Here's a Snapshot of the Last 4 Years After Harris Said She Wouldn't...
Three People from the Washington Post Spill the Beans About Why Taylor Lorenz...
HA! LOOK on Matt Yglesias's Face As Climate Defiance Loons Shut Down His...
JD Vance Leaves Reporter Speechless When Asked About Black Voters in Swing States
DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ...
Here's a 'by the Numbers' Look at Kamala Harris' Sudden Interest in Discussing...
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with H...
G.T.F.O! What Susan Rice Is Accusing Trump of NOW Tells Us Dems are...
The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things...
Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala...
VIP
Associated Press Goes Full Pravda Again to Boost Dems Ahead of Election (the...
Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to...
Honey ... You SUCK at This: Kamala Feigns Sincerity, Importance in Staged Call...
They Just Keep Digging: CBS Instructed Staff Not to Refer to Jerusalem as...

Ethel Kennedy, Widow of Robert F. Kennedy, Dies at Age 96

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:15 PM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy and mother of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has died. She was 96.

Advertisement

More from Fox News:

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 96, her family announced Thursday.

Joe Kennedy III, a former congressman, announced Ethel's passing in a post on social media.

"It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy. She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week. Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly," Kennedy wrote.

She was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, and we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F. Kennedy; her children David and Michael; her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie," he added. "Please keep her in your hearts and prayers."

People took to X to remember the matriarch of the Kennedy family:

The entire post reads:

Recommended

Three People from the Washington Post Spill the Beans About Why Taylor Lorenz REALLY 'Left' and BAHAHA
Sam J.
Advertisement

I was fortunate to have met her in Hyannis Port at a charity event for the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation for Justice and Human Rights. She was gracious, welcoming, and brilliant. May she rest in peace.

Niece Maria Shriver remembered her aunt:

The post continues:

She was a devoted sister-in-law to my mother, a one of a kind aunt to me and my cousins. She was fearless, funny, smart, incredible athlete, patriot, madly in love with my Uncle Bobby, and devoted to making our country better in every way. She was a woman of deep faith. When it got tough, and there were a lot of tough times, she dug in. She relied on her faith like my own mother. They were a pair of strong, determined women. What lives, what examples.  It’s impossible to put her life in a caption.

I love you, Ethel. Godspeed, and to all my cousins, I send my love to you on this day and on all days

Ethel left an indellible mark on the world.

Advertisement

And a large family.

Here is a statement from her daughter, Kerry:

And her grandson, Joe:

The post continues:

Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly.

She was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, and we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F. Kennedy; her children David and Michael; her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie. 

Advertisement

An amazing memory.

After the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, Ethel founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights and continued that work throughout her life.

In 2014, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the Kennedy family, friends, and loved ones.

Tags: DEATH JFK KENNEDY POLITICS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Three People from the Washington Post Spill the Beans About Why Taylor Lorenz REALLY 'Left' and BAHAHA
Sam J.
The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF
Sam J.
JD Vance Leaves Reporter Speechless When Asked About Black Voters in Swing States
Twitchy Video
HA! LOOK on Matt Yglesias's Face As Climate Defiance Loons Shut Down His Luncheon is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton
Sam J.
DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ Account' Just CAN'T DEEEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Three People from the Washington Post Spill the Beans About Why Taylor Lorenz REALLY 'Left' and BAHAHA Sam J.
Advertisement