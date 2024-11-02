Biden's Latest Gaffe Appears to Be Performing 'Lost in Transit' Stroll on Tarmac
COPE and SEETHE: The Hill Laments Elon Musk's Purchase of X Made Him...
Communist China Survivor Lily Tang Williams Goes Scorched Earth Against Dem Opponent Durin...
VIP
Kamala Harris Definitely Has a Lock on the 'Rich Celebs Saying Everything's Great'...
You Sweet Summer Child: Super Genius Alex Vindman Thinks Phishing Text Is Elon...
Here's Why Dems and Media Are Focusing So Hard on Trump's Remark About...
It's Happening? Ron Paul Hints at Joining Elon Musk to Eradicate Government Waste
Lock Him Up! Biden No Longer Campaigning for Kamala After Calling All Trump...
Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech
All We Have to Do is Vote! Powerful Closing Message From the Trump...
Trump Brings Peace and Prosperity Message to Muslims in Battleground State of Michigan
VIP
Kamala Harris Will Sacrifice Our Daughters on the Altar of Illegal Immigration
Hugh Hewitt Walks Off Of WaPo's 'First Look' Over Voter Interference Lies (WATCH)
BBC Tries Throwing Cold Water on the Infinite Monkey Theorem, Proves Theorem Correct...

Government Will NOT Help You! FEMA Didn't Answer HALF of Disaster Aid Phone Calls

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on November 02, 2024
Meme

The Left will tell you government cares. That only government will make sure you have a roof over your head and food on your table. They'll help you when you really need it, so pay lots and lots of taxes to make sure government can be there when you need them most.

Advertisement

Except they're not. Ever. Government takes your tax money, lines its pockets, and leaves people high and dry.

During the recent hurricanes in the southeast U.S., lots of people -- especially in North Carolina -- lost everything. FEMA was slow to respond and said it didn't have enough money.

They also didn't answer half of the phone calls they received.

More from Politico:

Mike Toomey called a federal helpline last week to get disaster aid after Hurricane Helene flooded his home in western North Carolina.

He got a recording instead.

'They said I was 675th in line,' Toomey, a painter in a spattered shirt, recalled as he waited outside a federal recovery center in Hendersonville.

Hundreds of thousands of people who are trying to recover from disasters nationwide have been unable to get through to federal call centers or have stayed on hold for excessive periods of time in the weeks since Helene barreled into southern Appalachia last month.

Overwhelmed by Helene and Hurricane Milton, the centers failed to answer nearly half of the incoming phone calls over the course of one week recently. For the calls that were answered, it took more than an hour for federal workers to pick up, on average.

Recommended

Biden's Latest Gaffe Appears to Be Performing 'Lost in Transit' Stroll on Tarmac
justmindy
Advertisement

Good job, FEMA.

They sure did.

Yesterday's conspiracy theory is today's headline.

When there's no electricity and no Internet access.

It's almost like the media lied.

Again.

YUP.

It wasn't.

Advertisement

Absolutely.

No one will apologize.

They despise you, and they won't help you. Vote accordingly.
Tags: FEMA HURRICANE HURRICANES NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Latest Gaffe Appears to Be Performing 'Lost in Transit' Stroll on Tarmac
justmindy
Communist China Survivor Lily Tang Williams Goes Scorched Earth Against Dem Opponent During Debate
Doug P.
You Sweet Summer Child: Super Genius Alex Vindman Thinks Phishing Text Is Elon Musk 'Silencing' Him
Grateful Calvin
Here's Why Dems and Media Are Focusing So Hard on Trump's Remark About Liz Cheney
Doug P.
COPE and SEETHE: The Hill Laments Elon Musk's Purchase of X Made Him 'Rich' in 'Dangerous Influence'
Amy Curtis
Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Latest Gaffe Appears to Be Performing 'Lost in Transit' Stroll on Tarmac justmindy
Advertisement