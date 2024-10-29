Actress Teri Garr, Best Known for 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie', Dead at 79

Actress Teri Garr, star of 'Young Frankenstein', 'Tootsie', and 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' has died. She was 79 years old.

Teri Garr, Star of 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie,' Dies at 79 https://t.co/RgGiqMDcyM — Variety (@Variety) October 29, 2024

Teri Garr, the comic actress and singer who brought her buoyant personality to “Young Frankenstein” and was Oscar-nominated for “Tootsie,” died on Tuesday in Los Angeles after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79. An influential performer to comedians including Tina Fey, Garr was a familiar face in dozens of TV shows and films of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. The actress revealed in 2002 that she had been diagnosed with MS, and she suffered an aneurysm in 2006.

Garr was the daughter of Eddie and Phyllis Garr, a Broadway actor and dancer, respectively. The family moved to New Jersey after Garr was born but returned to Hollywood after her father died when Garr was 11 years old.

A tiny little cameo in this 1976 commercial for TWA.



RIP the wonderful TERI GARR.



She was 79.

pic.twitter.com/ApjfBVJMD3 — Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) October 29, 2024

Like her mother, Garr began her career as a dancer before her breakout role in 1974's 'Young Frankenstein', directed by Mel Brooks and co-starring Gene Wilder.

God speed Teri Garr. Her mere presence in any film just made everything better.



An absolute brilliant wit made her one of the greatest comedic actors. pic.twitter.com/MiYIsRw0r0 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 29, 2024

She was also the stressed-out wife of Richard Dreyfuss' character in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' (1977) and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role opposite Dustin Hoffman's 'Tootsie' (1982). She also starred in 'Mr. Mom' (1983) with Michael Keaton and did a brief appearance on the TV show 'Friends' as the biological mom of character Phoebe Buffay.

RIP Terri Garr 💔

You brought a lot of joy to a lot of hearts. pic.twitter.com/698jDwQQD7 — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) October 29, 2024

aw dang, RIP Terri Garr. Young Frankenstein, sure, but for my money her best role was the retro 60s Greenwich Village girl in After Hours. Forever crush stuff pic.twitter.com/NWrL7kVFpB — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 29, 2024

Teri Garr was one of those women that as I matured a little, I came to realize how sexy she was without being necessarily "hot."



Gave me perspective.



And she was hilarious.



RIP — RBe (@RBPundit) October 29, 2024

Oh man, this is devastating. Teri was a legend. So funny, so beautiful, so kind. I had the honor of working with her in 2006 and she was everything I dreamed she would be. Truly one of my comedy heroes. I couldn’t have loved her more. This is such a loss. https://t.co/Uf7q4M59XI — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 29, 2024

Teri Garr, who co-starred in 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie,' has passed away at age 79. pic.twitter.com/eEo6wSo9pG — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) October 29, 2024

Here she is on 'Friends':

Teri Garr (1944 - 2024)



Photo taken by Dennis Hopper, 1965. pic.twitter.com/NVmGtolILR — MUBI US (@mubiusa) October 29, 2024

Teri Garr was effortlessly funny and irreverent and beautiful. She could illuminate any film with her casual irritation or genuine smile. Tootsie, Close Encounters, Young Frankenstein, and a fav Mr. Mom and countless television shows. Died too soon from MS today. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/u9p6ZtyGDI — Jenna S (@JennaLynn88) October 29, 2024

Garr is survived by daughter Molly O'Neil and grandson Tyryn. Our sympathies and condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.