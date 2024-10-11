Queen Cackles Strikes Again: Kamala Says Election Is 'Packed With Stuff' and Finds It HILARIOUS

Kamala Harris is the funniest person Kamala Harris knows. We know this because she laughs at so much of what she says.
Her cackle is a coping mechanism for when she's nervous or doesn't know what to say and here's another example of this:
Packed with what stuff?
What does that even mean?
No it is not.
OMG! I could only stand to hear 21 seconds of her, and the echoes of her voice will linger into the weekend.— Greg Brantley (AUTHOR)-DBA-Klyde Morgan (@gregory4unme) October 11, 2024
Time for a drink.
It's 5 o'clock somewhere.
Ya know... I was originally agreeing that Trump should tone down the "Kamala has a low IQ" insults.— SteveJ777 🇺🇸 (@StevieJ3210) October 11, 2024
But as always, Trump was right and very much justified.
Yeah, he kinda was.
It’s packed with some STUFF??— Faith In America (@NWIPatriots) October 11, 2024
She’s a presidential candidate, be it, she was “gifted” the candidacy=DEI Didn’t Earn It !!
'Stuff' -- so presidential.
You should watch it without the sound, it’s even creepier! I actually would rather paint my house with a Q tip than listen to her voice.— PitchTheLongshot 🇺🇸 (@sthein) October 11, 2024
Same.
Articulate my arse. This woman is an absolute joke. If it wasn't so serious it might be funny but this is running for President of the United States of America. Drop out now. https://t.co/QmqEpHnC9z— L G (@LG8889664252176) October 11, 2024
She can't be president.
There is something seriously wrong with this weird woman. https://t.co/JbAnD80y7a— Motja (@MotjaB) October 11, 2024
Seriously.
If this was written for a comedy, it would be rejected for being too cringe and over the top... https://t.co/9Bw3OB6F8n— Ricky Roma (@RickyRoma0) October 11, 2024
It is literally an episode of 'Veep'.
Is this woman going to make it to november?https://t.co/e3VhJyCdys— Superballs Larry (@superballslarry) October 11, 2024
A fair question to ask.
I won't make it through 4 years of this..... https://t.co/hUW9jm2rJ7— HedgedIn (@noalpha_allbeta) October 11, 2024
The thought makes us shudder.
