Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Harris PERFECTLY

Sometimes politicians have so little self-awareness it's actually negative. They say things trying to be relevant or make a political point and end up stepping on all the rakes.

You'd think they'd learn, especially after getting roasted on X once or twice. But they don't learn (yet think they're smart enough to tell us how to run our lives).

Here's Keith Ellison, Minnesota's Attorney General, trying to help Kamala Harris but dunking on her big time, instead:

Beware of politicians who 1) speak dramatically about a terrible crisis threatening everybody (who matters); 2) such crisis is caused by a villainous group (usually a marginalized scapegoat); 3) only he (usually a he) can overcome the villainous group, with a simplistic solution.… — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) October 27, 2024

You mean 'dramatic' as in calling your opponent Hitler and an existential threat to democracy, or a crisis like lying about abortion bans killing women, or the fact a certain will 'turn the page' on things?

Yeah. Dude, you just described Kamala Harris perfectly.

Amazing. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 27, 2024

That's... That's exactly her. Good for her breaking THAT glass ceiling, huh? — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 27, 2024

Self awareness level: 0 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 27, 2024

1) fAsCiStS!!!!

2) mAgA!!!

3) kAmALa!!! — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 27, 2024

So, Kamala and her whole campaign? Thanks for the advice. — Bonn! (@Possiblyinabit) October 27, 2024

We'll make sure to vote accordingly.

Basically @keithellison described the @KamalaHarris campaign and the KH and surrogates' messaging; vilify anyone who doesn't agree with them and marginalize everyone -- > https://t.co/0Ar6nErwya — Jennifer DeJournett (@JenDeJournett) October 27, 2024

I agree with @keithellison that calling Trump and his supporters fascists and a threat to democracy that only Democrats can save us from is a toxic strategy that won't end well.



That is what he's talking about. Right? https://t.co/pBtbeyvqVe — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) October 27, 2024

The complete lack of self awareness is not surprising in the least. https://t.co/D7jFHpTibf — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) October 27, 2024

But Keith will probably dismiss this by saying it's (D)ifferent when they do it.