Iran DOUBLES DOWN on Threats to Assassinate Donald Trump, So Let's Take Them Seriously

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 12, 2024
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Iran is still really mad Donald Trump's administration turned Qassem Soleimani into dust back in 2020. To that end, we certainly hope U.S. officials are taking Iranian threats against Donald Trump and his former aides seriously, because Iran seems determined to do them harm.

More from Politico:

U.S. officials are coming to a troubling realization about Iran’s repeated threats to kill Donald Trump and some of his former top generals and national security strategists: Tehran isn’t bluffing — and it isn’t giving up anytime soon.

Iran has been openly threatening Trump and those who oversaw his national security strategy since January 2020, when Trump ordered a drone strike killing Qassem Soleimani, then Iran’s most powerful military general. Tehran has put out videos depicting the future deaths of Trump and others who helped orchestrate the Soleimani attack, pushed for their arrest and extradition and issued menacing statements promising revenge.

Iran is a threat. The Biden-Harris administration gave them pallets of cash, which they used to help Hezbollah fire rockets at Israel for the past year.

YUP.

Don't forget this.

Iran clearly thinks he may be POTUS again.

Usually solid advice.

And the Left is fine with this.

All gas, no brake.

It really is.

It really does elevate Trump's standing that Iran wants him dead.

There's a reason Iran wants to unalive Trump, beyond obliterating Qassem Soleimani. And that says all we need to know.

