Do NOT TOUCH: Watch Kamala Harris Get Distracted Like a Toddler by Shiny Things at Semiconductor Plant

Kamala Harris is a profoundly stupid woman. There's just no other explanation for it. She speaks in nonsensical word salads, doesn't know how to answer basic questions, and does stuff like THIS:
Kamala tours a semiconductor plant: "Can I touch it?"— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2024
Worker: "Do not touch it... Please do not touch any of the poly — it is very sharp."
Kamala: "And shiny! 😃"
She's totally helpless. pic.twitter.com/aXWkmjtwES
It's like a toddler.
And we apologize to toddlers for the insult.
Veep or VEEP?— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 28, 2024
SOUND ON: pic.twitter.com/hks2TEwEQM
Egads.
"They're not that type of chips, ma'am. You can't eat them"— Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) October 28, 2024
Heh.
October 28, 2024
Is she a magpie?
“Can I touch it” is how she got every job up until now.— Nathaniel Eliason (@n3liason) October 28, 2024
Laughed out loud at this.
She must’ve done a lot of research before she went to that plant. As usual.— Marlene (@marlygad) October 28, 2024
Seconds of research, surely.
Apparently both @SecondGentleman and @KamalaHarris can’t keep their hands off of things they shouldn’t touch. https://t.co/uJE1G9ZlfA— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 28, 2024
No wonder they married.
We can’t give DeeDee from Dexter’s lab the nuclear codes https://t.co/SA56fxkLtq— Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) October 28, 2024
We cannot.
She just can't be out in public. She's a walking landmine, to herself. https://t.co/cXzZKyYsNC— YNKS_5 (@5Ynks) October 28, 2024
She really is.
Glad they kept her away from forks and any outlets.— Lisa Thelander (@BillKristhole) October 28, 2024
My gosh, she is not smart! https://t.co/vSriHOnO5p
That could end badly.
It’s not the first time she’s asked that. https://t.co/aGDAIHM9at— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 28, 2024
Yep. Still funny. Still true.
