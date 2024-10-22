EGADS! Watch Kamala Harris BUTCHER Quote About Bipartisan Politics and Even Liz Cheney Cringes

Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris is not an intelligent woman. She's terrible at public speaking, and her statements are more word salads than cogent arguments. Don't get us wrong, they're highly amusing and make for great content, but -- egads -- she cannot be president.

Here she is again, botching another statement. WATCH:

Even Maria Shriver and Liz Cheney look at her like she's an idiot.

The quote she butchered is from Arthur Vandenberg, who said 'we must stop partisan politics at the water's edge' when it came to the Cold War.

Nope.

She's so bad at this.

Sure seems like it.

Because she's so bad at this, and utterly unqualified for office.

Buyer's remorse hasn't even begun to set it.

EL. OH. EL.

'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the Left for Being Free Speech Censors
Amy Curtis
She really is.

The perfect gif.

Because she's never had to do serious thinking in her entire career.

They made this bed and now they have to lie in it.

Pre-selected questions she probably got in advance and she still can't answer them.

She's made it this far because the media are dragging her to the finish line.

Big. Time.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY TOWN HALL 2024 ELECTION

