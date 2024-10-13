LOL WUT? New Republic Says Kamala Harris Built a 'Grassroots Campaign' and Get...
Get It? Vance Is Dark and EVIL! Check Out the INTERESTING Lighting Choices for J.D. Vance NYT's Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on October 13, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The media are biased, and we all know that. It's not just in the news they choose to report and not report, and not just in the actual misinformation they spout in defense of Democrats. It's also in the choices they make in terms of what images they print and don't print. Like this picture of Obama, from 2015: look at the rainbow! Obama is a miracle worker! Or the time the AP printed a pic of Ted Cruz with a gun pointed at this head.

So during this recent NYT interview with J.D. Vance, a keen-eyed X user noticed the interesting lighting choice they made. Check it out:

In a good pic, we can see J.D. Vance has blue eyes.

But the NYT really wanted to hammer home their belief Vance is a dark, evil Republican.

They sure did.

All propaganda.

Yep. That was the goal.

We expect no better from the media.

They're worse than Pravda, and that's saying something.

Trump was right when he called them the enemy of the people.

The media made Dark Brandon a thing, so lean into it. Mock them.

We do.

They sure do.

We're here to help them realize it.

