Historically Illiterate Lefties Leave 'I Voted' Stickers on Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony's Grave

It would be a refreshing change of pace if the Left had one ounce of historical literacy. History is a rich, nuanced, and complicated thing that we can't apply modern day standards to, because it just doesn't work.

They try to rewrite it, however, because it suits their narratives and -- for the Left -- history only began yesterday. That makes it much easier to force their political agenda on people, because they have no foundation on which to build their society.

Susan B. Anthony was a feminist icon, true. But that's about the only thing this dude, and the women leaving their stickers on her grave, get right:

In Rochester, NY women put their “I voted” stickers on the gravestone of Susan B. Anthony. This year it is even more special. ❤️ #KamalaHarris2024🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8aTL6KoKPy — ScholerinED (@ScholerinED) October 28, 2024

Given things Susan B. Anthony said while alive, we're skeptical she'd be all in for Kamala.

Tell me they don’t know who Susan B. Anthony was without telling me. 😆 The irony here is 🤌 — Mendacium Maximus (Disinformation Enforcement) (@MoTEnforcement) October 29, 2024

The irony of course is that Anthony would not have supported Harris in any way, shape, or form. — FiatLuxBarber (@BarberMan1776) October 29, 2024

Ah... Susan B. Anthony... One of the most famous pro-lifers out there... She's probably rolling considering the candidate. — RW Hague (@hague_rw) October 29, 2024

That’s some solid vandalism. — Followed By None (@FollowedByNone) October 29, 2024

One could certainly make this argument. Some poor soul has to scrape those stickers off.

Susan B. Anthony was pro life and wouldn’t approve those votes for Kamala — Mrs. Roboto 🦄 (@Shanditron5000) October 29, 2024

Hmmmm. Putting “I voted” stickers on a grave marker qualifies as an example of low ambition, low effort social activism. Did they chant “we showed them!” and bravely shake their fists as they walked away from the grave site? — Steve Hall (@HallCreativeFL) October 29, 2024

But they're doing something! It's meaningless and stupid, but they're doing something!

Susan B wouldn’t vote for a woman who cannot define a woman… she’d roll over in her grave hearing that men can all of a sudden decide they are women. I can assure you her descendants feel the same way. — USA Commenter (@USAxCommenter) October 29, 2024

The modern day Left's undermining of women would be deeply offensive to her brand of feminist.

Pretty sure Susan B. Anthony was fighting for the right to vote for whomever we choose. https://t.co/dxa1ka7RQV — Nachama Soloveichik (@nachamasol) October 29, 2024

Seeing a lot of dunking on on this bc SBA had a history of racism. Yes, that's bad! She was a complex historical actor who did good and bad things! I was just at the SBA House in Rochester & they do incredible work with voter registration and turn out. That's to be celebrated! https://t.co/h6zm7FIR1X — Dr. Sarah Handley-Cousins (@sarahbelle721) October 29, 2024

The Lefty loons sure are screaming about racism. Because they have the intellectual capacity of a teaspoon.

The guy who has to clean it up https://t.co/Ybc5QtB3wO pic.twitter.com/mPJgGvT1ER — Bridget Mahoney (@BridgeMahone216) October 29, 2024

But here's the most important fact about Susan B. Anthony:

Susan B. Anthony gave a speech on March 14, 1875 where abortion was listed with infanticide as among the negative consequences of the “evils” perpetrated by men. Aka she believed abortion was a tool of the patriarchy. https://t.co/NI1zf9yMQs — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) October 29, 2024

Weird how the modern-day Left overlook this.

Because Anthony was 100% correct.