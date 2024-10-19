Maureen Down Thinks It's a 'Scandal' for the Catholic Church to Welcome Trump to Al Smith Dinner

The Left hate the Catholic Church, by and large. It's opposition to gay marriage, abortion, and women priests get under the skin of Lefties who demand Catholicism become a watered-down form of morally therapeutic deism to cater to their egos rather than faith.

So whenever a Lefty feigns concern for an institution they normally despise, your Spidey-senses should tingle.

Such is the case with this op-ed from Maureen Dowd, who thinks the Catholic Church has a new 'scandal' on its hands:

The Catholic Church’s latest scandal: fawning over Donald Trump.https://t.co/g7rJ8mIEuJ — Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) October 19, 2024

Yeah, no.

She writes:

The cardinal should go to confession. Timothy Dolan let a white-tie charity dinner in New York showcase that most uncharitable of men, Donald Trump. At the annual Al Smith dinner, Dolan suffused the impious Trump in the pious glow of Catholic charities. Dolan looked on with a doting expression as Trump made his usual degrading, scatological comments about his foils, this time cloaked as humor.

Because it's a charity event, you contemptible shrew.

And -- unlike you -- Catholics are able to set aside differences for a good cause.

Or maybe, and hear this writer out here, Donald Trump isn't the LITERALLY HITLER dictator y'all so desperately want him to be.

They really are NPCs.

Stage 2 - Anger. — Perry Bullock (@PerryBullock) October 19, 2024

LOL. Comes right after Denial.

I suppose you all might as well go down in a blaze of glory. — Sue (@SusanK1717) October 19, 2024

'Leeeeeeerrrrrrooooooy Jeeeeennnkkkkiiiiiinnnnnssss!' - Maureen Down

Is the Trump Campaign paying you for this? Or just a tantrum? 🤣 — Old Sport (@OldSport_X) October 19, 2024

We hope they're paying her to write this for them.

Yeah, you’d prefer them to fawn over the candidate who wanted a judicial nominee to resign from the Knoghts of Columbus (because she never read Article VI of the Constitution) — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) October 19, 2024

Kamala doesn't like the Catholic Church, so yeah.

I think you & your Dem friends should double down on your Catholic hatred considering you let in tens of millions of Catholics from Latin America. They, and the Muslims you adored post 9-11, will be the undoing of your Woke agenda. — Rabbit Angstrom (@DebtBeerSin) October 19, 2024

No wonder Kamala is losing ground with Latino voters.

Dump on Catholics some more. It'll work out well for you!

Democrats hate Jews and Catholics, apparently. https://t.co/49d9vCTc4U — Brett Daniels (@BrettDanielsBAL) October 19, 2024

They sure do.

No fawning is cited here. Nor is it mentioned that Harris is the most anti-Catholic nominee since James G. Blaine. She cast *the Knights of Columbus* as an extremist group whose members should not sit on the federal bench. https://t.co/cFkQBVHjHI — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 19, 2024

She sure did try to paint the Knights of Columbus as an extremist group.

Kamala scolded a rally goer for saying “Jesus is Lord”



She’s married to a man who cheated on his first wife with the nanny, who then “didn’t keep the child.” After that, he publicly slapped his girlfriend so hard it made her turn https://t.co/0Xo7ITS9vs — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 19, 2024

Maureen's pretty quite about Emhoff's scandals, isn't she?

YUP.

Kamala and the media deciding to scold Catholics in the final two weeks sure is a strategy. https://t.co/7hJ4Xob9i0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2024

It sure is a strategy.