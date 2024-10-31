SERIOUSLY? You're Not Gonna Believe the Latest Woke Definition of 'Woman'

Kamala Harris and the Democrats love women. Ask them, and they'll tell you. But that offer only applies to abortion.

The rest of the time? They can't even define what a woman is, lest they offend the trans activists. But they can come up with increasingly insulting euphemisms for us:

New definition for women just dropped y'all.



Men, have you told the Partner With Eggs in your life how much you appreciate her? pic.twitter.com/wJ98FJmlik — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) October 30, 2024

The Hallmark cards write themselves:

'Happy Anniversary, my beloved Partner With Eggs.'

So romantic.

So scientific.

I’m going to try it when I get home tonight!

“Partner with Eggs, is dinner ready yet!?” pic.twitter.com/sV1rXapivc — J T 🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@JonnyTightLipzs) October 30, 2024

Let us know how that worked out for you.

I'm the egg container, my husband is the testicle receptacle 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 😂 😭 — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 30, 2024

This made us laugh.

These people are NOT okay. — That Other JJ ©️ (@ThatOtherJJ) October 30, 2024

No. No, they are most definitely not okay.

This could mean so many things. Perhaps conception hasn't worked yet because the egg having partner is a bird or lizard, or perhaps the non-egg having partner is a lady? — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) October 30, 2024

This writer's head hurts now.

Ok, how about this... a "Person without eggs" CANNOT participate in any athletic event with "People with eggs".



Does this solve the issue? — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) October 30, 2024

Sounds good to us.

My husband came home from the supermarket with eggs today. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 30, 2024

According to that article, he will conceive in the next twelve months. Congrats!

So what do we call menopausal women who no longer have eggs? 🤨



Listen, I have this really crazy idea…. But hear me out. How about we just simplify things, and call humans with XY chromosomes one thing, like MEN, and those with XX chromosomes another thing, like WOMEN.



I know… https://t.co/ebQdJrb3Qn — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) October 31, 2024

What a radical concept!

HA!

You call me a partner with eggs and you’ll be my ex partner without balls. https://t.co/XjKnwpGLkN — 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚎𝚗 𝚃𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚒𝚎𝚞𝚜🔥🏋🏼‍♀️🍗🐸🦦😈🩷 (@ChickenTendieus) October 31, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

For 99.999% of people, the person getting pregnant is a cisgender woman. We don’t need to torture our language like this to avoid hurting the feelings of the 20 people who might be offended. https://t.co/pmB3AsMo6F — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 31, 2024

Oh, but we do, unfortunately.

Just called my wife a “partner with eggs” and now I’m removing the kitchen blender from up my a** https://t.co/UeJB30YX1a — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 31, 2024

Laughed out loud.

So if my husband brings home a dozen eggs from the store, I can get him pregnant?



That's cool, we'll have to try that later on. https://t.co/kY9obBwqlJ — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) October 31, 2024

Report back on this.

🎵 No partner with eggs no cry 🎵 https://t.co/JgOy10tmeJ — Simon Evans (@TheHevo) October 30, 2024

Aaaaand we're dead.