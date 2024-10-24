WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and Don't Let FACTS Get in Their Way

Wisconsin is one of the swing states absolutely crucial to getting 270-plus electoral votes and clinching the presidency. In 2016, Hillary Clinton forgot Wisconsin existed and lost the state to Donald Trump -- the first time a Republican took the state since 1984.

The state went back to blue in 2020, but 2024? Well, a week ago RCP moved Wisconsin from blue to red.

Wisconsin is home to DEEP blue Dane and Milwaukee Counties, but it's also home to the ruby red WOW counties -- Washington, Ozaukee, and Waukesha.

Southeast Wisconsin's Fox affiliate, Fox 6, wants us to know that the mayor of Waukesha, the deep red city in the deep red county of the same name is voting for Kamala:

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The mayor of Waukesha, a key Republican stronghold, exclusively told FOX6 News he's voting for Democrat Kamala Harris for president. https://t.co/8WwzqDDacj — Kristen Orthman (@KristenOrthman) October 24, 2024

They write:

The mayor of Waukesha, a key Republican stronghold, exclusively told FOX6 News he's voting for Democrat Kamala Harris for president. It's a Republican city in Wisconsin's largest Republican county. Mayor Shawn Reilly grew up a Republican and voted that way for most of his adult life. "It's difficult. The easy thing to do is just not say anything and cast my vote the way I want, but I think we're at a crossroads now," Reilly said. "I feel in my heart that this is something that I need to come out and say: I am going to be voting for Vice President Harris to become our next president." Reilly voted third party in 2016 and for President Joe Biden in 2020 but kept that to himself. For other officers, he said he votes Republican "more often than not."

Except this reporting isn't accurate.

Shocker, we know.

He hasn’t voted Republican in two decades.



Once again, another giant lie from the left.



You guys are getting really desperate. Pretty pathetic. — Legion’s Pineal Gland (@I_Am_Legion_73) October 24, 2024

But they'll tell us 'disinformation' is a problem on social media.

The biggest peddlers of disinformation are the media themselves.

They're trying to paint this as Waukesha is shifting blue. We mean, it would have to be shifting if they elected this guy as mayor right?

Wrong:

You mean someone who isn’t a Republican and hasn’t voted Republican in at least a decade isn’t voting for the Republican?



You mean he didn’t announce this until he announced he himself wasn’t running for re-election?



Shocking. — Chris Karabats (@Zaphoid) October 24, 2024

So not only has this guy been a closet Democrat for most of his adult life, he hid it from voters until he decided not to run for reelection.

Probably because he'd lose by Liz Cheney-type numbers.

The Mayor of Waukesha is elected in a nonpartisan election. When Shawn Reilly was elected in 2014, he did not need to declare a party affiliation. Reilly publically left the GOP in 2021 & the GOP opposed his re-election in 2022. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) October 24, 2024

Weird how Fox 6 omitted these facts.

He isn't red. He left the republican party publicly years ago. Around the same time that he discussed his white privilege in a public FB post. His brother is running for state assembly in my district as a Democrat. This mayor is a Democrat. — Kristi (@KristiKMiller) October 24, 2024

Completely a Democrat.

(He's not a Republican, hasn't voted for a Republican for at least a decade, and had to announce he wouldn't run again before admitting he's voting for Harris) https://t.co/b2kUXlmJek — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 24, 2024

Right. This isn't some bellwether. It's a Democrat, voting for a Democrat, and doing so after announcing he won't seek reelection.

Because he'd lose.

It'd be nice if the media reported the whole story.

By the way: even if Harris takes Wisconsin, RCP still has Trump at 302 electoral votes. Check. Mate.