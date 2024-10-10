YIKES: Biden's Answer to Question About Israel and Netanyahu Is SO OFF BASE It's Actually Scary

Politico Reports That Kamala Harris Is Riding a Dream Economy Into the Election
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 10, 2024
Sarah D.

Yikes. This is bad. During a press conference, Joe Biden was asked a question about Benjamin Netanyahu and and Israel.

His response was -- well, watch:

YIKES.

It's too late to do that at this point.

She has been.

And the Republican should be pressing this issue because the media won't.

Exactly.

Perfection.

It really is all of those things.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU HURRICANE JOE BIDEN

