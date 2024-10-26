Commie RED Flags: Virginia STEM High School Sold Curricula and Other Info to China for MILLIONS

The Owners of WaPo Just Confirmed They Didn't Endorse Because Kamala Didn't Commie...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Andy Wong

This is a great piece of original reporting, and one that should raise a bunch of red flags (no pun intended).

Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria, VA, is the top STEM high school in the country. And now we've learned that the school, through its Thomas Jefferson Partnership Fund, has sold the school's info -- curriculum, blueprints, student work -- to China.

More from The Washington Examiner:

We both wondered: Why would multiple China-linked groups give huge amounts of money to a public school outside of Washington, D.C.?

Recently discovered emails reveal they appeared to be buying access to the school’s intellectual property to copy the material and use it to build their own “Thomas Schools” in China. The China-linked entities seemingly spent millions to infiltrate the school and its administrators through the Thomas Jefferson Partnership Fund.

In 2023, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid was forced to admit that the district had received a jarring $3.6 million from the three Chinese entities. Reid stated that “the TJ Fund from the outset followed a cautious approach to these relationships.”

Wow.

Just wow.

It's insane.

We can't believe this story has largely flown under the radar.

If this was on the up and up, they wouldn't have had to hide. But hide they did.

When you charge exorbitant amounts of information for documents under public records law, they're up to no good.

Just amazing.

But good for The Washington Examiner, DefendingED, and the Daily Wire for doing reporting the mainstream media have no interest in.

