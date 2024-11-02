Government Will NOT Help You! FEMA Didn't Answer HALF of Disaster Aid Phone Calls

The Left will tell you government cares. That only government will make sure you have a roof over your head and food on your table. They'll help you when you really need it, so pay lots and lots of taxes to make sure government can be there when you need them most.

Advertisement

Except they're not. Ever. Government takes your tax money, lines its pockets, and leaves people high and dry.

During the recent hurricanes in the southeast U.S., lots of people -- especially in North Carolina -- lost everything. FEMA was slow to respond and said it didn't have enough money.

They also didn't answer half of the phone calls they received.

FEMA didn’t answer almost half the calls it received for disaster aid https://t.co/5be9BPtF55 — POLITICO (@politico) November 1, 2024

More from Politico:

Mike Toomey called a federal helpline last week to get disaster aid after Hurricane Helene flooded his home in western North Carolina. He got a recording instead. 'They said I was 675th in line,' Toomey, a painter in a spattered shirt, recalled as he waited outside a federal recovery center in Hendersonville. Hundreds of thousands of people who are trying to recover from disasters nationwide have been unable to get through to federal call centers or have stayed on hold for excessive periods of time in the weeks since Helene barreled into southern Appalachia last month. Overwhelmed by Helene and Hurricane Milton, the centers failed to answer nearly half of the incoming phone calls over the course of one week recently. For the calls that were answered, it took more than an hour for federal workers to pick up, on average.

Good job, FEMA.

Because they’d spent their funds on illegal aliens. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 2, 2024

They sure did.

But media said this wasn’t happening and Republicans were making it up — Fun Guy (@DailySportsTalk) November 1, 2024

Yesterday's conspiracy theory is today's headline.

They showed up in St Pete expecting 40 people and had to speak through a bullhorn… only to tell them to go online. Absolute failure. — Noyb (@Noyb2021) November 1, 2024

When there's no electricity and no Internet access.

Weird. The media said they were doing a fantastic job 🙄 — Napoleon - Cookie Expert - The game's the game. (@P0rtmanMichael) November 2, 2024

It's almost like the media lied.

Again.

YUP.

I was told this was a Republican hoax https://t.co/datVCaVQmo — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) November 2, 2024

It wasn't.

This would be reported differently if Trump were president.



Believe that. https://t.co/Wwfi4k3PQl — ThorChiggins PHD (@ThorChiggins) November 2, 2024

Advertisement

Absolutely.

Someone better start apologizing to the people of North Carolina and President Trump standing up for them! https://t.co/fgszP1vp8G — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 2, 2024

No one will apologize.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden sent billions to foreign countries and then refused to even answer American citizens’ phone calls after a hurricane. https://t.co/X0kAMZKWdU — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) November 2, 2024

They despise you, and they won't help you. Vote accordingly.