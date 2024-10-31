Stopped Clock Alert: Bill Clinton Speaks TRUTH to Michigan Voters, Says Hamas Uses Human Shields

This writer harbors no illusions about Bill Clinton. He's a perv and corrupt and generally awful. But he's also a savvy politician, and one who knows how to play the game.
And he's right when he talks about Hamas.
WATCH:
Bill Clinton in Michigan:— Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) October 31, 2024
"I understand why young Palestinian and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died — I get that, but…"
"Hamas makes sure that they're shielded by civilians, they'll force you to kill civilians, if you want to defend yourself." pic.twitter.com/cYzlsmWTGo
The pro-terrorist Left are not gonna like this, though. And some of the replies prove it:
It’s almost as if the Democratic establishment wants to lose this election with their out-of-touch and tone-deaf views on Arab Americans. It’s moronic and just plain wrong.— Hum (@humrashid) October 31, 2024
It's neither moronic and it's absolutely correct.
Well, that is simply untrue. I was a huge fan for decades, but in this case Bill Clinton is either lying or living in a fantasy world. The IDF is targeting Palestinian civilians and destroying their homes and vital infrastructure.— Olav Mitchell Underdal (@omunderdal) October 31, 2024
The only liar here is you, dude.
Anyway, back to sanity.
I’m sorry he told you the truth— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 31, 2024
The truth hurts, sometimes.
This isn’t propaganda like the replies claim this is well known truth. Even a Democrat says it.— Phil (@RealPhillyP) October 31, 2024
It's fact, and has been verified multiple times.
Who would have picked Bill Clinton to be the most honest surrogate on the Democratic team?— The Intersect (@mburm201) October 31, 2024
Not us.
Too bad @KamalaHarris doesn't see it this way...— TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) October 31, 2024
Pity, really.
#BrokenClockAlert, but seriously, good for Bubba. https://t.co/qawAtylmjn— Will Collier (@willcollier) October 31, 2024
Exactly this.
Wouldn’t it be nice if the 2024 Democratic nominee would say this — not just the 1992 one… https://t.co/KojeAdTrgT— Michael Granoff (@mikejgr) October 31, 2024
It would be.
She won't. But it would be.
Bill’s having none of your Hamas apologia s**t https://t.co/N7Jqsa5XlR— Sunny (@sunnyright) October 31, 2024
No, it's not.
Between Biden and Bill she doesn’t stand a chance. Biden hates her and Clinton hates Obama. They are knifing her at every stop. I have never seen anything like this. https://t.co/4mKvdXbnhv— Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) October 31, 2024
They really are.
