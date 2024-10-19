EMBARRASSING: Pete Buttigieg Finds Thirty Michigan Voters Who Are 'Fired Up' for Kamala

They're trying so hard to drag Kamala Harris' butt across the finish line. But it seems to be failing, and the momentum is favoring Donald Trump.

So you'd think they'd at least try to pretend there's still momentum for Kamala, instead of posting pictures like this:

Advertisement

Here in Michigan, we are fired up and ready to win. pic.twitter.com/Wb9dl3vgB3 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 19, 2024

There are more people in this writer's house presently than at this 'fired up' rally.

Yes but there's only... Like... 15 of you? — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 19, 2024

But they're really enthusiastic.

Look like 30 people… embarrassing. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 19, 2024

Very embarrassing.

Didn't look that way to America. Here's a picture of her rally. 🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/OgKBoeSqJi — DOGPOOL (@_DOGPOOL_) October 19, 2024

If true, ouch.

Good lord. That's not a crowd. That's a gathering of lost souls... — DanielCChamberlain (@DanCham03014042) October 19, 2024

More accurate than 'fired up.'

Looks like the break room at the 7-11 😂 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 19, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

Who thought it was a good idea to post this? — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) October 19, 2024

Excellent question.

Aren’t you violating the Hatch act? Yes. You are. https://t.co/WWe53BlxhY — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) October 19, 2024

Yep.

But that's (D)ifferent.

I’m completely stunned by the tens of people that showed up. Great job Mayor Petey. https://t.co/ai7rOcEGfD — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) October 19, 2024

Great job.

Reminds me of a visit by Ted Danson to I think Roseville Towne Center a strip mall in Michigan in October 2016 https://t.co/q8GGmUTV9e — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 19, 2024

This writer has said there are STRONG 2016 vibes in the waning days of this election season.

I count 32 people who came out for the guy violating the Hatch Act and ignoring the U.S. Transportation Department to campaign for his political party. https://t.co/v6yqBpxxTm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 19, 2024

And he won't face any repercussions for it.