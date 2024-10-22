Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
CONFUSION Campaign: Kamala Staffer Clarifies Her Clarification About Fossil Fuels and We G...
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest...
'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme
Nakedly Partisan: Watch How UNBELIEVABLY BIASED Our Media Have Become
Young Soros Playing 'Politician, Collect Them All' Is So Very Creepy
Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump...
EGADS! Watch Kamala Harris BUTCHER Quote About Bipartisan Politics and Even Liz Cheney...
The Official Responsible for Harris County, Texas Elections Has Not Clocked Into Work...
Donald Trump to Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast Friday
'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the...
Colbert and Other Late Night Flunkies Refuse to Get Over the Success of...
Alex Vindman’s Wife Says No One Likes the Governor They Just Reelected by...
Holy Kamala SUCKS, Batman! The Hill Asks WHAT IF Joe Biden Was Actually...

Shut Up Bill! Kristol Gets WRECKED Insisting Candidate Who Got ZERO Primary Votes Will 'Defend Democracy'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 22, 2024
Townhall Media

The Left keeps thinking Kamala Harris is the last line of defense between us and Donald Trump's 'authoritarianism'. It's insanely wrong, because Donald Trump was already president, wasn't an authoritarian, and is currently not the president.

Advertisement

But they persist in this narrative:

'Contempt for democratic institutions' is RICH coming from the people backing a candidate who didn't get a single primary vote this year, after ousting the guy who received millions of primary votes.

Right? The more they squawk, the more we want to vote for him just to spite them.

Why would you inflict Bill on McDonald's employees and customers?

Recommended

BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The more she speaks, the worse it gets for her.

It's (D)ifferent when Kamala does it.

B-b-b-b-bingo!

All of this. They act like we forgot 2016-2020.

Not a peep.

Exactly.

Advertisement

No, it's not democracy.

But there are people who think this way, and who see Trump voters -- tens of millions of them -- as a problem:

But tell us more about how Trump is the authoritarian, when you ask what's wrong with people who vote for Trump and what to 'do with them.'

Tags: BILL KRISTOL DEMOCRACY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS AUTHORITARIANISM BULWARK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'
Grateful Calvin
Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
justmindy
Nakedly Partisan: Watch How UNBELIEVABLY BIASED Our Media Have Become
Amy Curtis
'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme
Aaron Walker
CONFUSION Campaign: Kamala Staffer Clarifies Her Clarification About Fossil Fuels and We Got Nothin'
Amy Curtis
'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the Left for Being Free Speech Censors
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement