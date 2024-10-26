We Have Now Entered the 'Deranged Lefties Screaming at Babies' Portion of the Joyful Kamala Campaign

This writer remembers, vividly, the morning after the 2004 presidential election. George W. Bush won, and she was working on a college campus. The mood was, in a word, funereal. The campus had the same somber, mourning tone as if someone had died.

It was ridiculous, but it was also preferable to the unhinged lunacy we see now.

This writer fully expects unrest and riots when Trump wins reelection, sadly, so gird your loins.

How does she come to this conclusion? Well, the supporters of the joyful Kamala Harris campaign are starting to scream at babies.

Deranged leftists are now yelling at babies over their hate for Trump. pic.twitter.com/mNg9qvjjg0 — Nathan Hughes (@rallynate) October 26, 2024

Should tell you exactly how the election is going.

Credit to the Harris-Walz supporter who put that AWFL in her place for getting in the face of a baby.

Trump voters are powered by love



Kamala voters are powered by hate — Nathan Hughes (@rallynate) October 26, 2024

The contrast is very, very clear.

It was at this moment that she realized she was siding with lunatics pic.twitter.com/Ne81fYuEX8 — Matt Edwards (@DrugWarSoldier) October 26, 2024

Yep. A literal 'WTF is wrong with you?!' face.

What the hell is wrong with people!?



That's just a little baby!!! — Lord Matthew Kobilan (@MatthewKobilan) October 26, 2024

Politics have made some people come unglued.

Heh.

She mad because the little one was not “aborted” at birth. — DugasAJ (@DugasAj) October 26, 2024

Probably.

If “WTF is wrong with you?!” became a face…



Honestly, good for her, because she looked like she intervened and called out her side. https://t.co/K6LY6DLmLk pic.twitter.com/EwN6NNZxmF — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 26, 2024

This writer is not a professional lip reader, but she definitely says 'No, no, no' and possibly 'we don't do that, that's a baby.'

Good for her.

They hate and they hate and they hate. And they think they're fighting hate. https://t.co/I20YUVTVpa — Renna (@RennaW) October 26, 2024

They are what they accuse the Right of being.

The current DNC platform in a nutshell. White people getting offended on behalf of minorities, over atrocities neither of them committed, nor experienced, and then doing the most unhinged out of pocket stuff over it. https://t.co/tBDBOGVwwu — Maj0rT0m (@big_emtee) October 26, 2024

Nailed it.

Leftism should be in the DSM. https://t.co/pYArT2SZS5 — 💗📚 ✍🏻 𝕎𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕖𝕣 𝕁𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕖 ✍🏻📚💗 (@WriterJanine) October 26, 2024

YUP.

Remember this video on November 5.

Just out of curiosity, will the same leftists that went after Nick Sandmann go after the woman yelling at this baby? Will they try to wreck her life? Will she be fired from her job—assuming she has one? Asking for a friend https://t.co/K6LY6DLmLk — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 26, 2024

We all know the answer to this.

We need a national conversation about how young white women have been radicalized into Gal-Qaeda pic.twitter.com/7xfRgnmj3S — Magills (@magills_) October 26, 2024

Gal-Qaeda.

WELL PLAYED.