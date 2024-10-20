Kamala's Un-Joyful Noise Has Voters Crying 'Never Again' (WATCH)
NOT SHOCKED: Norway Tried Taxing the Rich, Ended Up Losing HUNDREDS of Millions in Tax Revenue Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 20, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

'Tax the rich!'

'Make the wealthy pay their fare share!'

How many times have we heard some iteration of those sentences? Far too many. Government in general, but the Left in particular, think they're entitled to the wealth earned and held by others. Because reasons. 

So they argue with a straight face that raising taxes on the rich is a panacea that will balance budgets and pay for their extravagant spending.

Except it never, ever works. In part, because spending far outpaces tax revenue but also because the wealthy they target are free and rich enough to go elsewhere and take their money with them.

The same thing happened recently in Norway:

What's the definition of insanity again?

Tax them even harder. It'll work this time.

Or something.

He's a Wise Man: James Woods Offers Kamala Some Sound Advice for the Rest of the Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Wash, rinse, repeat.

Greed.

And all their money goes bye-bye.

You'd think they'd learn this.

Sure does.

Truth!

YUP.

And yet the Left is always surprised by this.

Textbook example.

Everyone.

Because politicians by and large don't think about consequences.

