Commie RED Flags: Virginia STEM High School Sold Curricula and Other Info to China for MILLIONS

This is a great piece of original reporting, and one that should raise a bunch of red flags (no pun intended).

Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria, VA, is the top STEM high school in the country. And now we've learned that the school, through its Thomas Jefferson Partnership Fund, has sold the school's info -- curriculum, blueprints, student work -- to China.

Who authorized the selling of America’s top high school to China? https://t.co/Mue8tRSO5f — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 23, 2024

More from The Washington Examiner:

We both wondered: Why would multiple China-linked groups give huge amounts of money to a public school outside of Washington, D.C.? Recently discovered emails reveal they appeared to be buying access to the school’s intellectual property to copy the material and use it to build their own “Thomas Schools” in China. The China-linked entities seemingly spent millions to infiltrate the school and its administrators through the Thomas Jefferson Partnership Fund. In 2023, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid was forced to admit that the district had received a jarring $3.6 million from the three Chinese entities. Reid stated that “the TJ Fund from the outset followed a cautious approach to these relationships.”

Wow.

Just wow.

Fairfax County Public Schools secretly sold China a 'Handbook to Clone' TJ, the top math school in the US. In exchange for $3.6M, it gave physical blueprints, curriculum, personal visits, and even student work. China used it to create 20 'Thomas Schools' https://t.co/l0XdnFI5Lx — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 10, 2024

It's insane.

China lists TJ's former principal and an ex-Stanford dean as members of the Thomas Schools’ “steering committee,” serving alongside China’s former Secretary General of the State Education Consultative Committee and former deputy director in the Ministry of Education. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 10, 2024

We can't believe this story has largely flown under the radar.

Documents show FCPS providing CCP-linked officials with private information about the school. FCPS claimed that the money was a donation and the nonprofit that received the money was separate from the school, but both claims are undermined by documents it tried to conceal. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 10, 2024

If this was on the up and up, they wouldn't have had to hide. But hide they did.

FCPS tried to conceal the selling of one of America's top educational assets to America's top adversary by charging @DefendingEd $35,000 to see the documents under public records laws.



It only emerged because they called their bluff and actually paid! — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 10, 2024

When you charge exorbitant amounts of information for documents under public records law, they're up to no good.

At the same time that it was exporting TJ's traditional rigorous model to our economic adversary, officials were diluting the rigor of the Virginia STEM program in the name of racial 'equity,' resulting in the need for remedial math courses at what was once an elite program. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 10, 2024

Just amazing.

But good for The Washington Examiner, DefendingED, and the Daily Wire for doing reporting the mainstream media have no interest in.