WATCH: Weirdo Tim Walz Repeats Twisted LIE That Donald Trump Will 'Monitor' Women's Pregnancies

The Left comes up with some pretty weird and twisted scenarios about what those mean old Republicans will do if they get into power. Back in April, Gavin Newsom made a laughably bad political ad showing police stopping women at state lines to take pregnancy tests. Because Republicans are going to make sure women aren't crossing state lines to have an abortion. Or something.

The other lie that keeps popping up is that Trump will have states monitor women's pregnancies. It's delusional, and no one with a functioning brain actually believes it's something Trump supports, let alone a policy he'd enact.

But here's Tim Walz, insisting it'll happen:

Tim Walz is still out there on the stump claiming that Donald Trump and JD Vance want to "monitor women's pregnancies."



That is not a thing that Trump or Vance have ever once said they plan on doing.



It is something that he made up. pic.twitter.com/bYSJu1JyJC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 10, 2024

It's so insulting to women that Kamala Harris and Walz lie about this stuff without batting an eye.

We have lost 320,000 migrant children at the border. Who honestly thinks the government is competent enough to monitor pregnancies? — Ben Warner (@BenWarner194043) October 10, 2024

Exactly. In 2023, there were almost 3.6 million births, which means at least that many pregnancies. They're going to track all of those?

Even from a logistical standpoint, it's ridiculous.

It’s in an ad that shows up in the middle of Playbook every day. Total fiction. pic.twitter.com/Kv7mk5642u — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) October 10, 2024

Total fiction. But pervasive.

We call that “a lie” where I come from. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) October 10, 2024

Because it is a lie.

The morons who would believe this are already voting for Harris & Walz. — ConservativeDame (@Oliver_Murray15) October 10, 2024

Bingo.

I've never seen a campaign so desperate. If it was anybody else, I would almost feel bad for them. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) October 10, 2024

We have zero sympathy. They all deserve this.

Where do they get these complete lies from? — Jackie Jones (@JackJ3685) October 10, 2024

They just make them up, but it does reveal the Left's twisted psychology.

Harris/Walz is making it up as they go along because they have no platform to stand on. — Proud American Grandmother (@DSLPin) October 10, 2024

They really don't have a platform.

He learned about this as the “China Champion.” This is what the Chinese Communist Party does to control birth rates. https://t.co/t62MSrnGQF — Bonnie Glick (@Bonnie_Glick) October 10, 2024

Hadn't considered that, but it's a good point.

Walz does love the ChiComs, after all.

Amazing how the fact checkers are silent on this, isn't it?

He is a liar. This is not even possible. Gaslighter. Fear monger https://t.co/433wt1ybqj — Beula Mae (@BeulaMae) October 10, 2024

Yes. He's all of those things.

Trump has repeatedly said that it's a states issue, just as SCOTUS said.



Just more lies and fear mongering from the democrats and their willing media comrades. https://t.co/hc3na9Aski — Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) October 10, 2024

Lies and fear mongering that actually harms women.

They make up a lot of stuff! We know what Trump & Vance are for they are out every where giving speeches & interviews! https://t.co/ZFjvLyN71w — Annamarie Cicero (@AnnamarieC31389) October 10, 2024

We're not supposed to believe Trump and Vance, though. Just the Lefties. Because they'd never lie to us.