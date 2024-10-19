Ad: Successful Black Man Loses His Chance With the Ladies by Not Voting
EMBARRASSING: Pete Buttigieg Finds Thirty Michigan Voters Who Are 'Fired Up' for Kamala

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

They're trying so hard to drag Kamala Harris' butt across the finish line. But it seems to be failing, and the momentum is favoring Donald Trump.

So you'd think they'd at least try to pretend there's still momentum for Kamala, instead of posting pictures like this:

There are more people in this writer's house presently than at this 'fired up' rally.

But they're really enthusiastic.

Very embarrassing.

If true, ouch.

More accurate than 'fired up.'

EL. OH. EL.

Excellent question.

Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't Solve It Anytime Soon
Amy Curtis
Yep.

But that's (D)ifferent.

Great job.

This writer has said there are STRONG 2016 vibes in the waning days of this election season.

And he won't face any repercussions for it.

