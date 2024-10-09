SO SCIENCE-Y! Bill Nye Says Voting for Kamala Harris Will Stop Hurricanes

We'll start this story with the usual disclaimer: Bill Nye is not a scientist. He has no degree in science and no background in science. HIs degree is in mechanical engineering and he's a comedian.

So no one should take him seriously on any field of science, let alone climate change.

But here he is, being so science-y and saying the way to stop storms like Hurricane Milton is to vote for Kamala Harris:

MSNBC brought on "hurricane expert" Bill Nye to provide analysis on Hurricane Milton.



His message on how to stop hurricanes: Vote for Kamala. pic.twitter.com/84NaPNc6MH — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 8, 2024

Yeah, that's not how this works, Bill.

MSNBC is broken. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 8, 2024

So broken.

We were supposed to all be dead from climate change bulls**t 50 years ago. Nothing more than a fear porn scam, to enrich the elites pockets, while sucking dry our tax dollars… pic.twitter.com/aa8U4mgIiY — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 8, 2024

That's all it is.

Ok, first, Nye's "qualifications" are that he has a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and played a scientist on TV. Second, we have a "hurricane season" for a damn reason. Because we have hurricanes EVERY year. — Buried Headlines (@BuriedNewsBlog) October 8, 2024

Every year. Hurricanes were around before people lived in Florida and they'll be around long after.

Higher taxes equal no hurricanes — jenny (@JennyBells20) October 8, 2024

So does eating bugs, banning gas stoves, and giving up our cars.

bill nye isn't a scientist. He is a political pawn. — Salty conservative (@saltcnservative) October 8, 2024

Yep. And a willing one.

Remember, "Bill Nye, the science guy"? Not any more... just a Lefty political shill. https://t.co/BvI0bhrxxO — Orlandes (@Orlandes) October 8, 2024

That's all he ever was.

Bill Nye is a mechanical engineer by training. He's also arrogant and dismissive toward anyone who's ever tried to debate him on the subject of climate change. https://t.co/U2tGSwOR5k — ████ █████ (@ToddHimes) October 8, 2024

Because he'd lose.

This writer has a degree in English and Nursing, and she'd run circles around him.

There is nobody who has whored out our warm fuzzy memories of the 90s more than this guy (who stole his whole schtick from Mr. Wizard).



Not a meteorologist. Has a science degree, but so do millions of others. Now just a Democrat shill.



Sad. Just sad. https://t.co/WZ8UsvBBBd — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) October 8, 2024

He's got a degree in mechanical engineering. Barely science.

Alert: Bill Nye is just a Bad Actor, Not a Scientist. https://t.co/qtEfjywdOV — George Dorunda 🇺🇸☀️ (@Dorunda) October 8, 2024

Never forget that.