Catherine Herridge: Whistleblowers Admit FBI, DOJ Knew Hunter Laptop Was REAL and LIED to HELP BIDEN WIN

Catherine Herridge is what a real reporter looks like. The guys and gals at places like The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post should take note (looking at you, Jen Rubin).

She breaks stories and digs deep for facts. Which is why CBS fired her and the Biden administration has been making life difficult for her.

They hate flagrant acts of journalism.

And they're really going to hate this one.

WATCH:

BREAKING: IRS Whistleblowers Involved in Hunter Biden Tax Case Reveal IRS, DOJ, and FBI Knew Laptop “Was Real” Immediately; Claim Prosecutors Demanded They Not Ask Questions About Joe Biden Ahead of 2020 Election



“There were a lot of overt investigative steps that we were not… pic.twitter.com/WKyS8Pi5pj — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 29, 2024

The entire post reads:

'There were a lot of overt investigative steps that we were not allowed to take because we had an upcoming election.' 'The prosecutors…told us that they didn’t want to ask about ‘The Big Guy.’' 'We corroborated that ‘The Big Guy’ was Joe Biden. Yes.' 'There was no question ever that ‘The Big Guy’ was referring to Joe Biden.' 'It was for the purpose of affecting that [2020] election.' Investigations are funded by @X subscribers, please consider subscribing @C__Herridge today!

They knew. And they lied. To sway an election.

EXCLUSIVE: Internal IRS email shows supervisor celebrating Hunter Biden conviction after whistleblowers allege IRS retaliated against them for exposing double standards and preferential treatment throughout investigation.



“Those are words that are not supported by the actions of… pic.twitter.com/wgrxGCQ3Uv — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 29, 2024

Just wow.

IRS Whistleblowers say investigators “corroborated” early in the case that ‘The Big Guy’ was then candidate Joe Biden.



They say the FBI, IRS, Justice Department knew, “There was no question ever that ‘The Big Guy’ was referring to Joe Biden.”



“How do these foreign officials… https://t.co/3jowOAxtFF pic.twitter.com/YxPElX0EZD — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 29, 2024

And all the people screaming it was fake and 'Russian disinformation' should hang their heads in shame.

Incredible reporting. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 29, 2024

It really is.

Imagine if the majority of media did this.

They won't. But a girl can dream.

KH remains true to her commitment to share truth and facts! She’s not like the 99% filth in her profession. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) October 29, 2024

She's not. Which is why she's an independent.

In a sane world, she'd be making bank working for a big outlet that was proud to have her and her work under their banner.

President Trump should appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the criminal Biden family when he takes back the White House in January. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) October 29, 2024

Not doing this was, in this writer's opinion, a mistake in his first term.

Every single one of the 50 former intel officials who signed that letter claiming it was Russian disinformation need to be charged for election interference and a lot more. — Frasier (@timfrasier) October 29, 2024

YES.

Of course they knew it was his immediately and that’s exactly why they said it was fake immediately.



This is the very definition of what Nancy Pelosi refers to as the wrap up smear. — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) October 29, 2024

And this story will always be a sore spot for this writer because she was suspended from then-Twitter for nearly three weeks for sharing screenshots of the story.

Absolutely unacceptable.

Too many "conspiracy theories" turn out to be real... https://t.co/SAgVW0GctI — Lady of Summerisle (@Lady_Astor) October 29, 2024

The only difference between conspiracy theory and fact is about three months.