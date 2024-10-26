We Have Now Entered the 'Deranged Lefties Screaming at Babies' Portion of the Joyful Kamala Campaign

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 26, 2024
Twitchy

This writer remembers, vividly, the morning after the 2004 presidential election. George W. Bush won, and she was working on a college campus. The mood was, in a word, funereal. The campus had the same somber, mourning tone as if someone had died.

It was ridiculous, but it was also preferable to the unhinged lunacy we see now. 

This writer fully expects unrest and riots when Trump wins reelection, sadly, so gird your loins.

How does she come to this conclusion? Well, the supporters of the joyful Kamala Harris campaign are starting to scream at babies.

Should tell you exactly how the election is going.

Credit to the Harris-Walz supporter who put that AWFL in her place for getting in the face of a baby.

The contrast is very, very clear.

Yep. A literal 'WTF is wrong with you?!' face.

Politics have made some people come unglued.

Heh.

Probably.

This writer is not a professional lip reader, but she definitely says 'No, no, no' and possibly 'we don't do that, that's a baby.'

Good for her.

They are what they accuse the Right of being.

Nailed it.

YUP.

Remember this video on November 5.

We all know the answer to this.

Gal-Qaeda.

WELL PLAYED.

