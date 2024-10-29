Dr. Grok? Elon Musk Wants X's AI Bot to Go to Med School

Man Admits That Donald Trump Is the Biggest Obstacle in His Life
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Disney, File

Elon Musk is a remarkable man and a visionary. His work with SpaceX -- most recently the launch and capture of the Super Heavy booster -- is cutting edge and his purchase of Twitter/X probably changed the trajectory of the 2024 election.

One of the things he's added to X is the AI assistant Grok, who can write essays, generate funny memes, and respond to most prompts.

Now Elon wants Grok to help with medicine:

This could be interesting.

Dr. Grok.

It can be a game-changer, for sure.

That's impressive.

Elon says yes.

Others point out Grok needs some tweaking:

Well, at least it got the organ right.

That is a pelvis.

It could help Grok learn.

Good!

That would be interesting.

This could have a huge impact on health care.

This is also true. Back in 2020, this writer was diagnosed with mono at the age of 37. That's not a common diagnosis at that age (she laughed when he told her), and the only reason it was made was because a doctor noticed one wonky result on her bloodwork. He used that to run the mono test and it was positive.

There is often no replacement for the human eye and human intuition. 

And no matter how great tech is, we should keep that in mind.

