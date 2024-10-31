WATCH: Jake Paul Endorses Donald Trump and Brings the RECEIPTS

If you've got 18 minutes, we highly recommend watching this video. In it, Jake Paul lays out a very good case for why he's supporting Donald Trump for president, and he brings the receipts:
Who I’m supporting for president and why you should too… pic.twitter.com/OBd5uWrXTV— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 31, 2024
Very well said.
Well said @jakepaul thank you for joining in speaking out so candidly and powerfully.— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 31, 2024
It really was a good video.
He is also going to name me FBI Director (unconfirmed) and that alone is enough reason to vote for him.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 31, 2024
Heh.
Welcome to the garbage pile my friend! Thank you! ✊🏾🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/T4SrvHgLV4— Sadie Supa Doge (@SadieSupaDoge) October 31, 2024
This writer still can't believe that happened.
Jake Paul with the most thought out endorsement I've seen in recent days... wow.— Arielle (@ariellebc90) October 31, 2024
Fair play.
Clearly, a lot of thought and effort went into this.
Jake Paul following:— Ricky (@rickymyers) October 31, 2024
Instagram: 26,941,561 followers
X: 4.6 million followers
TikTok: 18.1 million followers
That's a massive reach.
Please vote as if women's lives depend on it, bc they do.. https://t.co/TuT8jPzrQp— Bulldog 🏈 🇺🇸 (@Bulldog78932701) October 31, 2024
And not because of abortion.
Wow, dude brought all the receipts. Well done!— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 31, 2024
Recommended
He sure did.
Massive respect to Jake for this. Unlike the diddy list celebs, he gives a well researched and thought out explanation for why he supports Trump. https://t.co/hLslVUJ8Gn— Victor Nieves (@ItsVictorNieves) October 31, 2024
He knows he'll get a lot of hate for it, and did it anyway.
Astonishingly good take from Jake Paul. My perception of him has moved up from 2/10 to 7/10 with a single video.— Social Acolyte (@SocialAcolyte) October 31, 2024
Very reasonable and honest from Jake. https://t.co/I9SsL1RyxN
It was reasonable and honest, and rooted in fact.
Jake Paul actually sitting down and actually explaining to his audience why he is officially voting for Donald Trump— Prabh (@PrabhhSingh) October 31, 2024
I respect this way more then those s**tty small PR statements most celebs just gave out to tell their fans who they are endorsing
Respects to Jake Paul 👏 https://t.co/HE8y7vWRht
Mad respect.
