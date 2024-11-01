Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Looks BAD for Kamala Harris Right Now

As of today, Real Clear Politics has Kamala Harris up by only 0.3% in Wisconsin. Early voting is still underway, although those times and end dates vary so check with your municipality if you live in the Dairy State.

Some of the early voting (EV) returns are not looking good for Harris:

The WI EV numbers look so so bad for Harris today. I wish I could talk to someone without doomscrollers everywhere about this in an honest way.



Trump is outrunning Johnson by 7.94% now. pic.twitter.com/uK9KNjm9qA — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 1, 2024

That Donald Trump is outpacing Ron Johnson is something. In 2022, which was not a good year for Republicans, Johnson beat former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by a percentage point. And Trump is now outpacing him.

Data pic.twitter.com/JrGIsvbeUJ — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 1, 2024

This is also good for Republicans.

Based on this how much could Trump win Wisconsin by? — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 1, 2024

Excellent question.

I project 4. I can't resolve a path for her anymore. — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 1, 2024

Hoo boy.

And here are some comparisons between 2020 and 2024:

🚨WI Absentee Ballot Returns 4 Days Out (2022 - 2024)🚨



Total Ballots Returned are up: 696,163 (+108.3%)

In-Person Ballots Cast are up: 542,370 (+209.6%)



Notable County Numbers:



🔵 Milwaukee: 94,159 gain (+90.5%)

🔴 Waukesha: 79,456 gain (+117.1%)

🔵 Dane: 78,283 gain… — Nathan Trueblood (@NathanTrueblood) November 1, 2024

Once again, the red counties outpace the blue ones. That's good news.

🚨WI Absentee Ballot Returns 4 Days Out (2020 - 2024)🚨



Total Ballots Returned are down: 399,910 (-23.1%)

In-Person Ballots Cast are up: 258,627 (+47.7%)



Notable County Numbers:



🔵 Milwaukee: 84,224 down (-29.8%)

🔵 Dane: 56,726 down (-24.2%)

🔴 Waukesha: 21,996 down (-12.9%)… — Nathan Trueblood (@NathanTrueblood) November 1, 2024

So while numbers are down, they're down more in blue counties of Dane and Milwaukee than the red counties.

WI Total Ballots Cast - 4 Days Out:



2024 - 1,338,728

2022 - 642,565

2020 - 1,738,638



In-Person Votes Cast:



2024 - 801,083

2022 - 258,713

2020 - 542,456



Ballot Return Rate:



2024 - 83.7%

2022 - 75.5%

2020 - 82.1% — Nathan Trueblood (@NathanTrueblood) November 1, 2024

This also tracks with changes from COVID and the midterms to a big presidential election year.

For this writer, today was the last day to early vote in her city. She voted.

It is still going to be a close race, but these things are good for Trump and bad for Kamala. Go vote and keep them this way.