Stopped Clock Alert: Bill Clinton Speaks TRUTH to Michigan Voters, Says Hamas Uses Human Shields

This writer harbors no illusions about Bill Clinton. He's a perv and corrupt and generally awful. But he's also a savvy politician, and one who knows how to play the game.

And he's right when he talks about Hamas.

WATCH:

Bill Clinton in Michigan:

"I understand why young Palestinian and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died — I get that, but…"



"Hamas makes sure that they're shielded by civilians, they'll force you to kill civilians, if you want to defend yourself." pic.twitter.com/cYzlsmWTGo — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) October 31, 2024

The pro-terrorist Left are not gonna like this, though. And some of the replies prove it:

It’s almost as if the Democratic establishment wants to lose this election with their out-of-touch and tone-deaf views on Arab Americans. It’s moronic and just plain wrong. — Hum (@humrashid) October 31, 2024

It's neither moronic and it's absolutely correct.

Well, that is simply untrue. I was a huge fan for decades, but in this case Bill Clinton is either lying or living in a fantasy world. The IDF is targeting Palestinian civilians and destroying their homes and vital infrastructure. — Olav Mitchell Underdal (@omunderdal) October 31, 2024

The only liar here is you, dude.

Anyway, back to sanity.

I’m sorry he told you the truth — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 31, 2024

The truth hurts, sometimes.

This isn’t propaganda like the replies claim this is well known truth. Even a Democrat says it. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) October 31, 2024

It's fact, and has been verified multiple times.

Who would have picked Bill Clinton to be the most honest surrogate on the Democratic team? — The Intersect (@mburm201) October 31, 2024

Not us.

Too bad @KamalaHarris doesn't see it this way... — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) October 31, 2024

Pity, really.

Exactly this.

Wouldn’t it be nice if the 2024 Democratic nominee would say this — not just the 1992 one… https://t.co/KojeAdTrgT — Michael Granoff (@mikejgr) October 31, 2024

It would be.

She won't. But it would be.

Bill’s having none of your Hamas apologia s**t https://t.co/N7Jqsa5XlR — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 31, 2024

No, it's not.

Between Biden and Bill she doesn’t stand a chance. Biden hates her and Clinton hates Obama. They are knifing her at every stop. I have never seen anything like this. https://t.co/4mKvdXbnhv — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) October 31, 2024

They really are.