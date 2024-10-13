Yeah, That's Not It: Fort Worth Newspaper Blames Gerrymandering for Texas Being Red

The Left has been saying for years they're going to flip Texas blue. Despite trying everything -- including mass illegal immigration -- it hasn't.

So they're going with a new tactic: blaming gerrymandering.

Advertisement

This isn't going to work out well for them, either.

No, Texas isn’t a red state - it’s just gerrymandered that way | Opinion https://t.co/cF7EYCDKjW — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) October 13, 2024

They write:

Texas is not a red state. It is a rigged state, with the district maps gerrymandered to benefit Republicans and generate apathy among Democrats. Coupled with voter suppression efforts, that has benefited the GOP since the early 2000s. More than 60% of voters used straight-ticket voting, which is why the Legislature removed it as an option when Democrats started to narrow the gaps with Republicans. But they have overplayed their hand. We’re tired of the extremists and their loud, divisive rhetoric.

This sounds like massive levels of cope to us.

We have a Republican supermajority. Whoever wrote this needs to be fired. Politics isn't for you. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 13, 2024

Notice how they'll never argue California -- with a Democrat supermajority -- is only blue because of gerrymandering.

Explain to me how gerrymandering got us two Republican senators and a Republican governor, morons. — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) October 13, 2024

BECAUSE REASONS!

Yes this is why Republicans have every statewide office - because of the gerrymandering — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) October 13, 2024

Riiiight.

It is. You can't gerrymander governor or senate races. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) October 13, 2024

Womp womp.

You'd think journalists would've known this.

Uh... The last time the Democrats won a statewide race, Windows 95 hadn't been released, and Kurt Cobain had been dead all of seven months. — Doug Keegan (@doug_keegan) October 13, 2024

Wow.

Yes, that's why it has two R Senators and has consistently voted R at the state-wide level both federally and for general state positions. Come on, man. https://t.co/O9fF9G7DEf — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) October 13, 2024

Yeah, come on.

Every statewide office is Republican and has been for nearly three decades… you can’t gerrymander statewide https://t.co/wQtWmgGHHA — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 13, 2024

No, you cannot.

This is how the left sneaks in their "fair and balanced" redistricting plan that strips government representation from every single red area and leaves every state vulnerable to low-information left-wing voters.

It's a lie and a scam.

Don't fall for it. https://t.co/yc9Db859XL — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

Don't fall for it.

Explain to me how gerrymandering got us two Republican senators and a Republican governor, morons. https://t.co/Q7AhyGTkYO — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) October 13, 2024

They can't.

Judging by the comments, this is an opinion you should have kept to yourselves. 🤡 https://t.co/zOgmrpshYI — well, hello there! 😁 (@214twenty) October 13, 2024

And yet they didn't.

Texas had to highest voter turnout last cycle and was +6 GOP (+500k). Stop this s**t. https://t.co/0mmjSxftdH — champagne socialist🌹🥂🍉 (@seizethewhiskey) October 13, 2024

They can't help themselves though.