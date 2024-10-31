WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz
Utterly Tone-Deaf: In a Single Tweet, CBS News Shows Why the Mainstream Media...
Hang It in the Louvre: NYT's Reporter Gets BRUTAL Community Note for Lies...
Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If...
BANG, ZOOM! Right to the Ratio! David Axelrod Flops With Claim That Donald...
Alex Vindman's Wife Tells Us EXACTLY How She Feels About Hardworking Americans and...
James Woods Points to Harris' 'Day 1 Priorities' As Proof Kamala Hopes Everybody's...
Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who...
KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Wa...

Stopped Clock Alert: Bill Clinton Speaks TRUTH to Michigan Voters, Says Hamas Uses Human Shields

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

This writer harbors no illusions about Bill Clinton. He's a perv and corrupt and generally awful. But he's also a savvy politician, and one who knows how to play the game.

And he's right when he talks about Hamas.

WATCH:

The pro-terrorist Left are not gonna like this, though. And some of the replies prove it:

It's neither moronic and it's absolutely correct.

The only liar here is you, dude.

Anyway, back to sanity.

The truth hurts, sometimes.

It's fact, and has been verified multiple times.

Not us.

Pity, really.

Exactly this.

It would be.

She won't. But it would be.

No, it's not.

They really are.

