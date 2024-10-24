Defenders of Democracy Won't Like THIS! Gallup Poll Shows VAST MAJORITY Back Voter ID Laws

The Left loves democracy. Just ask them, and they'll tell you. But you'd have to ignore the very undemocratic things they've done, like overturning California's Proposition 8 or refusing the hold a primary after ousting Joe Biden from the race.

It's a very real possibility Donald Trump wins the Electoral College (the only vote total that matters, mind you), but loses the popular vote. And then the Left will whine for years about how awful it is we don't democratically elected the president.

But, as this writer pointed out, the Left doesn't really like democracy unless they win. When majorities support candidates and bills they don't like, they scold voters and go to the courts to undermine democracy.

Which is why the Left ignores the vast majority of voters who back voter ID laws, like the 84% in this Gallup poll:

84% of American voters favor photo identification requirements at their voting place.



New data: https://t.co/oPOR9on5KS pic.twitter.com/2PBA6FPRb1 — Gallup (@Gallup) October 24, 2024

That's an overwhelming majority, for sure.

literally the only reason to oppose this is because you want to enable fraud — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 24, 2024

Hard to see it any other way.

Opposition to voter ID is an admission to voter fraud. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) October 24, 2024

It sure is.

Something that a majority and both sides agree with. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) October 24, 2024

And the Democrats ignore this.

Weird ….it’s almost like people want transparent fair elections — Jacob Vega (@JacobtheVega) October 24, 2024

That's all we ask.

It shouldn't be hard to do.

I guess 16% of people must be Democrat pundits, then, because they all oppose voter ID. — matt dooley (@mdooley) October 24, 2024

They have to be.

Democratic leadership is either stupid or corrupt — Michael (@vivesinetimore) October 24, 2024

Embrace the healing power of 'and', our friend.

Two things from this poll. First Oregon is going to have mail-in ballots for a long time. Second, making sure ONLY American citizens vote should be the top priority for every legislature. https://t.co/CDhYThaNmt — Marion County Republicans (@marioncogop) October 24, 2024

And if it's not their top priority, vote them out.

Common sense is so uncommon it's practically a superpower.

You need an ID to do EVERYTHING.

It is absolutely ridiculous that anybody would be against this in 2024. https://t.co/sZI8neBGxY — Michael Montero (@MonteroOnBoxing) October 24, 2024

Get a job, open a bank account, get on a plane. Things that are essential for living.

Why not voting?