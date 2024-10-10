WATCH: Weirdo Tim Walz Repeats Twisted LIE That Donald Trump Will 'Monitor' Women's Pregnancies

'But JD Vance Is WEIRD'! Gretchen Whitmer's CREEPY AF Mockery of Communion Goes...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Left comes up with some pretty weird and twisted scenarios about what those mean old Republicans will do if they get into power. Back in April, Gavin Newsom made a laughably bad political ad showing police stopping women at state lines to take pregnancy tests. Because Republicans are going to make sure women aren't crossing state lines to have an abortion. Or something.

The other lie that keeps popping up is that Trump will have states monitor women's pregnancies. It's delusional, and no one with a functioning brain actually believes it's something Trump supports, let alone a policy he'd enact.

But here's Tim Walz, insisting it'll happen:

It's so insulting to women that Kamala Harris and Walz lie about this stuff without batting an eye.

Exactly. In 2023, there were almost 3.6 million births, which means at least that many pregnancies. They're going to track all of those?

Even from a logistical standpoint, it's ridiculous.

Total fiction. But pervasive.

Because it is a lie.

Bingo.

We have zero sympathy. They all deserve this.

They just make them up, but it does reveal the Left's twisted psychology.

They really don't have a platform.

Hadn't considered that, but it's a good point.

Walz does love the ChiComs, after all.

Amazing how the fact checkers are silent on this, isn't it?

Yes. He's all of those things.

Lies and fear mongering that actually harms women.

We're not supposed to believe Trump and Vance, though. Just the Lefties. Because they'd never lie to us.

