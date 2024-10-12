'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail...
Aaaand There It Is! Election Is Going BADLY for Kamala, So the Left...
VIP
Tim Walz Went Pheasant Hunting and This Was in No Way a Staged...
WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
'Brilliant'! Kamala Harris' Answer About Biden's Policies Got the Meme Treatment It Was...
JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election...
Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Vot...
Gretchen Whitmer Apologizes to Those Who Didn't Get What Her 'Dorito Communion' Video...
VIP
Democrats Openly Vow to Undermine Our Republic to 'Defend Democracy'
Partisan Hack Aaron Rupar Thinks '60 Minutes' Only LIGHTLY Edited Kamala Harris' Answers
Gee, Thanks? DHS Secretary Mayorkas Spends Mere Six Hours in NC Before Jetting...
WOMP! University of Kansas Professor Who Said Men Should Be Shot If They...
Trump Just Got the BEST Endorsement of This Election Cycle 'Cause Always Wrong...
WATCH: Harris Supporter Says It's Time to Put the 'Final Nail in the...

DESPERATE Kamala Harris Vows to Form Bipartisan Advisory Council to 'Inform' Her Administration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 12, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris must be very, very desperate. Why? She -- a rabid partisan, and the most Left-wing member of the Senate -- is vowing to form a bipartisan advisory council to 'inform' her administration.

Advertisement

By 'healthy two-party system' she means 'Republicans' like Liz Cheney and David French. We doubt Ron DeSantis would be on that advisory council.

If she even formed it, mind you. She flip-flops all the time.

Yeah, tell that to them.

Exactly this.

So badly.

This writer would sell a kidney to see the internal polling numbers.

Bingo.

'Bipartisan' for sure.

Recommended

Aaaand There It Is! Election Is Going BADLY for Kamala, So the Left Is Pivoting to the Racism Card HARD
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Nailed it.

No, it isn't.

All she's got are photo ops.

That's what it is.

And that's what'll happen here, too.

She sure did.

Advertisement

The writing is on the wall, we think.

They're not acting like a winning campaign.

Total phony.

Never forget this. This is who Kamala really is.

And this is what she would really do. She won't form a bipartisan council. She'll push her far-Left radical agenda down our throats and cackle as she does it.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY KAMALA HARRIS REPUBLICAN PARTY 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Aaaand There It Is! Election Is Going BADLY for Kamala, So the Left Is Pivoting to the Racism Card HARD
Amy Curtis
WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
Grateful Calvin
JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election Interference
Doug P.
Tim Walz Went Pheasant Hunting and This Was in No Way a Staged Photo Op
Doug P.
'Brilliant'! Kamala Harris' Answer About Biden's Policies Got the Meme Treatment It Was BEGGING For
Doug P.
Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Voter Rolls
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Aaaand There It Is! Election Is Going BADLY for Kamala, So the Left Is Pivoting to the Racism Card HARD Amy Curtis
Advertisement