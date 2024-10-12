DESPERATE Kamala Harris Vows to Form Bipartisan Advisory Council to 'Inform' Her Administration

Kamala Harris must be very, very desperate. Why? She -- a rabid partisan, and the most Left-wing member of the Senate -- is vowing to form a bipartisan advisory council to 'inform' her administration.

Today, I am announcing that as president, I will create a bipartisan council of advisors to give feedback on policy and inform my administration.



Our democracy needs a healthy two-party system. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 11, 2024

By 'healthy two-party system' she means 'Republicans' like Liz Cheney and David French. We doubt Ron DeSantis would be on that advisory council.

If she even formed it, mind you. She flip-flops all the time.

Tell that to the J6 political prisoners, Steve Bannon and President Trump. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 11, 2024

Yeah, tell that to them.

Lol yeah, it will be led by Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, and Adam Kinzinger. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 11, 2024

Exactly this.

Oh yeah, you’re losing badly. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 11, 2024

So badly.

This writer would sell a kidney to see the internal polling numbers.

When a democrat says “bipartisan”, it means a deal that heavily favors left wing agendas. — Joey Caesar Salads (@JoeySalads) October 11, 2024

Bingo.

Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney war council confirmed — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 11, 2024

'Bipartisan' for sure.

Talk about being poll driven. 😂



By “bi-partisan” do you mean Kinsinger & the Cheneys? You will have an Establishment Council. That’s it. Warmongers & elites. https://t.co/buafgJaYlb — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 11, 2024

Nailed it.

This is not something you say 3 weeks out if you're confident in winning. https://t.co/H3SE8cLs5t — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) October 11, 2024

No, it isn't.

Translation: I’ll invite “Republicans” who agree with me to sit around for a photo op and talking point.



The “Republicans” she will put on this council will be Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, I guarantee it. https://t.co/Qcf8yQcHj4 — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) October 12, 2024

All she's got are photo ops.

"I will create a commission that answers to me and only does what I say it can do" is not a "two-party system."



We already have one of those. It's called Congress. https://t.co/UjbosscbJW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 11, 2024

That's what it is.

This is an exact idea that Barack Obama tried, and then Paul Ryan roasted him to his face, and that was the last meeting that he ever had like this. https://t.co/NDoRYHeSri — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2024

And that's what'll happen here, too.

She just Kamalasplained a cabinet. https://t.co/MEgEjw9Ukz — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 11, 2024

She sure did.

This is an astonishing level of desperation.



She really, really thinks she's not going to win. https://t.co/baNNHmAlFa — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) October 11, 2024

The writing is on the wall, we think.

They're not acting like a winning campaign.

You refused to even meet with Californians who were Trump nominees before you voted against them.



You are a total phony. https://t.co/Kpjudjn2Uo — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 12, 2024

Total phony.

Hahahaha. The lady who wants to abolish the Electoral College, kill the filibuster, and pack SCOTUS thinks it’s important to hear dissenting opinion. https://t.co/pt21ZXV4ql — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) October 11, 2024

Never forget this. This is who Kamala really is.

And this is what she would really do. She won't form a bipartisan council. She'll push her far-Left radical agenda down our throats and cackle as she does it.