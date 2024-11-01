BBC Tries Throwing Cold Water on the Infinite Monkey Theorem, Proves Theorem Correct by Accident

The 'infinite monkey theorem' says that a monkey, hitting random keys over an infinite amount of time, will eventually type out the works of William Shakespeare. It's been a saying as long as this writer can remember. The key word there seems to be infinite; that is, limitless amount of time.

So when the BBC reports on a study that tries to disprove the infinite monkey theorem, it did not go well for them, at all:

Monkeys will never type Shakespeare, study finds https://t.co/DgYATcVOL4 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 1, 2024

More from the BBC:

Two Australian mathematicians have called into question an old adage, that if given an infinite amount of time, a monkey pressing keys on a typewriter would eventually write the complete works of William Shakespeare. Known as the "infinite monkey theorem", the thought-experiment has long been used to explain the principles of probability and randomness. However, a new peer-reviewed study led by Sydney-based researchers Stephen Woodcock and Jay Falletta has found that the time it would take for a typing monkey to replicate Shakespeare's plays, sonnets and poems would be longer than the lifespan of our universe.

So an infinite amount of time.

Not literally, no. They found that it would take longer than the time of the universe, which is interesting in and of itself, but doesn't debunk anything. The infinite monkey theorem is still a theorem. It's a thought experiment. It's not meant to be taken literally. — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact.bsky.social) (@datnofact) November 1, 2024

There's some research out there who when all 'ACKSHUALLY' on the infinite monkey theorem.

Get new monkeys, those are illiterate primates. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) November 1, 2024

Heh.

Wasn’t it an infinite number of monkeys over an infinite period of time. — Alan FRASER (@apoliticaleye) November 1, 2024

It was.

You can never go wrong with a Simpson's meme.

I'll just add that to my list of reasons to die. https://t.co/DAbKWh0eYm — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) November 1, 2024

LOL.

All they found is that it would take longer than the age of the universe, but the saying was always that monkeys banging on typewriters FOREVER would eventually produce Shakespeare. It's not misleading. It's literally an illustration of infinity. https://t.co/956VuqLcFH — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 1, 2024

Bingo.

The fools try to limit the infinite monkey in order to make their point.



Don't limit the infinite monkey! https://t.co/7PZcuUTK33 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 1, 2024

'Infinite Monkey' would make a great band name.

The entire point of the INFINITE monkey theorem is that given an INFINITE amount of time they will type out the works of Shakespeare, its not misleading because it would take them longer than the age of the universe, the age of the universe is miniscule compared to infinity. https://t.co/w3ffVeR4XM pic.twitter.com/jsnkeHcYmd — Plan (@YorksOriginal) November 1, 2024

And the researchers missed the point.

Infinity means infinite possibility. It’s not about actual monkeys.

It shouldn’t take forever for the authors of this study to understand that. https://t.co/l9iLG37LgU — Armand D'Angour (@ArmandDAngour) November 1, 2024

And yet here we are.