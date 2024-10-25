TRAILBLAZER: Jo Ann Davidson, First Female Ohio Speaker of the House, Dies at 97

Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:10 PM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Today, Jo Ann Davidson, Ohio's first and only woman to serve as the state's Speaker of the House has died. She was 97.

More from The Columbus Dispatch:

Jo Ann Davidson, who climbed her way up through the male-dominated world of Ohio politics to become Ohio House speaker, died Friday. She was 97.

Aside from Nancy Hollister’s 11-day stint as governor, Davidson remains the only woman in Ohio history to hold one of the Big Three political power posts – governor, senate president or speaker. Davidson's death was confirmed by close friend Betty Montgomery, who served as Ohio auditor and attorney general.

"Jo Ann dedicated her life to public service and the people of Ohio, a model public servant who was full of wit, intelligence, class, and skill," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a written statement. 

Not only did Davidson break the political glass ceiling, she spent decades opening the doors for other Republican women interested in politics and public service. In 2000, she founded the Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute, which has graduated more than 400 women from across Ohio.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine issued a statement:

DeWine called Davidson a 'model public servant.'

Davidson was raised by her widowed mother and three brothers, and said two of her regrets were never going to college and getting into politics too late to make a run for governor.

The entire post reads:

They just don't make them anymore like Jo Ann Davidson. Her wisdom, compassion and leadership will be sorely missed.

And J.D. Vance offered his sympathy and condolence.

Davidson is survived by her daughter Jenifer Enslen and three grandchildren. Our prayers and sympathies to her family, loved ones, and friends.

