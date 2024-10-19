We Need DOGE and We Need It ASAP: Elon Musk Draws Attention to How Much of OUR MONEY Government Wastes

Elon Musk has proposed a new government agency, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and we're here for it. Especially when you look at how much money -- our tax dollars -- government spends and wastes.

The US Treasury – your tax dollars – are being wasted at a staggering rate!



This needs to stop. https://t.co/C6o95jpQH0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2024

DOGE cannot come soon enough.

It's amazing how they want us to balance our check book and pinch pennies. Yet they can spend our tax dollars frivolously and without repercussion. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 19, 2024

We have to be fiscally responsible in our personal lives, but they can keep taking more from us in taxes to spend frivolously.

Maddening.

If we don’t get DOGE we will be bankrupt in 3. 2. 1… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 19, 2024

We spend more on interest payments on our debt than on the defense budget.

It ends badly.

Our government doesn’t represent us. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) October 19, 2024

No, they do not.

But they take our taxes.

Eliminate the Federal Reserve.



Return to gold-backed monetary system. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) October 19, 2024

You have our attention.

Live view of US govt pic.twitter.com/dmO9sY5yao — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 19, 2024

YUP.

At least 80% of government spending isn’t necessary.



We should restrict Congress to necessary spending only for at least the next 50 years.



Should (won’t) 🤷🏼‍♂️ — John Harris 🐊🤠🇺🇸 🇦🇷 (@johnmarkharris) October 19, 2024

They should, and they won't. Voluntarily, anyway. When things go belly up, they'll have no choice.

People do not have an intuitive idea of what these numbers mean. An idea is to contextualize them:



The increase in government debt over the last 3 weeks was $3,000 for every taxpayer.



This will cost an additional $100 in tax per year per taxpayer in perpetuity, for interest. — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) October 19, 2024

This helps make it tangible for voters. Our brains tend to tune out when we hear 'trillion', but hearing that this'll cost $100 a year per taxpayer (an amount that'll surely go up) will make it relatable.

They are doing it on purpose. They actually want to bankrupt America and install communism. — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) October 19, 2024

They'll say capitalism has failed, even though government has interfered in the economy for decades.

At this point, paying taxes is like giving money to an irresponsible child at a candy store.



Unfortunately, it’s worse, because people are actually dying because of those irresponsible narcissists. — Map Effects (@MapEffects) October 19, 2024

Sadly, accurate.

16 mths ago they basically got rid of the “debt ceiling” so no one would be publicly accountable any more.



Guess what happened next https://t.co/DThRrX9Ilu — Dave (@invalid_eutxo) October 19, 2024

What happened next was completely predictable.

Bro - how the F**K do you even spend $36 trillion dollars? https://t.co/QQecDKE5pq — Bit Paine ⚡️ (@BitPaine) October 19, 2024

It's really easy to do, actually.

The US Government spends significantly more on debt interest than the entire military budget.



Within 1 year, 20% of all government spending will be on debt interest exclusively.



At this pace, debt interest will account for nearly 50% of all government spending within 25 years. https://t.co/qPLvIWjtJc pic.twitter.com/KmtA7VzFPR — § (@spaethon) October 19, 2024

That's very, very bad.