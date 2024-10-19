LOVE to See It! Trump Rises As The Atlantic Sinks Deeper Into Media...
CNN Guest Can’t Find One Arab American Who’s Voting for Kamala Harris
CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb...
Ad: Successful Black Man Loses His Chance With the Ladies by Not Voting
EMBARRASSING: Pete Buttigieg Finds Thirty Michigan Voters Who Are 'Fired Up' for Kamala
Network News Leads Off With the 'Trump Is Exhausted' Story
Ilhan Omar Basically Writes the Ads for the Trump Campaign with her Latest...
Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't...
Lizzo Tells Harris Rally What the Whole Country Will Look Like if Kamala...
Kamala Harris Says Americans Are Seeing Trump Become Unhinged in Real Time
The Left is Once Again Attempting to Indoctrinate Kids Through Your Local Public...
We Need DOGE and We Need It ASAP: Elon Musk Draws Attention to...
A Total Mural Failure: Kamala Harris's Campaign Hits a Brick Wall in Philly
Tim Walz Continues to be the Weirdest Person in American Politics and it's...

Maureen Down Thinks It's a 'Scandal' for the Catholic Church to Welcome Trump to Al Smith Dinner

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 19, 2024
Twitter

The Left hate the Catholic Church, by and large. It's opposition to gay marriage, abortion, and women priests get under the skin of Lefties who demand Catholicism become a watered-down form of morally therapeutic deism to cater to their egos rather than faith.

Advertisement

So whenever a Lefty feigns concern for an institution they normally despise, your Spidey-senses should tingle.

Such is the case with this op-ed from Maureen Dowd, who thinks the Catholic Church has a new 'scandal' on its hands: 

Yeah, no.

She writes:

The cardinal should go to confession.

Timothy Dolan let a white-tie charity dinner in New York showcase that most uncharitable of men, Donald Trump.

At the annual Al Smith dinner, Dolan suffused the impious Trump in the pious glow of Catholic charities. Dolan looked on with a doting expression as Trump made his usual degrading, scatological comments about his foils, this time cloaked as humor.

Because it's a charity event, you contemptible shrew.

And -- unlike you -- Catholics are able to set aside differences for a good cause.

Or maybe, and hear this writer out here, Donald Trump isn't the LITERALLY HITLER dictator y'all so desperately want him to be.

They really are NPCs.

LOL. Comes right after Denial.

Recommended

CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb He Is
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

'Leeeeeeerrrrrrooooooy Jeeeeennnkkkkiiiiiinnnnnssss!' - Maureen Down

We hope they're paying her to write this for them.

Kamala doesn't like the Catholic Church, so yeah.

No wonder Kamala is losing ground with Latino voters.

Dump on Catholics some more. It'll work out well for you!

They sure do.

Advertisement

She sure did try to paint the Knights of Columbus as an extremist group.

Maureen's pretty quite about Emhoff's scandals, isn't she?

YUP.

It sure is a strategy.

Tags: CATHOLIC CHURCH CHARITY DONALD TRUMP FUNDRAISER MAUREEN DOWD NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb He Is
Grateful Calvin
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
LOVE to See It! Trump Rises As The Atlantic Sinks Deeper Into Media Madness
Warren Squire
Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't Solve It Anytime Soon
Amy Curtis
Ilhan Omar Basically Writes the Ads for the Trump Campaign with her Latest Rhetoric
justmindy
CNN Guest Can’t Find One Arab American Who’s Voting for Kamala Harris
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb He Is Grateful Calvin
Advertisement