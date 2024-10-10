Ethel Kennedy, Widow of Robert F. Kennedy, Dies at Age 96

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy and mother of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has died. She was 96.

‘DEVOUT CATHOLIC’: Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 96, her family announced Thursday. “It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy.” https://t.co/qcjAj7ai1x pic.twitter.com/poWsBvfEre — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 10, 2024

Advertisement

More from Fox News:

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 96, her family announced Thursday. Joe Kennedy III, a former congressman, announced Ethel's passing in a post on social media. "It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy. She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week. Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly," Kennedy wrote. She was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, and we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F. Kennedy; her children David and Michael; her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie," he added. "Please keep her in your hearts and prayers."

People took to X to remember the matriarch of the Kennedy family:

Like all us I grieved with Ethel Kennedy when our great fellow American, Robert F. Kennedy, was taken by the act of a madman. Her courage and dignity inspired me then, and throughout her lifetime. I was fortunate to have met her in Hyannis Port at a charity event for the Robert… pic.twitter.com/GhhDFuzP2V — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 10, 2024

The entire post reads:

I was fortunate to have met her in Hyannis Port at a charity event for the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation for Justice and Human Rights. She was gracious, welcoming, and brilliant. May she rest in peace.

Niece Maria Shriver remembered her aunt:

My aunt, Ethel Kennedy passed this morning. What a life she led. What a huge family she created and leaves behind. I’m so glad I was able to laugh with her this summer, to share memories with her. She was a devoted sister-in-law to my mother, a one of a kind aunt to me and my… pic.twitter.com/u5ruoc4vye — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 10, 2024

The post continues:

She was a devoted sister-in-law to my mother, a one of a kind aunt to me and my cousins. She was fearless, funny, smart, incredible athlete, patriot, madly in love with my Uncle Bobby, and devoted to making our country better in every way. She was a woman of deep faith. When it got tough, and there were a lot of tough times, she dug in. She relied on her faith like my own mother. They were a pair of strong, determined women. What lives, what examples. It’s impossible to put her life in a caption. I love you, Ethel. Godspeed, and to all my cousins, I send my love to you on this day and on all days

Ethel left an indellible mark on the world.

BREAKING NEWS: Ethel Kennedy has died, aged 96, after suffering a stroke last Thursday. She leaves 9 surviving children of 11, and 33 of 35 surviving grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/wjKG75O8Et — vbspurs (@vbspurs) October 10, 2024

Advertisement

And a large family.

🚨Sad News: Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has died at 96 years old. pic.twitter.com/52QJR1iDfy — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 10, 2024

Here is a statement from her daughter, Kerry:

It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our mother, Ethel Kennedy. Please keep our mother in your hearts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/bdIQFsC0CS — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 10, 2024

And her grandson, Joe:

It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy. She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week. Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind… — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) October 10, 2024

The post continues:

Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly. She was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, and we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F. Kennedy; her children David and Michael; her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie.

Literally one of the top ten moments of my life was getting to meet Ethel Kennedy, who absolutely did not need to take time to talk a 17 year old girl who thought her husband was cool, but did so anyway. She was amazing, the picture I have from that is still my phone background. https://t.co/2yljaEj4aS — Amélie Marie-Louise (@amlbutler) October 10, 2024

Advertisement

An amazing memory.

The parting advice Ethel Kennedy gave all of us at the end of the documentary about her life made by her daughter, Rory.



Rest well and thank you, Mrs. Kennedy - for everything. pic.twitter.com/tolOt2TffG — Kevin Walling (@KevinPWalling) October 10, 2024

After the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, Ethel founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights and continued that work throughout her life.

In 2014, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the Kennedy family, friends, and loved ones.