YIKES: Biden's Answer to Question About Israel and Netanyahu Is SO OFF BASE It's Actually Scary

Yikes. This is bad. During a press conference, Joe Biden was asked a question about Benjamin Netanyahu and and Israel.

His response was -- well, watch:

Biden was just asked about his communications with Netanyahu regarding the attacks on Israel and retaliation and his response was “He's coming over to help with the storm."



It’s literally elder abuse. pic.twitter.com/OjJZFpJkqr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2024

YIKES.

Mark my words..



Sometimes I think they send him out there like this so they can enact the 25Th amendment in the last minute..



Make Kamala Harris the 47th president and ride the ‘vibes’ wave a little longer.



“First female president” 🎉 🎊 🎈 — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) October 10, 2024

It's too late to do that at this point.

Remember, Kamala Harris has lied about Joe Biden’s mental state for years. pic.twitter.com/nuEfNjRnjd — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) October 10, 2024

She has been.

And the Republican should be pressing this issue because the media won't.

Sorry Joe, Bibi's a little busy fighting the war you caused. You're going to have to deal with the disaster response yourself. — Socialism Creates Suffering (@TwoAForever) October 10, 2024

Exactly.

Perfection.

It's amazing, sad and dangerous that we don't currently have a mentally functioning president and that the nation's media and press are not reporting this fact, loudly and every day. — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) October 10, 2024

It really is all of those things.

Somebody put this guy in a senior living facility. https://t.co/6zaDGtltuE — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) October 10, 2024

Like yesterday.

The engine is runnin' but there's no one behind the wheel. https://t.co/bPvphjheRf pic.twitter.com/4WV0q0w1DG — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) October 10, 2024

Nope. No one behind the wheel.

But by all means, vote for the people who hid this from you. 🙄 https://t.co/Mr32vhMuY2 — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) October 10, 2024

By all means.

Who is running the country? This is an alarming time for the United States. https://t.co/ucL8MguB2G — Fash (@gopfashionista) October 10, 2024

And the world is watching.