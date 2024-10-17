'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo...
GIVE 'EM HELL! Ninth Circuit Court DENIES Disney's Appeal to Dismiss Gina Carano's...
President Biden to Cancel Another $4.5 Billion in Student Loans
What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to...
VIP
The Left Must Stop Viewing Illegal Migrants as Their Golden Ticket to Cheap...
FALLING APART at the Seams: During Final Weeks of the Campaign, Momentum Shifts...
Kamala Harris Visits Milwaukee: Event CLOSED to Press and She's Greeted by Pro-Hamas...
The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This...
Who's 'We'? Kamala Harris Delivers a Statement on the Elimination of Yahya Sinwar
UH OH! RCP Just Moved Another Swing State to Trump and the Dems...
Lincoln Project Loon Straight-Up LIES About Trump's Media Appearances and HOO BOY It...
HATERS! Politico Pearl Clutches Over J.D. Vance's Very Reasonable Speaking 2017 Book Tour...
Check Out All the Super RAD and Totally Awesome New Perks We're Offering...
Kamala Harris Has Another Tupac Moment, Lies About Prosecuting Cartel That Folded BEFORE...

A GOOD START: Wisconsin Has Only 78 Ballot Drop Boxes in the ENTIRE STATE, Down from 500 in 2020

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

This is good news. Wisconsin -- a pivotal swing state that went for Donald Trump in 2016 (the first time since 1984) and for Joe Biden in 2020 -- has FAR fewer ballot drop boxes than in 2020. 

Advertisement

It'll be interesting to see if there's a commensurate drop in ballots -- if not, we know they're playing games. But we'll see.

Like a hawk.

They should be.

Steps in the right direction. We'll take them.

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
Advertisement

Smart man.

YUP.

Nope.

This is the way.

Tags: 2024 BALLOTS WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to Make Kamala Harris TESTY
Amy Curtis
GIVE 'EM HELL! Ninth Circuit Court DENIES Disney's Appeal to Dismiss Gina Carano's Defamation Lawsuit
Amy Curtis
FALLING APART at the Seams: During Final Weeks of the Campaign, Momentum Shifts AGAINST Kamala Harris
Amy Curtis
Lincoln Project Loon Straight-Up LIES About Trump's Media Appearances and HOO BOY It Goes POORLY for Him
Amy Curtis
Who's 'We'? Kamala Harris Delivers a Statement on the Elimination of Yahya Sinwar
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING Sam J.
Advertisement