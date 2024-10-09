SO SCIENCE-Y! Bill Nye Says Voting for Kamala Harris Will Stop Hurricanes

WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 09, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

We'll start this story with the usual disclaimer: Bill Nye is not a scientist. He has no degree in science and no background in science. HIs degree is in mechanical engineering and he's a comedian.

Advertisement

So no one should take him seriously on any field of science, let alone climate change.

But here he is, being so science-y and saying the way to stop storms like Hurricane Milton is to vote for Kamala Harris:

Yeah, that's not how this works, Bill.

So broken.

That's all it is.

Every year. Hurricanes were around before people lived in Florida and they'll be around long after.

So does eating bugs, banning gas stoves, and giving up our cars.

Yep. And a willing one.

That's all he ever was.

Because he'd lose.

This writer has a degree in English and Nursing, and she'd run circles around him.

He's got a degree in mechanical engineering. Barely science.

Never forget that.

