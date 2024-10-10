Kamala Harris Campaign Unleashes the ‘Big Dog’
The Atlantic Endorses Kamala Harris, Says She Won't Abuse Her Power (If You...
Did Grandpa Joe Forget He's POTUS? Watch Biden Ask 'Mr. President Trump' to...
Politico Laments It Might Be Too Late to Convince Voters Kamala Is 'Riding...
'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and...
Anderson Cooper DRILLED in the Face by Debris While Covering Hurricane Milton (But...
Smug, Dismissive DHS Secretary Mayorkas Has No Time for Questions About Election Day...
And Kamala Wouldn't Change a THING! Check Out How Much LESS You Make...
'But JD Vance Is WEIRD'! Gretchen Whitmer's CREEPY AF Mockery of Communion Goes...
Gays Against Groomers Founder: America Has ‘Overdosed on Acceptance’
WATCH: Weirdo Tim Walz Repeats Twisted LIE That Donald Trump Will 'Monitor' Women's...
OUCH! Ron DeSantis Obliterates Journos' Attempts to Tie Fla. Storms to Global Warming
VIP
Democrats, Why Do Women in Your Party (Like Gwen Walz) Treat You Like...
Ya' Don't SAY?! Catherine Herridge Drops YUGE Receipt on CBS News About RELEASING...

HACKED: Internet Archive Taken Offline Weeks Before the Election, Making LOTS of People VERY SUSPICIOUS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 10, 2024
ImgFlip

We've told you about the Internet Archive before. It recently lost its appeal in a publisher lawsuit, which is a blow to digital media. But in addition to archiving electronic copies of books, the Internet Archive also keeps old news articles, social media posts, and other digital content.

Advertisement

It's an invaluable resource for a variety of reasons.

Yesterday, it was the target of a DDOS attack (the second this week) and security breach that exposed millions of users' data:

And an update:

This whole thing, happening just a couple of weeks before the presidential election, has raised more than a few eyebrows:

Would anyone be surprised?

The Wayback Machine is awesome.

Recommended

Did Grandpa Joe Forget He's POTUS? Watch Biden Ask 'Mr. President Trump' to Help Hurricane Victims
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The possibilities are endless, frankly.

Really does sound suspicious.

This made us chuckle. But it's also true.

The latest updates from Brewster Kahle, founder of the Internet Archive, were posted last night:

Advertisement

As of this morning, this writer could not access Internet Archive.

It'll be interesting to see if anything was removed.

We'll keep an eye on this.

Tags: HACK HACKED INTERNET

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Grandpa Joe Forget He's POTUS? Watch Biden Ask 'Mr. President Trump' to Help Hurricane Victims
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Ron DeSantis Obliterates Journos' Attempts to Tie Fla. Storms to Global Warming
Doug P.
'But JD Vance Is WEIRD'! Gretchen Whitmer's CREEPY AF Mockery of Communion Goes REALLY Wrong (Watch)
Sam J.
'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and Vote for Kamala and HOOBOY That Was DUMB
Sam J.
The Atlantic Endorses Kamala Harris, Says She Won't Abuse Her Power (If You Ignore All the Times She Has)
Amy Curtis
Politico Laments It Might Be Too Late to Convince Voters Kamala Is 'Riding a Dream Economy'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did Grandpa Joe Forget He's POTUS? Watch Biden Ask 'Mr. President Trump' to Help Hurricane Victims Amy Curtis
Advertisement