Shut Up Bill! Kristol Gets WRECKED Insisting Candidate Who Got ZERO Primary Votes Will 'Defend Democracy'

The Left keeps thinking Kamala Harris is the last line of defense between us and Donald Trump's 'authoritarianism'. It's insanely wrong, because Donald Trump was already president, wasn't an authoritarian, and is currently not the president.

But they persist in this narrative:

"While Trump’s authoritarianism has been out in the open for many years, Americans still don’t appreciate the depth of his contempt for democratic institutions—or how dangerous he will be in a second term. Harris is...showing Americans what’s at stake."https://t.co/ILurAm4tKE — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 22, 2024

'Contempt for democratic institutions' is RICH coming from the people backing a candidate who didn't get a single primary vote this year, after ousting the guy who received millions of primary votes.

Stop making me want to vote for Trump. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 22, 2024

Right? The more they squawk, the more we want to vote for him just to spite them.

Maybe you should work at McDonalds. Your days of being relevant are over. — Justaguy (@Justagu15732216) October 22, 2024

Why would you inflict Bill on McDonald's employees and customers?

Funny, you have to speak for her.



Please show us the video of her talking.



Because the more you show her talking, the more foolish, ignorant, and dense she proves herself to be.



Please. More videos of Kamala. — Ross (@xmontekristo) October 22, 2024

The more she speaks, the worse it gets for her.

Yeah. Right and that possibility is worse than ruling through bureaucratic mandates and edicts de-coupled from congressional authority? — Gary Moss (@PokerDad1) October 22, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when Kamala does it.

He’s a clear and present danger to swamp scum. — Fourfather (@Nada_Fourfather) October 22, 2024

B-b-b-b-bingo!

Except Trump was already president.

Repealed legislation.

Cut taxes.

Authoritarians don’t do that.

No wars, great economy, jobs, AND he didn’t send his DOJ after any political opponent. — Rodney Martin (@NucleusinSC) October 22, 2024

All of this. They act like we forgot 2016-2020.

Bill any comment on the Biden coup by insiders of the Democratic Party? — Monk (@Monk2ndbase) October 22, 2024

Not a peep.

Garbage article. A vote for @KamalaHarris is a vote for more record high inflation and more criminal illegal aliens allowed into the country. It’s INFLATION, Stupid! Vote for #Trump2024 @CNN @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/3NtXpRB27k — Sal (@SundevilSal) October 22, 2024

Exactly.

GorT: The problem here is that Harris hasn't answered any question about what she would do "on day 1". She dodged the question on CNN with Dana Bash. No one knows. Given the way the Dems have run the country when we know Biden's state, that's not democracy either. https://t.co/2VjWrHfOMQ — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 22, 2024

No, it's not democracy.

But there are people who think this way, and who see Trump voters -- tens of millions of them -- as a problem:

It raises two question. What is wrong with those who will vote for Trump and what do the rest of us do with them? https://t.co/AAxDCRQz4k — Daniel Greenbaum (@dgreenbaum225) October 22, 2024

But tell us more about how Trump is the authoritarian, when you ask what's wrong with people who vote for Trump and what to 'do with them.'