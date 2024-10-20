More Brothels Than Bodegas: NYC's 'Red Light' Neighborhood Is in AOC's District (Does She Care?)

Back in September, we told you about the problems the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang is causing in New York City, specifically crime and open prostitution on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

Advertisement

So imagine our interest when we learned that the area plagued by this gang is in AOC's district.

State troopers, NYPD descend on AOC's 'Red Light' neighborhood to clamp down on rampant prostitution, crime https://t.co/gDtePOq5Eg — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2024

More from Fox News:

New York state troopers have been deployed to help clean up a crime-infested seedy strip in Queens, part of which encompasses 'defund the police' advocate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district, where prostitution, illegal vendors and robberies are rampant. Some residents compare it to a Third World country. The troopers arrived as part of a multi-agency crackdown spearheaded by embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams called 'Operation Restore Roosevelt,' which aims to crack down on miscreant behavior over the next 90 days and bring back law and order to the commercial strip, which one Democratic politician described as 'having more brothels than bodegas.'

Weird how AOC is pretty much silent on this, while her constituents live under the rule of a Venezuelan gang.

'Strong action is necessary to address the rising crime, but long-term solutions must focus on addressing the root causes.' — 🌹💞A L I (@manobilly77) October 18, 2024

Which would be AOC's job.

@AOC has been MIA from her decaying district throughout her entire tenure.

She has done NOTHING to improve the lives of her constituents.

District 14 needs to elect @TinaForteUSA to Congress — Gil Sosinsky (@GilSosinsky) October 18, 2024

Because she doesn't care about her district.

Never has.

Her district should get what they deserve.

They voted her in. Lost jobs, crime high,

lost big business. It seems like no buyers

remorse? Wake up America! — Dave bolt (@Davebolt1372391) October 18, 2024

She's up for reelection in November. Let's see what happens.

Doesn’t do any good to arrest people if the DA’s release them. Hopefully this is just a show because the election is so close. The proof is in the pudding — Never Mind (@NeverMind934506) October 18, 2024

If they aren't kept in prison or deported, it really is pointless.

Liberal leaders of NY & NYC are solely responsible for this inhuman deterioration.Queens is under AOC’s leadership. State troopers, NYPD descend on AOC's 'Red Light' neighborhood to clamp down on rampant prostitution, crime ⁦@AOC⁩ ⁦@RepAOC⁩ https://t.co/wr5amm0r8Q — Lady Tigress (@LadyConstance8) October 18, 2024

Advertisement

This writer checked AOC's feed. As of this morning, there's no mention of this problem or what she'll do to address it.

Too late. I read the attached news article. Once the NYSP gets them off Roosevelt street, they will just relocate to another area.

Verify American citizenship, if they're illegals, deport! — Robert Shook (@BabayagaSr) October 19, 2024

For the people who say it's impossible to deport them, it's not.

Arrest them and put them on a plane.

Problem solved.

Ah, Queens—the circus tent where politics meets reality’s funhouse mirror. — Reed Greer (@SmirksterGreer) October 19, 2024

Heh.

And mostly peaceful gang-related crime.