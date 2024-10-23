We're Gonna Need a Bunch of Padded Rooms, 'Cause Lefties Are Not Gonna Cope Well If Trump Wins (WATCH)

We thought Bush Derangement Syndrome was bad. Remember BDS? Good times.

Because Trump Derangement Syndrome -- more accurately those afflicted with TDS -- have looked at BDS and said, 'Hold our beer.'

A severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ulVkCETMPo — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) October 23, 2024

Egads.

What drives a person to walk onto someone's property to scold them for who they're voting for?

Lunacy. That's what.

This is how they all act.



Why are leftists full of so much hatred and rage towards Trump? — Steven 🇺🇸 (@SirStevenKJ) October 23, 2024

Because they believe he's LITERALLY HITLER.

People on the right have much greater tolerance for people who think differently from them than those on the left do. This is strange, considering that the right used to be considered the intolerant side. — Narnia Defense Force (@NarniaNitro) October 23, 2024

That was a lie, even back then.

How many like that do you think there are? — Theresa (@frogaustin) October 23, 2024

Too many.

Hahahahaha!

May be opening in a couple of weeks… lol pic.twitter.com/KRQdpA1ZZw — MJL (@MJL4Trump) October 23, 2024

We need it.

Check out a real feminist! Those old school gals were so chill and accepting of conservative women!



Ok so actually, to a person, off the charts a**holes. https://t.co/bic8EX1bqU — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 23, 2024

We bet she's a blast at parties, too.

There’s only two libs in my sub HOA. They know better than to ever do this 😂. Must be a northeast state https://t.co/XE3s5Zw2Fj — Tennessee Freedom (@TNFreedom21) October 23, 2024

Smart neighbors.

These people are so arrogant in their little universes they think they own.



Get off my porch lady or get bear sprayed. https://t.co/aSw0sIC8Qb — X-BamBOOzled (@bambootamboo2) October 23, 2024

The arrogance is breathtaking.

They hate and they hate and they hate. And they think they're fighting hate. https://t.co/ein6BZ5ekB — Renna (@RennaW) October 23, 2024

It's all projection.

They are what they accuse the Right of being.

People keep saying these people are brainwashed or mentally ill but that is excusing them



No, they are self righteous a**holes and probably always have been. If it wasn’t Trump it would be something else https://t.co/mzU1kABnS0 — Damsel in Dissent 🇺🇸🦋🇦🇩 (@starboard_light) October 23, 2024

Bingo. It will always be something else. Including the next Republican nominee.