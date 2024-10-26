Pete Buttigieg Promises the Chaos Will Stop If We Reelect the People Causing the Chaos

We don't know how to make this any clearer to Democrats, but your party is in charge. Not only do they hold the White House, they held the federal government for 12 of the last 16 years.

Things are chaotic and out of control because Democrats are in charge. But they keep insisting we 'won't go back' and must 'turn the page' and...reelect the party in charge.

Make it make sense.

It doesn't, and it never will.

But that doesn't mean the Left isn't going to go down in flames saying this:

If you are tired of all the chaos, now is your chance to vote to defeat the chaos agent. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 25, 2024

Kamala Harris is the sitting VP.

Donald Trump is a private citizen running for office.

Kamala is the chaos agent.

YOU ARE THE CHAOS.



You are the terrorists saying everything will be fine if everyone just submits to your ideology.



Everyone sees it now, and the results of the election will confirm this. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 25, 2024

DEMOCRATS are the chaos.

Bad tweet hall of fame lol — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 26, 2024

Hang it in the Louvre.

“I’m Donald Trump and I approve of this message.” pic.twitter.com/bLGEYeKNxC — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) October 25, 2024

The ads write themselves.

I applaud you for putting country over party and endorsing Trump. I too am tired of all the chaos over these past 4 years. — NC Optimist (@NC_Optimist) October 26, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

This is a terrible way to talk about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 25, 2024

Dude, they're like his bosses and everything.

Who was in charge the last 4 years and 12 of the last 16 year? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 25, 2024

That would be Pete's party.

I am tired of the chaos.



I’ll be voting for Trump. — Not a dumb blonde👩🏻‍🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) October 25, 2024

Same.

Yep, Kamala’s administration has been the picture perfect portrait of peace and stability! https://t.co/3eF5r2kUnS pic.twitter.com/ruSI1QvCZs — Andrew Brennan (@ATBrennan21) October 25, 2024

thisisfine.jpeg

getting my shoe phone ready https://t.co/jI5FPNnZlP — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) October 25, 2024

+5000 points for the 'Get Smart' reference.

CHAOS in Kabul.

How quick Mayor Pete forgot.

That chaos, Pete, was caused by Kamala and the corpse who’s currently our acting president. Harris is no change agent. It’s impossible, you understand, since she’s been in office for 4 years.

Smart people understand this. I’m sorry you’re not very bright. https://t.co/627Km08xhO — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) October 26, 2024

He's one heck of a dim bulb.