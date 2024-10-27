Plagiarism Is Kamala's Thing: Here's Copycat Harris Taking ANOTHER Page From Donald Trump'...
Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Harris PERFECTLY

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 27, 2024
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

Sometimes politicians have so little self-awareness it's actually negative. They say things trying to be relevant or make a political point and end up stepping on all the rakes.

You'd think they'd learn, especially after getting roasted on X once or twice. But they don't learn (yet think they're smart enough to tell us how to run our lives).

Here's Keith Ellison, Minnesota's Attorney General, trying to help Kamala Harris but dunking on her big time, instead:

You mean 'dramatic' as in calling your opponent Hitler and an existential threat to democracy, or a crisis like lying about abortion bans killing women, or the fact a certain will 'turn the page' on things?

Yeah. Dude, you just described Kamala Harris perfectly.

Ooops.

Really is, isn't it?

She shattered it.

Less than zero.

Exactly.

Sure did. Matches Keith's description perfectly.

We'll make sure to vote accordingly. 

The best part is he didn't mean to.

Right.

Not in the least.

But Keith will probably dismiss this by saying it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

