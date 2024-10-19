Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't...
We Need DOGE and We Need It ASAP: Elon Musk Draws Attention to How Much of OUR MONEY Government Wastes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Elon Musk has proposed a new government agency, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and we're here for it. Especially when you look at how much money -- our tax dollars -- government spends and wastes.

Advertisement

DOGE cannot come soon enough.

We have to be fiscally responsible in our personal lives, but they can keep taking more from us in taxes to spend frivolously. 

Maddening.

We spend more on interest payments on our debt than on the defense budget.

It ends badly.

No, they do not.

But they take our taxes.

You have our attention.

YUP.

Advertisement

They should, and they won't. Voluntarily, anyway. When things go belly up, they'll have no choice.

This helps make it tangible for voters. Our brains tend to tune out when we hear 'trillion', but hearing that this'll cost $100 a year per taxpayer (an amount that'll surely go up) will make it relatable.

They'll say capitalism has failed, even though government has interfered in the economy for decades.

Sadly, accurate.

Advertisement

What happened next was completely predictable.

It's really easy to do, actually.

That's very, very bad.

