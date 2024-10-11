Queen Cackles Strikes Again: Kamala Says Election Is 'Packed With Stuff' and Finds...
WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation'...
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for...
Mollie Hemingway ZINGS Tim Walz About His Upcoming 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' and It's...
Heartbreaking: Tim Walz Made Minnesota SO UNRECOGNIZABLE, Lifelong Resident FLED the State...
VIP
POLITICO Says Americans Are Too Stupid to Realize They Live in a DREAM...
So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad,...
WHOA! Kamala's ACTUAL Performance Review As SF City Attorney Says SO Much and...
JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of...
Ad Filled With SUPER Manly Leftist Men Claiming They're MAN ENOUGH to Vote...
Kamala Harris Says If Elected This Will Be Her First Call (Apparently Her...
HOO BOY, Bow Howdy, and WHOO DAWGIE, Do We Have Some BIG News...
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the...
'You and Kamala DISAGREE?!' WATCH Tim Walz Fall FLAT on His Weird, Puffy...

Tim Walz Gifts Trump a New Campaign Ad: Biden Did Everything Right and Kamala's Values Haven't Changed

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 11, 2024
Townhall Media

How many times are the media going to give the Harris-Walz ticket a chance to say they'd do something differently than Joe Biden? And how many times are Kamala and Walz going to swing and miss on that question? 

Advertisement

There was Kamala's appearance on 'The View', Mitch Landrieu on CNN, Kamala on Stephen Colbert, and now Tim Walz on ABC:

Honestly. How hard is this for them?

The entire reason Biden was ousted was because he was going to lose to Trump. Why? Because people hate his policies.

Distancing yourself from those policies is the smart political play here.

Then again, as Napoleon said, never interrupt your enemy while they're making a mistake.


Because reasons.


It is insane for him to brag about his COVID policies, which were disastrous.

And yes, he fumbled this question big time.

Exactly. Why not keep Biden if you're no different than Biden?

Why is this election even a thing if nothing changes?

The difference could not be more clear.

Totally fine.

Well, because being a good journalist isn't that hard of a thing to do.

The entire post reads:

I think the directive has gone out that Joe Biden is getting pissed at them trying to throw him under the bus and so they put the kibosh on criticizing Joe Biden‘s decisions. They would rather adopt Joe Biden’s legacy wholesale then turn the president into their enemy.

At least that’s how I see it I could be wrong

Recommended

So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are
Sam J.
Advertisement

 Completely possible.

This has been made clear over and over again.

'Turn the page', or something.

The campaign ads literally write themselves.

Tags: ABC NEWS JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are
Sam J.
Queen Cackles Strikes Again: Kamala Says Election Is 'Packed With Stuff' and Finds It HILARIOUS
Amy Curtis
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview
Sam J.
JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of How DAMN Good He Is at This (Watch)
Sam J.
WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation' and 'Price Gouging'
Amy Curtis
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the Memes Are Brutally GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are Sam J.
Advertisement