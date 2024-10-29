Dr. Grok? Elon Musk Wants X's AI Bot to Go to Med School

Elon Musk is a remarkable man and a visionary. His work with SpaceX -- most recently the launch and capture of the Super Heavy booster -- is cutting edge and his purchase of Twitter/X probably changed the trajectory of the 2024 election.

One of the things he's added to X is the AI assistant Grok, who can write essays, generate funny memes, and respond to most prompts.

Now Elon wants Grok to help with medicine:

Try submitting x-ray, PET, MRI or other medical images to Grok for analysis.



This is still early stage, but it is already quite accurate and will become extremely good.



Let us know where Grok gets it right or needs work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2024

This could be interesting.

Dr. Grok.

This will be a game-changer for deaf education when it comes to reading audiograms with “aided” information (cochlear implants and digital hearing aids)! — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) October 29, 2024

It can be a game-changer, for sure.

It’s good with MRI images! pic.twitter.com/kwG7j572qU — Michael Trinh (@_mctrinh) October 29, 2024

That's impressive.

Will we be able to submit other medical results such as lab work so that Grok could analyze trends and explain terminology? — Barbara (@BMT094) October 29, 2024

Elon says yes.

Absolutely spot on and took less than a second. Hugely impressive stuff! pic.twitter.com/hoX9N1MKH4 — PriMate Games (@games_primate) October 29, 2024

Others point out Grok needs some tweaking:

Another miss. Only able to say it’s an MRI of the heart. pic.twitter.com/y1bh5qNMO2 — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) October 29, 2024

Well, at least it got the organ right.

Not there yet…. pic.twitter.com/WlV5zUiX12 — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) October 29, 2024

That is a pelvis.

I should do this with my MRI images since I already know what I have lol — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 29, 2024

It could help Grok learn.

Seems to be accurate with blood tests result example https://t.co/E1WuAX5Hol — Professor Grokian (@SpaceX69_420) October 29, 2024

Good!

Wow. This is great. I wonder if I can send .pdf images of ECGs from the Kardia app? cc: @elonmusk https://t.co/TO3643UIzX — James Robert White (@JRW_in_the_Keys) October 29, 2024

That would be interesting.

Work in this space. The AI application within medical imaging began about two years ago with a massive increase over the past year.



No longer about PACs systems and storage. But AI innovation as well. https://t.co/mkUDWFoKeE — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) October 29, 2024

This could have a huge impact on health care.

As someone that has worked in radiology AI for over a decade, it is harder than people think.



Obvious findings are easy. Subtle findings (which are often more important) are hard. https://t.co/CYZUcYFbCI — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 29, 2024

This is also true. Back in 2020, this writer was diagnosed with mono at the age of 37. That's not a common diagnosis at that age (she laughed when he told her), and the only reason it was made was because a doctor noticed one wonky result on her bloodwork. He used that to run the mono test and it was positive.

There is often no replacement for the human eye and human intuition.

And no matter how great tech is, we should keep that in mind.