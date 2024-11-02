Dairy State Dispatch: Mark Halperin Says Kamala Harris Is in TROUBLE in Wisconsin

Yesterday, this writer told you that early/absentee voting returns are looking bad for Kamala Harris. Participation is up in red counties and where participation is down, it's down less in those same red counties. That spells bad news for Kamala, who needs the state to maintain the blue wall.

Now Mark Halperin is sounding alarm bells for Kamala.

WATCH:

“My reporting is that she's in trouble in Wisconsin,” says @MarkHalperin of Kamala Harris. “This is based on three sources — two Republicans, one Democrat — all of whom know the state quite well and all of whom told me today … they would be somewhere between surprised and… pic.twitter.com/41alRNqW8L — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) November 2, 2024

The entire post reads:

all of whom know the state quite well and all of whom told me today … they would be somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin … So reorient yourself away from news framing that says it's all about Pennsylvania. She could win Pennsylvania and lose the election because she doesn't win Wisconsin. Watch Wisconsin

Watch. Wisconsin.

THANK YOU.



I feel like I've been taking crazy pills for months with everyone saying WI will be left of PA.



Polls also have been worst in WI, historically. — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) November 2, 2024

This may come down to Wisconsin and not Pennsylvania.

MAGA is a mission for so many Americans who are struggling. Kamala has failed to speak about the *issues* hurting Americans the most. “Trump is Hitler” may get MSNBC’s millionaire anchors fired up, but it’s useless for American voters. — The Pentagon (@The__Pentagon) November 2, 2024

Paying for food and rent is more important than Morning Joe screaming about Hitler.

I’ve been saying this for weeks WI is the tipping point state — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) November 2, 2024

It could come down to this state.

This has been my base case all along…felt like WI was the easiest of the 3 rust belts to flip. — The DEEP Marcellus (@InvestInOnG) November 2, 2024

He did it in 2016, he can do it again.

Some good news in WI.



And very realistic. Trump won it in 2016; there's a strong (R) Senate candidate and there have been several popular (R) governors. — Kamala Talk (@kamalatalk) November 2, 2024

This is very good news.

Would make sense based on polling. Trump has been routinely underestimated by 6-7 points in WI last 2 elections and RCP has it as essentially a tie right now. — LionsTigersWings (@lltework) November 2, 2024

And if those trends hold, he's up by 3-4 points at a minimum.

This highlights why Trump is in a slightly better position than Harris. She needs to win all three Blue Wall states. Trump likely needs to win just one. https://t.co/VEErvq6Uu0 — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) November 2, 2024

He's got a wider path to victory than she does.

Fact-check: True. Reasons being, turnout is way up in red areas of Wisconsin more than blue area, internal polls that have showed Harris down in Wisconsin by as much as 4 points, and Republicans doing better with late registrations and low prop voters.



But again, we've seen… https://t.co/RNoI0T6rNR — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 2, 2024

The post continues:

But again, we've seen polls in elections this entire MILLENNIA suggest one candidate could win one of these three states but lose the other two, and it just didn't happen. The candidate swept them all, polls be damned.

So vote like he's 20 points down.