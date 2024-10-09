Jacobin Magazine Mourns the Day Racist, Homophobic Che Guevara Finally Became a Good Communist

The Left loves Che Guevara. He was a terrible, murderous tyrant. He was also incredibly racist and homophobic. Which speaks volumes about how the Left really feels about minorities and the gay community.

Yet many Leftists love to wear t-shirts with his face on it, thinking they're some brave revolutionary. They're not. They support a genocidal, bigoted thug.

Jacobin Magazine is having a moment, mourning the fact Guevara was executed 57 years ago today.

Revolutionary Che Guevara was executed on this day in 1967.



“The life of a single human being is worth more than all the property of the richest man on earth.” pic.twitter.com/v5moT4lqWm — Jacobin (@jacobin) October 9, 2024

They didn't even write an article. Just a fawning post.

Here's a recap of how horrible Guevara was towards the gay community:

In the process of building a communist society after Fidel Castro came to power in 1959 in Cuba, one of the ideas Che Guevara presented and promoted was the notion of the “new man.” This concept grew out of Guevara’s aversion to capitalism, and was first explained in his note on “Man and Socialism in Cuba“. He believed that “The individual under socialism (…) is more complete,” and that the state should educate men and women in anti-capitalist, cooperative, selfless and non-materialistic values. Anyone who deviated from the “new man” was seen as a ”counter-revolutionary.” Such was the case of gay men —whom Guevara referred to as “sexual perverts.” Both Guevara and Castro considered homosexuality a bourgeois decadence. In an interview in 1965, Castro explained that “A deviation of that nature clashes with the concept we have of what a militant communist should be.” Che Guevara also helped establish the first Cuban concentration camp in Guanahacabibes in 1960. This camp was the first of many. From the Nazis, the Cuban government also adapted the motto at Auschwitz, “Work sets you free,” changing it to “Work will make you men.” According to Álvaro Vargas Llosa, homosexuals, Jehova’s Witnesses, Afro-Cuban priests, and others who were believed to have committed a crime against revolutionary morals, were forced to work in these camps to correct their “anti-social behavior.” Many of them died; others were tortured or raped.

And here's a synopsis of his racism:

Guevara also espoused racist views. In his diary, he referred to black people as “those magnificent examples of the African race who have maintained their racial purity thanks to their lack of an affinity with bathing.” He also thought white Europeans were superior to people of African descent, and described Mexicans as “a band of illiterate Indians.”

Why does the Left lionize a man who -- by his own words and actions -- is in direct opposition to everything they claim to support?

He murdered thousands of human beings — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) October 9, 2024

Kinda throws that whole 'life of a single human being' thing out the window, right?

If he really believed that, he wouldn't have had so many people executed. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 9, 2024

But he did, so he really didn't believe that.

Celebrating a racist homophobe is wild but he’s a good communist now so go ahead and fly that freak flag. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 9, 2024

He is a good communist now.

Che Guevara placed a 12-year-old boy against a wall and shot him in the face for being “counter-revolutionary.” https://t.co/RpBi0mc3lq — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 9, 2024

And Jacobin Magazine is sad Guevara's dead.

Che was known to give people trials that would last 3-5 minutes and then execute them immediately afterward. https://t.co/r2xMnhw7Zk — Amos (@AmosFromWV) October 9, 2024

What a stand up guy.

Today we celebrate the anniversary of Che Guevara becoming a good communist https://t.co/kJv4SvCvt3 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 9, 2024

Pop a bottle of champagne. The world became a better place when Guevara assumed room temperature.

Che Guevara founded Cuba's concentration camp system, where dissidents & gays were imprisoned and tortured. He carried out extrajudicial executions—including on kids. He was a hateful, bloodthirsty man.



That this publication still defends him is both humiliating & disqualifying. https://t.co/B9dlm5EkMB — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 9, 2024

And yet Jacobin won't be embarrassed by this at all.

This man was a monster and a terrible human.



Rest in Worms, you mother frickin’ ghoul https://t.co/uazVgcXBpL — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) October 9, 2024

Amen.