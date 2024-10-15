Say It Ain’t SNOW! Bath and Body Works Pulls Candle Due to Complaints About 'Racist' Design

Gallup Poll Shows Trust in Media at HISTORIC LOWS (and It's All Self-Inflicted)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 15, 2024
Meme

Sometimes it's hard not to think everything is stupid, because there are things that are so astronomically dumb it defies all logic and reason.

Like this, for example:

Seriously?

It's a paper snowflake. Not a Klan hood.

More from The New York Post:

Retailer Bath & Body Works is apologizing and rushing to pull a holiday-themed candle from its shelves after online users highlighted its label being reminiscent of the white hoods synonymous with the Ku Klux Klan.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company, known for its personal care and home fragrance products, is apologizing to those it offended after the product label on its “Snowed In” candle mistakenly drew comparisons to White supremacist group, which formed after the Civil War.

The label features a close-up shot of a snowflake, highlighting the winter theme of the product, and is set with a maroon-like background.

Sigh.

No. It's a sign a few people on social media who really need hobbies got offended and the company panicked.

'Magic Bullets! Part Deux:' The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy
Aaron Walker
This is a more plausible reaction than a KKK hood.

That irony is not lost on us.

People who see hate and racism everywhere are often the ones who spout hate and racism.

THIS.

If only corporations had spines.

They're offensive to people who wake up looking to be offended by something.

YUP.

Some people really need hobbies.

Okay, this is kinda funny.

Nailed it.

It sure does.

It could be, but it's not.

Oh, we're certain a handful of people are really offended by this.

And yes, mad times.

'Magic Bullets! Part Deux:' The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy
Aaron Walker
And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Gallup Poll Shows Trust in Media at HISTORIC LOWS (and It's All Self-Inflicted)
Amy Curtis
BAHAHAHAHA! Twitter Reacts to Rumors That Kamala Harris Might Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast
Grateful Calvin
Mark Your Calendars 'Cause Cenk Uygur Said Something About Media Coverage of Kamala and We AGREE WITH Him
Amy Curtis
Sam Stein Lauds Kamala Harris for Going on Fox News While Trump 'Sticks to the Henhouse'
Brett T.

