HACKED: Internet Archive Taken Offline Weeks Before the Election, Making LOTS of People VERY SUSPICIOUS

We've told you about the Internet Archive before. It recently lost its appeal in a publisher lawsuit, which is a blow to digital media. But in addition to archiving electronic copies of books, the Internet Archive also keeps old news articles, social media posts, and other digital content.

It's an invaluable resource for a variety of reasons.

Yesterday, it was the target of a DDOS attack (the second this week) and security breach that exposed millions of users' data:

JUST IN - Internet Archive hacked. A popup claims there was a "catastrophic security breach" and now the site is down with a "temporarily offline" notice — The Verge pic.twitter.com/RufvctlB8X — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 9, 2024

And an update:

UPDATE - Have I Been Pwned, confirms 31M users "breached" in Internet Archive hack including email address, screen names, Bcrypt-hashed passwords, and other "internal data."https://t.co/UzWyvxB413 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 9, 2024

This whole thing, happening just a couple of weeks before the presidential election, has raised more than a few eyebrows:

Say goodbye to a whole lot of things they do not want you to see about Kamala — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 9, 2024

Would anyone be surprised?

Sure it was... Theyve always wanted to take Down the Wayback Machine to scrub history — Hexologist 🇺🇸 (@Hexologist31) October 9, 2024

The Wayback Machine is awesome.

I wonder what they are trying to memory hole. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 9, 2024

The possibilities are endless, frankly.

Really does sound suspicious.

Soon we will ALL be unburdened by what has been because they’re erasing f**king history. https://t.co/sAonJmfMA3 — Fiat Food (@FiatFood) October 10, 2024

This made us chuckle. But it's also true.

the internet archive got hacked? that’s crazy bro. the thing that has old news articles and old social posts and videos that contradict the blatant lies of the state-controlled media? that’s nuts my guy. right befor the election? that’s bonkers dude https://t.co/FaeIDzshFw — zxy (@zelinarxy) October 9, 2024

The latest updates from Brewster Kahle, founder of the Internet Archive, were posted last night:

Yesterday's DDOS attack on @internetarchive repeated today. We are working to bring https://t.co/Hk02WjumkL back online. — Brewster Kahle (@brewster_kahle) October 9, 2024

As of this morning, this writer could not access Internet Archive.

What we know: DDOS attack–fended off for now; defacement of our website via JS library; breach of usernames/email/salted-encrypted passwords.



What we’ve done: Disabled the JS library, scrubbing systems, upgrading security.



Will share more as we know it. — Brewster Kahle (@brewster_kahle) October 10, 2024

It'll be interesting to see if anything was removed.

Sorry, but DDOS folks are back and knocked https://t.co/Hk02WjumkL and https://t.co/Xb2ku5dgZs offline. @internetarchive is being cautious and prioritizing keeping data safe at the expense of service availability.



Will share more as we know it. — Brewster Kahle (@brewster_kahle) October 10, 2024

We'll keep an eye on this.