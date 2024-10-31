WATCH: Jake Paul Endorses Donald Trump and Brings the RECEIPTS

If you've got 18 minutes, we highly recommend watching this video. In it, Jake Paul lays out a very good case for why he's supporting Donald Trump for president, and he brings the receipts:

Who I’m supporting for president and why you should too… pic.twitter.com/OBd5uWrXTV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 31, 2024

Very well said.

Well said @jakepaul thank you for joining in speaking out so candidly and powerfully. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 31, 2024

It really was a good video.

He is also going to name me FBI Director (unconfirmed) and that alone is enough reason to vote for him. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 31, 2024

Heh.

Welcome to the garbage pile my friend! Thank you! ✊🏾🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/T4SrvHgLV4 — Sadie Supa Doge (@SadieSupaDoge) October 31, 2024

This writer still can't believe that happened.

Jake Paul with the most thought out endorsement I've seen in recent days... wow.



Fair play. — Arielle (@ariellebc90) October 31, 2024

Clearly, a lot of thought and effort went into this.

Jake Paul following:

Instagram: 26,941,561 followers

X: 4.6 million followers

TikTok: 18.1 million followers — Ricky (@rickymyers) October 31, 2024

That's a massive reach.

Please vote as if women's lives depend on it, bc they do.. https://t.co/TuT8jPzrQp — Bulldog 🏈 🇺🇸 (@Bulldog78932701) October 31, 2024

And not because of abortion.

Wow, dude brought all the receipts. Well done! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 31, 2024

He sure did.

Massive respect to Jake for this. Unlike the diddy list celebs, he gives a well researched and thought out explanation for why he supports Trump. https://t.co/hLslVUJ8Gn — Victor Nieves (@ItsVictorNieves) October 31, 2024

He knows he'll get a lot of hate for it, and did it anyway.

Astonishingly good take from Jake Paul. My perception of him has moved up from 2/10 to 7/10 with a single video.



Very reasonable and honest from Jake. https://t.co/I9SsL1RyxN — Social Acolyte (@SocialAcolyte) October 31, 2024

It was reasonable and honest, and rooted in fact.

Jake Paul actually sitting down and actually explaining to his audience why he is officially voting for Donald Trump



I respect this way more then those s**tty small PR statements most celebs just gave out to tell their fans who they are endorsing



Respects to Jake Paul 👏 https://t.co/HE8y7vWRht — Prabh (@PrabhhSingh) October 31, 2024

Mad respect.