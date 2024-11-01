Hugh Hewitt Walks Off Of WaPo's 'First Look' Over Voter Interference Lies (WATCH)
BBC Tries Throwing Cold Water on the Infinite Monkey Theorem, Proves Theorem Correct by Accident

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 01, 2024
ImgFlip

The 'infinite monkey theorem' says that a monkey, hitting random keys over an infinite amount of time, will eventually type out the works of William Shakespeare. It's been a saying as long as this writer can remember. The key word there seems to be infinite; that is, limitless amount of time.

So when the BBC reports on a study that tries to disprove the infinite monkey theorem, it did not go well for them, at all:

More from the BBC:

Two Australian mathematicians have called into question an old adage, that if given an infinite amount of time, a monkey pressing keys on a typewriter would eventually write the complete works of William Shakespeare.

Known as the "infinite monkey theorem", the thought-experiment has long been used to explain the principles of probability and randomness.

However, a new peer-reviewed study led by Sydney-based researchers Stephen Woodcock and Jay Falletta has found that the time it would take for a typing monkey to replicate Shakespeare's plays, sonnets and poems would be longer than the lifespan of our universe.

So an infinite amount of time.

There's some research out there who when all 'ACKSHUALLY' on the infinite monkey theorem.

Heh.

It was.

You can never go wrong with a Simpson's meme.

LOL.

Bingo.

'Infinite Monkey' would make a great band name.

And the researchers missed the point.

And yet here we are.

