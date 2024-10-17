A GOOD START: Wisconsin Has Only 78 Ballot Drop Boxes in the ENTIRE STATE, Down from 500 in 2020

This is good news. Wisconsin -- a pivotal swing state that went for Donald Trump in 2016 (the first time since 1984) and for Joe Biden in 2020 -- has FAR fewer ballot drop boxes than in 2020.

BREAKING: Wisconsin only has 78 drop boxes currently in use throughout the state as opposed to 500 in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) October 17, 2024

It'll be interesting to see if there's a commensurate drop in ballots -- if not, we know they're playing games. But we'll see.

Watch them like a hawk! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2024

Like a hawk.

Drop boxes should be illegal across the United States. There should be no opportunity where the chain of custody is not visualized. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 17, 2024

They should be.

Progress. But still 78 too many. — Scott Stephenson (@scott4wa) October 17, 2024

Steps in the right direction. We'll take them.

I'm voting early in Wisconsin and I have lots of time on my hands, so I'll be finding the box closest to my home and staking it out. pic.twitter.com/acejToWi8o — Trudging Soul (@TrudgingSoul) October 17, 2024

Smart man.

You can still cheat a lot with 78.

All cameras on.

All eyes watching. https://t.co/LxGgXKE6pI — Steve🇺🇸 (@stealthsteve360) October 17, 2024

YUP.

Not as easy for them to cheat as compared to 2020. https://t.co/xpNBR5v56e — OpticalConfusion (@OpticalCon89343) October 17, 2024

Nope.

We banned these in Yuma County. Except for monitored one in city and county offices. No 2am ballot stuffing here. https://t.co/tHyto8dLQr — Bagginzes (@Bagginzes1) October 17, 2024

This is the way.