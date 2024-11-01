Making Halloween Great Again! Creative Costumes Mirror Trump's Return Journey to the White...
AP Clutches Pearls, Omits Facts As Texas Begins to Ask Hospital Patients Legal Immigration Status

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 01, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Back in 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that required Florida hospitals to ask a patient's legal immigration status as part of a sweeping immigration reform package. The Left lost their minds, saying no one would be able to pick our vegetables and clean our hotel rooms.

Advertisement

What the law did was reduce the costs to Florida hospitals.

And now Texas is going to do the same thing.

More from the AP:

Texas hospitals must ask patients starting Friday whether they are in the U.S. legally and track the cost of treating people without legal status following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that expands the state’s clash with the Biden administration over immigration.

Critics fear the change could scare people away from hospitals in Texas, even though patients are not required to answer the questions to receive medical care. The mandate is similar to a policy that debuted last year in Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is also a frequent critic of the federal government’s handling of illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Illegal immigration is costing us billions, putting a strain on schools and hospitals and communities.

We have every right to know how much Kamala Harris' failures as border czar are costing us.

It's that simple.

They can't spend, spend, spend like the government can.

B-b-b-b-bingo.

Important to note.

It's only fair.

These are important facts the AP seems to have buried.

Advertisement

And that's why they buried it.

None of this is true.

It's too much.

All of this.

Tags: GREG ABBOTT HEALTH CARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

