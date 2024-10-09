WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough...
FLASHBACK: During 2020 Colbert Appearance, Kamala Harris Told BLM Rioters to Keep Burning...
Tim Walz's Daughter Stuck With the Check at Coffee Shop
SO SCIENCE-Y! Bill Nye Says Voting for Kamala Harris Will Stop Hurricanes
KJP Asked About White House Speculation on Trump Calling Putin
U of Kansas Responds to Viral Professor Video With LAME Sugar Coated Statement...
FEMA Looking for Source of 'Conspiracy Theories' Hampering Hurricane Relief Efforts (Give...
'Kamala Is Tanking': Latest Swing State Polling Will Have Team Harris Smashing the...
REEKS of DESPERATION: Kamala Harris Called CNN to Attack Trump's 'Misinformation' on Hurri...
BUSTED! Watch Professor Say Men Who Don't Vote Kamala Should Be Shot, Ask...
HOO BOY, Bow Howdy, and WHOO DAWGIE, Do We Have Something RAD for...
Trump Makes Comedians Burst Out Laughing, Kamala Fails Miserably!
Try Not to CRINGE As Hot Mic Catches Kamala Talking to Aide (Who...
Biden Sits at Mini Oval Office Play Set to Talk Hurricane Prep &...

Jacobin Magazine Mourns the Day Racist, Homophobic Che Guevara Finally Became a Good Communist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 09, 2024
Twitchy

The Left loves Che Guevara. He was a terrible, murderous tyrant. He was also incredibly racist and homophobic. Which speaks volumes about how the Left really feels about minorities and the gay community.

Advertisement

Yet many Leftists love to wear t-shirts with his face on it, thinking they're some brave revolutionary. They're not. They support a genocidal, bigoted thug.

Jacobin Magazine is having a moment, mourning the fact Guevara was executed 57 years ago today.

They didn't even write an article. Just a fawning post.

Here's a recap of how horrible Guevara was towards the gay community:

In the process of building a communist society after Fidel Castro came to power in 1959 in Cuba, one of the ideas Che Guevara presented and promoted was the notion of the “new man.” This concept grew out of Guevara’s aversion to capitalism, and was first explained in his note on “Man and Socialism in Cuba“. He believed that “The individual under socialism (…) is more complete,” and that the state should educate men and women in anti-capitalist, cooperative, selfless and non-materialistic values.

Anyone who deviated from the “new man” was seen as a ”counter-revolutionary.” Such was the case of gay men —whom Guevara referred to as “sexual perverts.” Both Guevara and Castro considered homosexuality a bourgeois decadence. In an interview in 1965, Castro explained that “A deviation of that nature clashes with the concept we have of what a militant communist should be.”

Che Guevara also helped establish the first Cuban concentration camp in Guanahacabibes in 1960. This camp was the first of many. From the Nazis, the Cuban government also adapted the motto at Auschwitz, “Work sets you free,” changing it to “Work will make you men.” According to Álvaro Vargas Llosa, homosexuals, Jehova’s Witnesses, Afro-Cuban priests, and others who were believed to have committed a crime against revolutionary morals, were forced to work in these camps to correct their “anti-social behavior.” Many of them died; others were tortured or raped.

Recommended

U of Kansas Responds to Viral Professor Video With LAME Sugar Coated Statement and X Users Aren't Happy
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And here's a synopsis of his racism:

Guevara also espoused racist views. In his diary, he referred to black people as “those magnificent examples of the African race who have maintained their racial purity thanks to their lack of an affinity with bathing.” He also thought white Europeans were superior to people of African descent, and described Mexicans as “a band of illiterate Indians.”

Why does the Left lionize a man who -- by his own words and actions -- is in direct opposition to everything they claim to support?

Kinda throws that whole 'life of a single human being' thing out the window, right?

But he did, so he really didn't believe that.

He is a good communist now.

And Jacobin Magazine is sad Guevara's dead.

What a stand up guy.

Advertisement

Pop a bottle of champagne. The world became a better place when Guevara assumed room temperature.

And yet Jacobin won't be embarrassed by this at all.

Amen.

Tags: CHE GUEVARA COMMUNISM COMMUNIST MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

U of Kansas Responds to Viral Professor Video With LAME Sugar Coated Statement and X Users Aren't Happy
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz's Daughter Stuck With the Check at Coffee Shop
Brett T.
'Kamala Is Tanking': Latest Swing State Polling Will Have Team Harris Smashing the Panic Button
Doug P.
FLASHBACK: During 2020 Colbert Appearance, Kamala Harris Told BLM Rioters to Keep Burning Down Cities
Amy Curtis
SO SCIENCE-Y! Bill Nye Says Voting for Kamala Harris Will Stop Hurricanes
Amy Curtis
Try Not to CRINGE As Hot Mic Catches Kamala Talking to Aide (Who Might Be Feeding Her Briefing Questions)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
U of Kansas Responds to Viral Professor Video With LAME Sugar Coated Statement and X Users Aren't Happy Amy Curtis
Advertisement