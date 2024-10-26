Pete Buttigieg Promises the Chaos Will Stop If We Reelect the People Causing the Chaos

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

We don't know how to make this any clearer to Democrats, but your party is in charge. Not only do they hold the White House, they held the federal government for 12 of the last 16 years.

Things are chaotic and out of control because Democrats are in charge. But they keep insisting we 'won't go back' and must 'turn the page' and...reelect the party in charge.

Make it make sense.

It doesn't, and it never will.

But that doesn't mean the Left isn't going to go down in flames saying this:

Kamala Harris is the sitting VP.

Donald Trump is a private citizen running for office.

Kamala is the chaos agent.

DEMOCRATS are the chaos.

Hang it in the Louvre.

The ads write themselves.

EL. OH. EL.

