Defenders of Democracy Won't Like THIS! Gallup Poll Shows VAST MAJORITY Back Voter ID Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 24, 2024
ImgFlip

The Left loves democracy. Just ask them, and they'll tell you. But you'd have to ignore the very undemocratic things they've done, like overturning California's Proposition 8 or refusing the hold a primary after ousting Joe Biden from the race.

It's a very real possibility Donald Trump wins the Electoral College (the only vote total that matters, mind you), but loses the popular vote. And then the Left will whine for years about how awful it is we don't democratically elected the president.

But, as this writer pointed out, the Left doesn't really like democracy unless they win. When majorities support candidates and bills they don't like, they scold voters and go to the courts to undermine democracy.

Which is why the Left ignores the vast majority of voters who back voter ID laws, like the 84% in this Gallup poll:

That's an overwhelming majority, for sure.

Hard to see it any other way.

It sure is.

And the Democrats ignore this.

That's all we ask.

It shouldn't be hard to do.

They have to be.

Embrace the healing power of 'and', our friend.

And if it's not their top priority, vote them out.

Common sense is so uncommon it's practically a superpower.

Get a job, open a bank account, get on a plane. Things that are essential for living.

Why not voting?

