Dairy State Dispatch: Mark Halperin Says Kamala Harris Is in TROUBLE in Wisconsin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 02, 2024
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File

Yesterday, this writer told you that early/absentee voting returns are looking bad for Kamala Harris. Participation is up in red counties and where participation is down, it's down less in those same red counties. That spells bad news for Kamala, who needs the state to maintain the blue wall.

Now Mark Halperin is sounding alarm bells for Kamala. 

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

all of whom know the state quite well and all of whom told me today … they would be somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin … So reorient yourself away from news framing that says it's all about Pennsylvania. She could win Pennsylvania and lose the election because she doesn't win Wisconsin. Watch Wisconsin

Watch. Wisconsin.

This may come down to Wisconsin and not Pennsylvania.

Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone
Brett T.
Paying for food and rent is more important than Morning Joe screaming about Hitler.

It could come down to this state.

He did it in 2016, he can do it again.

This is very good news.

And if those trends hold, he's up by 3-4 points at a minimum.

He's got a wider path to victory than she does.

The post continues:

But again, we've seen polls in elections this entire MILLENNIA suggest one candidate could win one of these three states but lose the other two, and it just didn't happen.

The candidate swept them all, polls be damned.

So vote like he's 20 points down.

