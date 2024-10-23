VIP
Donald Trump Didn't Praise Hitler, but Kamala Harris Hopes Voters Are Stupid Enough...
We're Gonna Need a Bunch of Padded Rooms, 'Cause Lefties Are Not Gonna...
'They're Losing. They Know It': Liz Cheney Says If You Still Vote Trump...
Ben Rhodes Gets Self-Awareness Checked After Pushing the Left's Trump Loves Hitler BS
Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
Karine Jean-Pierre Clarifies President Biden Didn't Really Mean Trump Had to Be Locked...
Arsonist Wonders Why the House Is Burning Down: Barack Obama Doesn't Know How...
Kamala Harris, Unelected Presidential Candidate, Has Thoughts on 'Free and Fair' Elections
COWARD: Drudge Report Jumps on the 'Trump Praised Hitler!' Media Narrative Train, Locks...
Here's an Old Post From Kamala Harris About the Guy Dems Now Present...
Money in Politics Is Suddenly GOOD AGAIN: NY Times Happy to Report Bill...
THERE IT IS: Kamala Harris Favors Amnesty, and Won't Talk About Deporting Illegals
Democrats Launch Last Ditch Effort to Take Down Trump!
'Was This Message Revised'? Barack Obama Tells Young People Not to Let Old...

Joe Biden Brags About More Americans Having Health Insurance After Forcing Them to Buy Health Insurance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 23, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

This won't be surprising news to you, dear Twitchy readers, but when you mandate people buy a certain product, the number of people owning that product goes up.

Wild, we know.

Advertisement

But this is apparently news to Joe Biden and the Left, who think that a record number of Americans have health insurance because of something they did. Instead of, ya know, Obama making it illegal to not have health insurance.

Curious about the Americans who lost insurance plans they liked. Wonder if Biden thinks about them at all.

Fun fact: this writer got laid off from her first nursing job because Medicare reimbursement rates were so bad her facility couldn't remain open.

Government bureaucrats have a very different definition of 'affordable' than normal Americans.

Paid for by us taxpayers, of course.

That's the key here.

Recommended

We're Gonna Need a Bunch of Padded Rooms, 'Cause Lefties Are Not Gonna Cope Well If Trump Wins (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

If government mandated every American buy and own a Widget, a record number of Americans would own a Widget.

Every single time.

Now, now. Health care was never the goal.

Isn't it grand?

No, it's not.

And most Americans follow the law. Funny how that works.

Don't forget that.

And while they forced Americans to buy it, premiums and costs have skyrocketed.

Good job, Grandpa Joe.

Tags: HEALTH INSURANCE HEALTH INSURANCE EXCHANGE JOE BIDEN OBAMACARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We're Gonna Need a Bunch of Padded Rooms, 'Cause Lefties Are Not Gonna Cope Well If Trump Wins (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
Amy Curtis
'They're Losing. They Know It': Liz Cheney Says If You Still Vote Trump 'Your Dishonor Will Live Forever'
Doug P.
Ben Rhodes Gets Self-Awareness Checked After Pushing the Left's Trump Loves Hitler BS
Doug P.
Karine Jean-Pierre Clarifies President Biden Didn't Really Mean Trump Had to Be Locked Up
Brett T.
Here's an Old Post From Kamala Harris About the Guy Dems Now Present As a 'Grand Arbiter of Truth'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We're Gonna Need a Bunch of Padded Rooms, 'Cause Lefties Are Not Gonna Cope Well If Trump Wins (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement