Plagiarism Is Kamala's Thing: Here's Copycat Harris Taking ANOTHER Page From Donald Trump's Campaign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 27, 2024
Twitchy

Trying to get back in the good graces of male voters has been a focus of the Kamala Harris campaign these last couple of weeks. The Democratic Party is learning that treating men like garbage for years is not the way you keep men as a voting bloc.

But that lesson seems to have come too late for Kamala. She's losing men and especially Black and Latino men.

So she goes back to the tried and true method of copying Donald Trump hoping something will stick:

The problem here is Kamala is an insincere and inauthentic candidate. And voters know this.

In many different ways.

There's no way this doesn't backfire on her.

Or they're just that bad at their jobs.

She's incapable of that.

Probably won't help her at all.

Advertisement

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

