Get It? Vance Is Dark and EVIL! Check Out the INTERESTING Lighting Choices for J.D. Vance NYT's Interview

The media are biased, and we all know that. It's not just in the news they choose to report and not report, and not just in the actual misinformation they spout in defense of Democrats. It's also in the choices they make in terms of what images they print and don't print. Like this picture of Obama, from 2015: look at the rainbow! Obama is a miracle worker! Or the time the AP printed a pic of Ted Cruz with a gun pointed at this head.

Advertisement

So during this recent NYT interview with J.D. Vance, a keen-eyed X user noticed the interesting lighting choice they made. Check it out:

Look at the lighting for the NYT interview of JD Vance. Notice anything? pic.twitter.com/huL3Kkwukj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2024

In a good pic, we can see J.D. Vance has blue eyes.

But the NYT really wanted to hammer home their belief Vance is a dark, evil Republican.

The NYT knew everyone was talking about JD Vance's sexy blue eyes during the debate. They personally "monkeyed" with the lighting to hide them in the shadows — Pericles 'Perry' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) October 13, 2024

They sure did.

It’s all propaganda — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 13, 2024

All propaganda.

They want to make him look like an evil super villain with dead eyes LMAO — Parker 🐐 (@DotComParker) October 13, 2024

Yep. That was the goal.

Filmmaker here:



They gave Vance no eyelight! When lighting a subject it's important to put a light that will catch the eyes and reflect a glimmer in them, giving the eyes life instead of just being dark and empty of all glimmer. It's a dirty trick to light him like they did. — SomeSirGuyDude (@SomeSirGuyDude) October 13, 2024

We expect no better from the media.

Lighting is top down which gives his eyes a darker more evil appearance. Makes the pictures they will use later to make him sound like an evil person seem more realistic. It’s the little evil things they do to manipulate people ever so slightly. — the chosen orca (@thechosenorca) October 13, 2024

They're worse than Pravda, and that's saying something.

The sickly media wants Vance to appear darker and eyes obscured while the reporter is shone in bright light



It's portrayed as good vs evil and hero v villain



When the media controls the lighting to affect the narrative, it exposes their bias and shows them as the real enemy — YachtMoney (@yat023) October 13, 2024

Trump was right when he called them the enemy of the people.

That’s not the lighting



That’s dark MAGA https://t.co/jBhyy00oPx — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 13, 2024

The media made Dark Brandon a thing, so lean into it. Mock them.

Do you see yet just how masterfully the legacy media is controlling the masses? https://t.co/eH40I3AXTS — Oregon GOP (@Oregon_GOP) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

We do.

They wanted to obscure his hypnotic blue A10s from the audience full of women https://t.co/hSCtUKHww9 — Cornelius (@CornilisRye) October 13, 2024

They sure do.

Lighting is a valuable asset in film and video. Make the viewer feel emotions, and in this case, two different scenarios for each on the same set.



Despicable tactics.



Most won’t realize. https://t.co/zFesPTcKnU — AKA - The Old Man (@respat_ish) October 13, 2024

We're here to help them realize it.