VIP
Catherine Herridge: Whistleblowers Admit FBI, DOJ Knew Hunter Laptop Was REAL and LIED to HELP BIDEN WIN

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 29, 2024
Twitchy Meme

Catherine Herridge is what a real reporter looks like. The guys and gals at places like The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post should take note (looking at you, Jen Rubin).

She breaks stories and digs deep for facts. Which is why CBS fired her and the Biden administration has been making life difficult for her.

They hate flagrant acts of journalism.

And they're really going to hate this one.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

'There were a lot of overt investigative steps that we were not allowed to take because we had an upcoming election.'

'The prosecutors…told us that they didn’t want to ask about ‘The Big Guy.’'

'We corroborated that ‘The Big Guy’ was Joe Biden. Yes.'

'There was no question ever that ‘The Big Guy’ was referring to Joe Biden.'

'It was for the purpose of affecting that [2020] election.'

They knew. And they lied. To sway an election.

Just wow.

And all the people screaming it was fake and 'Russian disinformation' should hang their heads in shame.

It really is.

Imagine if the majority of media did this.

They won't. But a girl can dream.

She's not. Which is why she's an independent.

In a sane world, she'd be making bank working for a big outlet that was proud to have her and her work under their banner.

Not doing this was, in this writer's opinion, a mistake in his first term.

YES.

And this story will always be a sore spot for this writer because she was suspended from then-Twitter for nearly three weeks for sharing screenshots of the story.

Absolutely unacceptable.

The only difference between conspiracy theory and fact is about three months.

