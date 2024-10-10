Anderson Cooper DRILLED in the Face by Debris While Covering Hurricane Milton (But Gets Little Sympathy)

'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 10, 2024

Comedian Ron White has a great bit about storms: "It isn't that the wind is blowing, it's what the wind is blowing." (You can watch it here). He's right, of course.

Keeping that in mind, we never quite understood why reporters stood outside during hurricanes. It's raining and windy and flooding. We get it, and there's no need to risk your life and safety to show us by sticking a reporter in some waders out on a street during the storm.

But they do it.

CNN's Anderson Cooper was in Florida covering Hurricane Milton, which made landfall yesterday.

He got slammed in the face with some debris.

WATCH:

No, that wasn't good.

More from The New York Post:

CNN host Anderson Cooper experienced the the storm’s wrath firsthand.

Cooper was drilled in the face with flying debris as he gave a live report in the midst of the powerful winds brought on by Hurricane Milton Wednesday night.

Cooper, posted near the Manatee River, attempted to explain how the storm impacted the water when he was met with Milton’s wrath, 30 minutes after the storm made landfall on Florida’s west-central coast.

“You could see it in the light there, (the wind) is just whipping off the Manatee River. It’s coming in from the northeast and the water is really starting to pour over,” Cooper said.

“Whoa, OK, that wasn’t good,” Cooper added after he was struck. “We’ll probably go inside shortly.”

OUCH! Ron DeSantis Obliterates Journos' Attempts to Tie Fla. Storms to Global Warming
Doug P.
Yeah, go inside and stay inside.

But sympathy was limited on X.

And given the stunts the media pull these days, wouldn't surprise us.

Oof.

There's a lot of skepticism about this.

No need to get a story from the riverfront.

Literally no one.

Yup. But that's par for the course for the media.

