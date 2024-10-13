DESPERATE Kristen Welker Makes a FOOL of Herself Insisting Donald Trump Release His...
Fox News Shares How Former President Trump Says He Plans to Use Tariffs...
Tim Walz Says No One's Talking About Gun Confiscation, Gets WRECKED by Videos...
Tom Bevan Reminds: Harris Was Rejected by Democratic Primary Voters Across the Board...
'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan...
Sen. John Cornyn Shares Headline About Consumer Confidence Declining Unexpectedly
UH OH: Today Show Admits Kamala's Five-Point Lead EVAPORATED in a Month, Race...
Cranky Grandpa Joe's Back! Biden Says Americans Who Criticize Hurricane Relief Efforts Wil...
Uh Oh! Howard Stern Won't Like Who SNL Picked on Again Last Night
LOL WUT? New Republic Says Kamala Harris Built a 'Grassroots Campaign' and Get...
Take a Look at What Harris' Campaign Shift and Walz's 'Man-Focused Media Blitz'...
Get It? Vance Is Dark and EVIL! Check Out the INTERESTING Lighting Choices...
SOFT ON CRIME: Former Prosecutor Says Kamala Harris Wanted to Prosecute Drug Dealers...
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim...

Yeah, That's Not It: Fort Worth Newspaper Blames Gerrymandering for Texas Being Red

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 13, 2024
Twitchy

The Left has been saying for years they're going to flip Texas blue. Despite trying everything -- including mass illegal immigration -- it hasn't.

So they're going with a new tactic: blaming gerrymandering.

Advertisement

This isn't going to work out well for them, either.

They write:

Texas is not a red state. It is a rigged state, with the district maps gerrymandered to benefit Republicans and generate apathy among Democrats. Coupled with voter suppression efforts, that has benefited the GOP since the early 2000s. 

More than 60% of voters used straight-ticket voting, which is why the Legislature removed it as an option when Democrats started to narrow the gaps with Republicans. But they have overplayed their hand. We’re tired of the extremists and their loud, divisive rhetoric.

This sounds like massive levels of cope to us.

Notice how they'll never argue California -- with a Democrat supermajority -- is only blue because of gerrymandering.

Recommended

DESPERATE Kristen Welker Makes a FOOL of Herself Insisting Donald Trump Release His Cholesterol Levels
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

BECAUSE REASONS!

Riiiight.

Womp womp.

You'd think journalists would've known this.

Wow.

Yeah, come on.

No, you cannot.

Advertisement

Don't fall for it.

They can't.

And yet they didn't.

They can't help themselves though.

Tags: GERRYMANDERING RED STATES TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DESPERATE Kristen Welker Makes a FOOL of Herself Insisting Donald Trump Release His Cholesterol Levels
Amy Curtis
'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Says No One's Talking About Gun Confiscation, Gets WRECKED by Videos of Kamala Doing Just That
Amy Curtis
Uh Oh! Howard Stern Won't Like Who SNL Picked on Again Last Night
Doug P.
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim Walz's Coin Toss
Grateful Calvin
Fox News Shares How Former President Trump Says He Plans to Use Tariffs to Make 'Em Pay
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DESPERATE Kristen Welker Makes a FOOL of Herself Insisting Donald Trump Release His Cholesterol Levels Amy Curtis
Advertisement