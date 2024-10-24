Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From...
Mollie Hemingway Compares Trump and Harris' Closing Arguments (CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!)
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put...
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About...
Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With...
Going for the Joe Biden Vote? Trump Floats Presidential Pardon of Hunter if...
Straitjacket Alert! MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Enters Peak Trump Meltdown Mode 12 Days Too...
Kamala 'Kamaleon' Harris Can't Seem to Decide on a Religion
Brian Stelter Pounces on Fox News Coverage of Kamala's Town Hall, Trips Over...
Jake Tapper (Alleged Defender of Gold Star Families) Is Eerily Quiet when that...
Florida AG Moody Sues Merrick Garland for Blocking Florida Investigation into Attempt on...

WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and Don't Let FACTS Get in Their Way

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 24, 2024
Journalism meme

Wisconsin is one of the swing states absolutely crucial to getting 270-plus electoral votes and clinching the presidency. In 2016, Hillary Clinton forgot Wisconsin existed and lost the state to Donald Trump -- the first time a Republican took the state since 1984.

Advertisement

The state went back to blue in 2020, but 2024? Well, a week ago RCP moved Wisconsin from blue to red.

Wisconsin is home to DEEP blue Dane and Milwaukee Counties, but it's also home to the ruby red WOW counties -- Washington, Ozaukee, and Waukesha.

Southeast Wisconsin's Fox affiliate, Fox 6, wants us to know that the mayor of Waukesha, the deep red city in the deep red county of the same name is voting for Kamala:

They write:

The mayor of Waukesha, a key Republican stronghold, exclusively told FOX6 News he's voting for Democrat Kamala Harris for president.

It's a Republican city in Wisconsin's largest Republican county.

Mayor Shawn Reilly grew up a Republican and voted that way for most of his adult life.

"It's difficult. The easy thing to do is just not say anything and cast my vote the way I want, but I think we're at a crossroads now," Reilly said. "I feel in my heart that this is something that I need to come out and say: I am going to be voting for Vice President Harris to become our next president."

Reilly voted third party in 2016 and for President Joe Biden in 2020 but kept that to himself. For other officers, he said he votes Republican "more often than not."

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Advertisement

Except this reporting isn't accurate.

Shocker, we know.

But they'll tell us 'disinformation' is a problem on social media.

The biggest peddlers of disinformation are the media themselves.

They're trying to paint this as Waukesha is shifting blue. We mean, it would have to be shifting if they elected this guy as mayor right?

Wrong:

So not only has this guy been a closet Democrat for most of his adult life, he hid it from voters until he decided not to run for reelection.

Probably because he'd lose by Liz Cheney-type numbers.

Weird how Fox 6 omitted these facts.

Advertisement

Completely a Democrat.

Right. This isn't some bellwether. It's a Democrat, voting for a Democrat, and doing so after announcing he won't seek reelection.

Because he'd lose.

It'd be nice if the media reported the whole story. 

By the way: even if Harris takes Wisconsin, RCP still has Trump at 302 electoral votes. Check. Mate.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MAYOR WAUKESHA WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
justmindy
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From Accessing Firearms
Amy Curtis
Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
justmindy
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put Her in a Camp If Elected
Amy Curtis
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With Black Women Voters
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement