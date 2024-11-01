San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over...
NBC Virginia Affiliate Finds the One VA Resident Affected by Non-Citizen Voter Purge
Making Halloween Great Again! Creative Costumes Mirror Trump's Return Journey to the White...
AP Clutches Pearls, Omits Facts As Texas Begins to Ask Hospital Patients Legal...
'Peak Stupidity'! Ariz. AG Investigating Trump's Remark About Liz Cheney As 'Possible Deat...
See If You Can Spot the Difference in How NBC News Covered Jobs...
Did Her Teleprompter Go Out Again? Kamala's Record Starts Skipping at Las Vegas...
Politico Asks If Stacey Abrams Can 'Still Deliver Georgia' (and People Have Questions)
BOOM! Conservative Woman DROPS WaPo Harpy INSISTING Cowering Republican Women Lie About Vo...
WATCH: This Lefty Fever Dream Political Ad Is the CRAZIEST Thing You'll See...
Take the L! Self-Hating RINO Jonah Goldberg's Statement About Pushing Trump/Liz Cheney LIE...
The Wicked Lies of the Propaganda Media: Pure Evil!
Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive
Biden Adviser Neera Tanden Angry Vox Journo Won't Push Dem Spin About Trump's...

Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Looks BAD for Kamala Harris Right Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 01, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As of today, Real Clear Politics has Kamala Harris up by only 0.3% in Wisconsin. Early voting is still underway, although those times and end dates vary so check with your municipality if you live in the Dairy State.

Advertisement

Some of the early voting (EV) returns are not looking good for Harris:

That Donald Trump is outpacing Ron Johnson is something. In 2022, which was not a good year for Republicans, Johnson beat former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by a percentage point. And Trump is now outpacing him.

This is also good for Republicans.

Excellent question.

Hoo boy.

And here are some comparisons between 2020 and 2024:

Recommended

San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over Trans Nonsense
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Once again, the red counties outpace the blue ones. That's good news.

So while numbers are down, they're down more in blue counties of Dane and Milwaukee than the red counties.

This also tracks with changes from COVID and the midterms to a big presidential election year.

For this writer, today was the last day to early vote in her city. She voted.

It is still going to be a close race, but these things are good for Trump and bad for Kamala. Go vote and keep them this way.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS VOTING WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over Trans Nonsense
Amy Curtis
Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive
Aaron Walker
Did Her Teleprompter Go Out Again? Kamala's Record Starts Skipping at Las Vegas Rally (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
NBC Virginia Affiliate Finds the One VA Resident Affected by Non-Citizen Voter Purge
Amy Curtis
WATCH: This Lefty Fever Dream Political Ad Is the CRAZIEST Thing You'll See All Day
Amy Curtis
AP Clutches Pearls, Omits Facts As Texas Begins to Ask Hospital Patients Legal Immigration Status
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over Trans Nonsense Amy Curtis
Advertisement