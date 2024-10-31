'Hall of Fame Tweet'! Tom Cotton Shares Pics Proving the Biden-Harris Economy Has...
WATCH: Jake Paul Endorses Donald Trump and Brings the RECEIPTS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If you've got 18 minutes, we highly recommend watching this video. In it, Jake Paul lays out a very good case for why he's supporting Donald Trump for president, and he brings the receipts:

Very well said.

It really was a good video.

Heh.

This writer still can't believe that happened.

Clearly, a lot of thought and effort went into this.

That's a massive reach.

And not because of abortion.

He sure did.

He knows he'll get a lot of hate for it, and did it anyway.

It was reasonable and honest, and rooted in fact.

Mad respect.

