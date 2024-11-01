AP Clutches Pearls, Omits Facts As Texas Begins to Ask Hospital Patients Legal Immigration Status

Back in 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that required Florida hospitals to ask a patient's legal immigration status as part of a sweeping immigration reform package. The Left lost their minds, saying no one would be able to pick our vegetables and clean our hotel rooms.

What the law did was reduce the costs to Florida hospitals.

And now Texas is going to do the same thing.

Texas hospitals must now ask patients whether they're in the US legally. Here's how it works https://t.co/KTUZD3GOfG — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2024

More from the AP:

Texas hospitals must ask patients starting Friday whether they are in the U.S. legally and track the cost of treating people without legal status following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that expands the state’s clash with the Biden administration over immigration. Critics fear the change could scare people away from hospitals in Texas, even though patients are not required to answer the questions to receive medical care. The mandate is similar to a policy that debuted last year in Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is also a frequent critic of the federal government’s handling of illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Illegal immigration is costing us billions, putting a strain on schools and hospitals and communities.

We have every right to know how much Kamala Harris' failures as border czar are costing us.

Start with a law.

Follow it.

End. — Hugh MFB 🚮 (@hughknowit) November 1, 2024

It's that simple.

Hospitals have massive legal and financial regulations. Heaven forbid they actually have the tools to meet them. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) November 1, 2024

They can't spend, spend, spend like the government can.

Gee, why is healthcare so expensive? Because you've allowed freebies to anyone who breaks into your country. — Steven (@stevenmirn) November 1, 2024

B-b-b-b-bingo.

This initiative aims to assess the financial impact of treating undocumented individuals. Patients are not obligated to answer, and their care will not be affected. — Tomer Rozenberg (@RozenbergTomer) November 1, 2024

Important to note.

Texas has a disproportionate share of illegal aliens. The burden for medical care through our ERs should be shared by fed taxes. The only way to do that is to determine how much of the cost goes to an insurance company, how much goes to the state, and how much goes to the feds. — Heidi S. (@heidi_snow95670) November 1, 2024

It's only fair.

To track the costs associated with treating illegal immigrants in the state.



They don't have to answer to recieve care and it won't impact the care they recieve. https://t.co/lZlCaQG8YM — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 1, 2024

These are important facts the AP seems to have buried.

This is a clear violation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.



Since Texas has a corrupt Attorney General and enjoys wasting tax money on litigation, I suspect they want to take a chance and challenge this with the Republican supermajority on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/xRRn9FvGbZ — Jon Ramos (@ItsMeJonRamos) November 1, 2024

And that's why they buried it.

None of this is true.

Texas leading the way. @GovBillLee take note. It’s time to truly understand the actual cost of illegal immigration on taxpayers. https://t.co/t329ztnLRM — Brian Hampel (@CARefugeeinTN) November 1, 2024

It's too much.

It is the same type of questioning that is asked when filling out a job application and getting E-verified-WHO CARES!



The mass invasion of country needs to be stopped, and this is a great place to start at. https://t.co/Jd88tW3epT — Michael Nickens Jr. 🇺🇸 (@Paleo_MEN) November 1, 2024

All of this.