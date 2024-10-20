More Brothels Than Bodegas: NYC's 'Red Light' Neighborhood Is in AOC's District (Does She Care?)

SERIOUSLY? Days After Dissing Catholics and Kicking Christians Out of Her Rally, Kamala...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on October 20, 2024

Back in September, we told you about the problems the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang is causing in New York City, specifically crime and open prostitution on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

So imagine our interest when we learned that the area plagued by this gang is in AOC's district.

More from Fox News:

New York state troopers have been deployed to help clean up a crime-infested seedy strip in Queens, part of which encompasses 'defund the police' advocate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district, where prostitution, illegal vendors and robberies are rampant.

Some residents compare it to a Third World country. 

The troopers arrived as part of a multi-agency crackdown spearheaded by embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams called 'Operation Restore Roosevelt,' which aims to crack down on miscreant behavior over the next 90 days and bring back law and order to the commercial strip, which one Democratic politician described as 'having more brothels than bodegas.'

Weird how AOC is pretty much silent on this, while her constituents live under the rule of a Venezuelan gang.

Which would be AOC's job.

Because she doesn't care about her district.

Never has.

She's up for reelection in November. Let's see what happens.

If they aren't kept in prison or deported, it really is pointless.

This writer checked AOC's feed. As of this morning, there's no mention of this problem or what she'll do to address it.

For the people who say it's impossible to deport them, it's not.

Arrest them and put them on a plane.

Problem solved.

Heh.

And mostly peaceful gang-related crime.

