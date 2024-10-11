Tim Walz Gifts Trump a New Campaign Ad: Biden Did Everything Right and...
WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation'...
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for...
Mollie Hemingway ZINGS Tim Walz About His Upcoming 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' and It's...
Heartbreaking: Tim Walz Made Minnesota SO UNRECOGNIZABLE, Lifelong Resident FLED the State...
VIP
POLITICO Says Americans Are Too Stupid to Realize They Live in a DREAM...
So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad,...
WHOA! Kamala's ACTUAL Performance Review As SF City Attorney Says SO Much and...
JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of...
Ad Filled With SUPER Manly Leftist Men Claiming They're MAN ENOUGH to Vote...
Kamala Harris Says If Elected This Will Be Her First Call (Apparently Her...
HOO BOY, Bow Howdy, and WHOO DAWGIE, Do We Have Some BIG News...
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the...
'You and Kamala DISAGREE?!' WATCH Tim Walz Fall FLAT on His Weird, Puffy...

Queen Cackles Strikes Again: Kamala Says Election Is 'Packed With Stuff' and Finds It HILARIOUS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris is the funniest person Kamala Harris knows. We know this because she laughs at so much of what she says.

Her cackle is a coping mechanism for when she's nervous or doesn't know what to say and here's another example of this:

Advertisement

Packed with what stuff?

What does that even mean?

No it is not.

It's 5 o'clock somewhere.

Yeah, he kinda was.

'Stuff' -- so presidential.

Same.

Recommended

So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are
Sam J.
Advertisement

She can't be president.

Seriously.

It is literally an episode of 'Veep'.

A fair question to ask.

The thought makes us shudder.

Tags: 2024 FUNNY KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are
Sam J.
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview
Sam J.
JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of How DAMN Good He Is at This (Watch)
Sam J.
Tim Walz Gifts Trump a New Campaign Ad: Biden Did Everything Right and Kamala's Values Haven't Changed
Amy Curtis
WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation' and 'Price Gouging'
Amy Curtis
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the Memes Are Brutally GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are Sam J.
Advertisement