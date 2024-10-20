SERIOUSLY? Days After Dissing Catholics and Kicking Christians Out of Her Rally, Kamala Wants Their Votes

Kamala Harris is one of the most duplicitous candidates to ever run for President. Just the other day, she chided rally attendees who said 'Jesus is Lord' at her La Crosse, Wisconsin rally -- those Christians were kicked out of the event. You can watch what they had to say here.

Advertisement

Kamala also thinks the Knights of Columbus (KoC), a Catholic fraternal and charitable organization, is an 'extremist group' and that members of the KoC should be barred from public office. The Biden-Harris DOJ is putting a lot of pro-life Christians behind bars for protesting and praying outside abortion clinics, too.

She hates religion. Specifically Christianity and especially Catholics.

But here she is, demanding the people she hates vote for her:

We each have the power to make a difference—in our communities and in this election.



Now is the time to come together to show faith in action and service: https://t.co/MKvOQGgN2t pic.twitter.com/nzCkX6qC6Q — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 20, 2024

Yeah, no.

Haha remember when you said this five minutes ago pic.twitter.com/kCF7aWOBoK — Whip (@Ediotocracy) October 20, 2024

We remember.

You literally said people who love Jesus were at the wrong rally. Stop using my God and my faith as an ad. Disgusting. — Tidal Politics (@TidalPolitics) October 20, 2024

She truly only sees religion as a campaign stump speech and an ad slogan.

You literally threw out from your rally two young men who shouted “Jesus is Lord”



Your gaslighting is not working. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) October 20, 2024

No, it's not.

Are you sure you are at the correct rally?



Maybe you should go to the smaller one down the road. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 20, 2024

That's what she told those souls she wants to vote for her.

We haven’t forgotten how Kamala insulted Christians by telling them to leave her rally.



We haven’t forgotten how Kamala cancelled Easter and Christmas at the White House.



We haven’t forgotten how Kamala refused to attend the Al Smith charity dinner.



We remember. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 20, 2024

And we'll never forget.

Really is something, isn't it?

"Christ is Lord? You're in the wrong party."



...



"Ay, wait. Hold on a minute!" https://t.co/D582EXMeKH — Mikey (@BasedChinchilla) October 20, 2024

Like we said, duplicitous.

This comes after throwing Christians out of her rally. https://t.co/TR94bJH3AB — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) October 20, 2024

Just days after doing this.

I guess your advisors said to get your a** into a church to attempt to mitigate kicking people out of your rally for saying "Jesus Is Lord". Desperate much? https://t.co/gUIQg4MrJr — Thomas Barrett (@barretto724) October 20, 2024

Advertisement

So desperate.

Looks like Kamala’s campaign is out for damage control after she told a couple of young men who shouted “ Jesus is Lord” that they were at the wrong rally. https://t.co/zFrJRXAz9g — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) October 20, 2024

Major damage control.

Souls to the polls. https://t.co/qVyZzW6nTl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2024

Wonder how many staffers it took to brainstorm that line.

Kamala: Hey Christians! You're at the wrong rally.



Also Kamala: Souls to the polls, my fellow Christians!



Me: Shut up, you vacuous, gaslighting twit. https://t.co/VTdb8Yn1me — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 20, 2024

Amen.