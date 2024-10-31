WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz
Utterly Tone-Deaf: In a Single Tweet, CBS News Shows Why the Mainstream Media...
Hang It in the Louvre: NYT's Reporter Gets BRUTAL Community Note for Lies...
Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If...
BANG, ZOOM! Right to the Ratio! David Axelrod Flops With Claim That Donald...
Alex Vindman's Wife Tells Us EXACTLY How She Feels About Hardworking Americans and...
James Woods Points to Harris' 'Day 1 Priorities' As Proof Kamala Hopes Everybody's...
Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who...
KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Wa...

SERIOUSLY? You're Not Gonna Believe the Latest Woke Definition of 'Woman'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 31, 2024
Twitter

Kamala Harris and the Democrats love women. Ask them, and they'll tell you. But that offer only applies to abortion.

The rest of the time? They can't even define what a woman is, lest they offend the trans activists. But they can come up with increasingly insulting euphemisms for us:

The Hallmark cards write themselves:

'Happy Anniversary, my beloved Partner With Eggs.'

So romantic.

So scientific.

Let us know how that worked out for you.

This made us laugh.

No. No, they are most definitely not okay.

This writer's head hurts now.

Sounds good to us.

According to that article, he will conceive in the next twelve months. Congrats!

What a radical concept!

HA!

Harsh, but fair.

Oh, but we do, unfortunately.

Laughed out loud.

Report back on this.

Aaaaand we're dead.

