We're Gonna Need a Bunch of Padded Rooms, 'Cause Lefties Are Not Gonna Cope Well If Trump Wins (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
October 23, 2024


We thought Bush Derangement Syndrome was bad. Remember BDS? Good times.

Because Trump Derangement Syndrome -- more accurately those afflicted with TDS -- have looked at BDS and said, 'Hold our beer.'

Egads.

What drives a person to walk onto someone's property to scold them for who they're voting for?

Lunacy. That's what.

Because they believe he's LITERALLY HITLER.

That was a lie, even back then.

Too many.

Hahahahaha!

We need it.

DONALD TRUMP LEFTIES TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME TDS 2024 ELECTION



