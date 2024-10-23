Joe Biden Brags About More Americans Having Health Insurance After Forcing Them to Buy Health Insurance

This won't be surprising news to you, dear Twitchy readers, but when you mandate people buy a certain product, the number of people owning that product goes up.

Wild, we know.

Advertisement

But this is apparently news to Joe Biden and the Left, who think that a record number of Americans have health insurance because of something they did. Instead of, ya know, Obama making it illegal to not have health insurance.

More Americans have health insurance today than ever in our history. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 23, 2024

Curious about the Americans who lost insurance plans they liked. Wonder if Biden thinks about them at all.

And the coverage is sht. No providers will contract with these plans because the reimbursement is so bad. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 23, 2024

Fun fact: this writer got laid off from her first nursing job because Medicare reimbursement rates were so bad her facility couldn't remain open.

And thanks to your prior administration’s signing of the (un)Affordable Care Act, Americans are paying more for health insurance than they ever have. https://t.co/QqW8KrT5f0 — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) October 23, 2024

Government bureaucrats have a very different definition of 'affordable' than normal Americans.

More illegals have health insurance today than ever in our history as well….. — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) October 23, 2024

Paid for by us taxpayers, of course.

It’s required — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 23, 2024

That's the key here.

If government mandated every American buy and own a Widget, a record number of Americans would own a Widget.

More Americans pay more for health insurance, with less coverage and higher out-of-pocket costs, today than ever in our history. https://t.co/3Ii5QesrgI pic.twitter.com/fdkMO0yOWc — OkieDruggist (@OkieDruggist) October 23, 2024

Every single time.

Ask those same people if they have health *care.* https://t.co/dpv6Xkdq3f — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 23, 2024

Now, now. Health care was never the goal.

Americans have more government, laws, taxes, regulations, and administrative mandates than ever in our history. https://t.co/WmNsvsLFwj — Bex (@BexStreams) October 23, 2024

Isn't it grand?

No, it's not.

You made it illegal not to…. https://t.co/KMU5940bN6 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 23, 2024

And most Americans follow the law. Funny how that works.

You guys forced people to buy it. https://t.co/81H02INzyO — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 23, 2024

Don't forget that.

And while they forced Americans to buy it, premiums and costs have skyrocketed.

Good job, Grandpa Joe.