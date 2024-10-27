Plagiarism Is Kamala's Thing: Here's Copycat Harris Taking ANOTHER Page From Donald Trump's Campaign

Trying to get back in the good graces of male voters has been a focus of the Kamala Harris campaign these last couple of weeks. The Democratic Party is learning that treating men like garbage for years is not the way you keep men as a voting bloc.

But that lesson seems to have come too late for Kamala. She's losing men and especially Black and Latino men.

So she goes back to the tried and true method of copying Donald Trump hoping something will stick:

Kamala just visited a barber shop — Just like President Trump did two weeks ago.



She may as well put on the maga hat at this point. pic.twitter.com/qVhvYwVWSS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2024

The problem here is Kamala is an insincere and inauthentic candidate. And voters know this.

Once a plagiarizer, always a plagiarizer. — Isabella Redjai (@IsabellaRedjai) October 27, 2024

In many different ways.

It’s Sunday and they are watching football. She really stepped in it this time. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) October 27, 2024

There's no way this doesn't backfire on her.

She can’t even come up with her own ideas. Her handlers and interns are screwing with her — Don Wick (@yayavarkm) October 27, 2024

Or they're just that bad at their jobs.

If she truly dedicated herself to be a copycat, she would appear to be a good person. — Dad of B.S. 🇺🇸 🦁 BS Not Allowed 🥰 1A 2A + More (@DadOfBS) October 27, 2024

She's incapable of that.

a barbershop is usually a place for men to have discussions. unusual for a woman to be in this space. — Hugh Hopner (@richiehedd) October 27, 2024

Probably won't help her at all.

Why did they ‘socially distance’ with their hands all folded? 🤔 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) October 27, 2024

The vibes are completely different in the two videos.

I was raised in a middle class family https://t.co/pKi2S4uyTt — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) October 27, 2024

'I'm one of you. I swear.' -- Kamala, probably.

Always bad when you have to copy your opponent https://t.co/hrdNKQOvzY — MilitaryMama (@Militarymama17) October 27, 2024

Always.

This was such a dumb mistake for @KamalaHarris @KamalaHQ and an obvious sign they are scrambling, copying Trump's campaign. Trump fit in when he went to the barber shop, a place for guys to talk and hang out. It is obvious this KH appearance is phony and tense. @LawrenceBJones3 https://t.co/EDsZW669Ft — Patriot Mom 527 (@DonnaMu17526414) October 27, 2024

She is phony. Probably the phoniest candidate to ever run for POTUS. There isn't an authentic bone in her body. From her fake accents that change depending on the crowd to her flip-flopping on every position she held, she's a complete fraud.