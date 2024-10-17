A GOOD START: Wisconsin Has Only 78 Ballot Drop Boxes in the ENTIRE STATE, Down from 500 in 2020

This is good news. Wisconsin -- a pivotal swing state that went for Donald Trump in 2016 (the first time since 1984) and for Joe Biden in 2020 -- has FAR fewer ballot drop boxes than in 2020.
BREAKING: Wisconsin only has 78 drop boxes currently in use throughout the state as opposed to 500 in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) October 17, 2024
It'll be interesting to see if there's a commensurate drop in ballots -- if not, we know they're playing games. But we'll see.
Watch them like a hawk!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2024
Like a hawk.
Drop boxes should be illegal across the United States. There should be no opportunity where the chain of custody is not visualized.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 17, 2024
They should be.
Progress. But still 78 too many.— Scott Stephenson (@scott4wa) October 17, 2024
Steps in the right direction. We'll take them.
I'm voting early in Wisconsin and I have lots of time on my hands, so I'll be finding the box closest to my home and staking it out. pic.twitter.com/acejToWi8o— Trudging Soul (@TrudgingSoul) October 17, 2024
Smart man.
You can still cheat a lot with 78.— Steve🇺🇸 (@stealthsteve360) October 17, 2024
All cameras on.
All eyes watching. https://t.co/LxGgXKE6pI
YUP.
Not as easy for them to cheat as compared to 2020. https://t.co/xpNBR5v56e— OpticalConfusion (@OpticalCon89343) October 17, 2024
Nope.
We banned these in Yuma County. Except for monitored one in city and county offices. No 2am ballot stuffing here. https://t.co/tHyto8dLQr— Bagginzes (@Bagginzes1) October 17, 2024
This is the way.
