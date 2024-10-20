More Brothels Than Bodegas: NYC's 'Red Light' Neighborhood Is in AOC's District (Does...
SERIOUSLY? Days After Dissing Catholics and Kicking Christians Out of Her Rally, Kamala Wants Their Votes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:30 PM on October 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris is one of the most duplicitous candidates to ever run for President. Just the other day, she chided rally attendees who said 'Jesus is Lord' at her La Crosse, Wisconsin rally -- those Christians were kicked out of the event. You can watch what they had to say here.

Kamala also thinks the Knights of Columbus (KoC), a Catholic fraternal and charitable organization, is an 'extremist group' and that members of the KoC should be barred from public office. The Biden-Harris DOJ is putting a lot of pro-life Christians behind bars for protesting and praying outside abortion clinics, too.

She hates religion. Specifically Christianity and especially Catholics.

But here she is, demanding the people she hates vote for her:

Yeah, no.

We remember.

She truly only sees religion as a campaign stump speech and an ad slogan.

No, it's not.

That's what she told those souls she wants to vote for her.

And we'll never forget.

Really is something, isn't it?

Like we said, duplicitous.

Just days after doing this.

So desperate.

Major damage control.

Wonder how many staffers it took to brainstorm that line.

Amen.

