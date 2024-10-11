Tim Walz Gifts Trump a New Campaign Ad: Biden Did Everything Right and Kamala's Values Haven't Changed

How many times are the media going to give the Harris-Walz ticket a chance to say they'd do something differently than Joe Biden? And how many times are Kamala and Walz going to swing and miss on that question?

There was Kamala's appearance on 'The View', Mitch Landrieu on CNN, Kamala on Stephen Colbert, and now Tim Walz on ABC:

Honestly. How hard is this for them?

The entire reason Biden was ousted was because he was going to lose to Trump. Why? Because people hate his policies.

Distancing yourself from those policies is the smart political play here.

Then again, as Napoleon said, never interrupt your enemy while they're making a mistake.





Because reasons.





It is insane for him to brag about his COVID policies, which were disastrous.

And yes, he fumbled this question big time.

Exactly. Why not keep Biden if you're no different than Biden?

Why is this election even a thing if nothing changes?

The difference could not be more clear.

Totally fine.

Well, because being a good journalist isn't that hard of a thing to do.

The entire post reads:

I think the directive has gone out that Joe Biden is getting pissed at them trying to throw him under the bus and so they put the kibosh on criticizing Joe Biden‘s decisions. They would rather adopt Joe Biden’s legacy wholesale then turn the president into their enemy. At least that’s how I see it I could be wrong

Completely possible.

This has been made clear over and over again.

'Turn the page', or something.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have both confirmed that they agree with every single decision Joe Biden has made as President. If you want to turn the page on inflation and open borders, vote for @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance to Make America Great Again! https://t.co/lFaoJpqcLI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 11, 2024

The campaign ads literally write themselves.