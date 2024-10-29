Aaron Rupar Is Having a Normal One, Says RFK Jr. Will Be a...
Actress Teri Garr, Best Known for 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie', Dead at 79

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:10 PM on October 29, 2024
Wikipedia

Actress Teri Garr, star of 'Young Frankenstein', 'Tootsie', and 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' has died. She was 79 years old.

More from Variety:

Teri Garr, the comic actress and singer who brought her buoyant personality to “Young Frankenstein” and was Oscar-nominated for “Tootsie,” died on Tuesday in Los Angeles after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79.

An influential performer to comedians including Tina Fey, Garr was a familiar face in dozens of TV shows and films of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. The actress revealed in 2002 that she had been diagnosed with MS, and she suffered an aneurysm in 2006.

Garr was the daughter of Eddie and Phyllis Garr, a Broadway actor and dancer, respectively. The family moved to New Jersey after Garr was born but returned to Hollywood after her father died when Garr was 11 years old.

Like her mother, Garr began her career as a dancer before her breakout role in 1974's 'Young Frankenstein', directed by Mel Brooks and co-starring Gene Wilder.

She was also the stressed-out wife of Richard Dreyfuss' character in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' (1977) and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role opposite Dustin Hoffman's 'Tootsie' (1982). She also starred in 'Mr. Mom' (1983) with Michael Keaton and did a brief appearance on the TV show 'Friends' as the biological mom of character Phoebe Buffay.

She sure did.

An absolute stunner.

Very, very hilarious.

It is a loss.

Here she is on 'Friends': 

Such funny lady.

A fantastic picture.

Garr is survived by daughter Molly O'Neil and grandson Tyryn. Our sympathies and condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

