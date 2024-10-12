Iran DOUBLES DOWN on Threats to Assassinate Donald Trump, So Let's Take Them Seriously

Iran is still really mad Donald Trump's administration turned Qassem Soleimani into dust back in 2020. To that end, we certainly hope U.S. officials are taking Iranian threats against Donald Trump and his former aides seriously, because Iran seems determined to do them harm.

Advertisement

Iran is serious about killing Trump and his aides, US officials say https://t.co/3yDS3kwtH7 — POLITICO (@politico) October 12, 2024

More from Politico:

U.S. officials are coming to a troubling realization about Iran’s repeated threats to kill Donald Trump and some of his former top generals and national security strategists: Tehran isn’t bluffing — and it isn’t giving up anytime soon. Iran has been openly threatening Trump and those who oversaw his national security strategy since January 2020, when Trump ordered a drone strike killing Qassem Soleimani, then Iran’s most powerful military general. Tehran has put out videos depicting the future deaths of Trump and others who helped orchestrate the Soleimani attack, pushed for their arrest and extradition and issued menacing statements promising revenge.

Iran is a threat. The Biden-Harris administration gave them pallets of cash, which they used to help Hezbollah fire rockets at Israel for the past year.

Using the money Biden gave them to finance terror — Terry, LEO (Ret.) (@editor_wp) October 12, 2024

YUP.

Remember- Biden/Harris are Iran's financiers — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) October 12, 2024

Don't forget this.

Which is ironic considering he's not currently the POTUS — M (@coressel_m) October 12, 2024

Iran clearly thinks he may be POTUS again.

We support the candidate our enemies don’t like… — Some Guy... (@rlwhitford) October 12, 2024

Usually solid advice.

#1 world sponsor of terror. Given billions by Biden/harris admin. — REDACTED (@Deo_Volente__) October 12, 2024

And the Left is fine with this.

Uh-oh… They’re putting their foot on the gas… https://t.co/qKi9Xbv3dt — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) October 12, 2024

All gas, no brake.

The best endorsement Trump could have. https://t.co/aRbdmHxeOK — marie rich (@rich_marie) October 12, 2024

It really is.

A new qualification for POTUS has entered the chat



[Iran actively wants u unalive] https://t.co/TMMSoeJBxa — M (@coressel_m) October 12, 2024

It really does elevate Trump's standing that Iran wants him dead.

I’m voting for the guy that Iran is hellbent on assassinating. https://t.co/YZl5SIlJRK — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) October 12, 2024

There's a reason Iran wants to unalive Trump, beyond obliterating Qassem Soleimani. And that says all we need to know.