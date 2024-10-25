TRAILBLAZER: Jo Ann Davidson, First Female Ohio Speaker of the House, Dies at 97

Today, Jo Ann Davidson, Ohio's first and only woman to serve as the state's Speaker of the House has died. She was 97.

"Not only did she break the political glass ceiling, Davidson spent decades opening the doors for other Republican women interested in politics and public service."https://t.co/bM6iSbAcz9 by @lbischoff — Jessie Balmert (@jbalmert) October 25, 2024

Jo Ann Davidson, who climbed her way up through the male-dominated world of Ohio politics to become Ohio House speaker, died Friday. She was 97. Aside from Nancy Hollister’s 11-day stint as governor, Davidson remains the only woman in Ohio history to hold one of the Big Three political power posts – governor, senate president or speaker. Davidson's death was confirmed by close friend Betty Montgomery, who served as Ohio auditor and attorney general. "Jo Ann dedicated her life to public service and the people of Ohio, a model public servant who was full of wit, intelligence, class, and skill," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a written statement. Not only did Davidson break the political glass ceiling, she spent decades opening the doors for other Republican women interested in politics and public service. In 2000, she founded the Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute, which has graduated more than 400 women from across Ohio.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine issued a statement:

My statement on former Ohio Speaker of the House Jo Ann Davidson, who died today at the age of 97. pic.twitter.com/Oq1yntXb8l — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 25, 2024

Former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson died at 97. She is the only woman to ever hold the position in Ohio history.



Her portrait in the Statehouse Ladies Gallery now has this black cloth draped over it. It will stay on her portrait through next week. pic.twitter.com/eMKhxkXq7M — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) October 25, 2024

Davidson was raised by her widowed mother and three brothers, and said two of her regrets were never going to college and getting into politics too late to make a run for governor.

Speaker Davidson was a great leader and dear friend. Ohio is better today because of her service - especially the work she did to uplift other women and help them achieve careers in public service.



They just don't make them anymore like Jo Ann Davidson. Her wisdom, compassion… pic.twitter.com/w2vYfAIsd6 — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 25, 2024

They just don't make them anymore like Jo Ann Davidson. Her wisdom, compassion and leadership will be sorely missed.

And J.D. Vance offered his sympathy and condolence.

Please say a prayer for Jo Ann Davidson, a trailblazing public servant for the people of Ohio. She died at 97, after a lifetime of service--including serving as the first female Speaker of the House. Usha and I send our best to her friends and family. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 25, 2024

Davidson is survived by her daughter Jenifer Enslen and three grandchildren. Our prayers and sympathies to her family, loved ones, and friends.