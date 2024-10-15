Say It Ain’t SNOW! Bath and Body Works Pulls Candle Due to Complaints About 'Racist' Design

Sometimes it's hard not to think everything is stupid, because there are things that are so astronomically dumb it defies all logic and reason.

Like this, for example:

Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle that users say looks like Ku Klux Klan hood https://t.co/b56NUNuFta pic.twitter.com/DDySywdxJT — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2024

Seriously?

It's a paper snowflake. Not a Klan hood.

More from The New York Post:

Retailer Bath & Body Works is apologizing and rushing to pull a holiday-themed candle from its shelves after online users highlighted its label being reminiscent of the white hoods synonymous with the Ku Klux Klan. The Columbus, Ohio-based company, known for its personal care and home fragrance products, is apologizing to those it offended after the product label on its “Snowed In” candle mistakenly drew comparisons to White supremacist group, which formed after the Civil War. The label features a close-up shot of a snowflake, highlighting the winter theme of the product, and is set with a maroon-like background.

Sigh.

isn't the act of pulling the candle from stores an admission that they intentionally made them look like Klan hoods? — Unfettered Dad (@UnfetteredDad) October 15, 2024

No. It's a sign a few people on social media who really need hobbies got offended and the company panicked.

I thought 👽 — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) October 13, 2024

This is a more plausible reaction than a KKK hood.

The irony of people being offended by a snowflake. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) October 13, 2024

That irony is not lost on us.

Looks like cute ghosts to me.



I guess hate and racism is in the eye of the racists. — Emil Vicale (@emilvicale) October 13, 2024

People who see hate and racism everywhere are often the ones who spout hate and racism.

Only to people looking for it. Companies need to stop apologising if it's a people problem not a them problem. — Sara Brunel (@SaraJane101) October 13, 2024

THIS.

If only corporations had spines.

Now I want to smell it.

The paper snowflakes are offensive to some. https://t.co/iwkhhYXbNc — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) October 13, 2024

They're offensive to people who wake up looking to be offended by something.

This is what happens when you see racism everywhere, and your life is dedicated to finding ways to be offended. https://t.co/nXHhNdrWL5 — Texas2AAttorney (@CJGRISHAM) October 15, 2024

YUP.

Some people really need hobbies.

Okay, this is kinda funny.

Nailed it.

Takes a special kind of stupid to find hate in a paper snowflake https://t.co/JotQ6pwb89 — Mike Christensen (@Mik3Christensen) October 13, 2024

It sure does.

This is not the Babylon Bee LOL https://t.co/xTN2NfJ0m7 — Leland (@_LeIand_) October 13, 2024

It could be, but it's not.

I can't tell if people are actually upset by a snowflake or if this story is entirely manufactured. We're living in absolutely mad times. https://t.co/NZPhfrirtr — Colter Owen 🫣 (@ColterOwen) October 13, 2024

Oh, we're certain a handful of people are really offended by this.

And yes, mad times.