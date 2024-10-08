What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Toronto Med School Wants 75 Percent of Admissions to Be Subpar DEI Students

Sigh.

This writer will keep beating the drum of DEI in health care being a very, very bad idea.

Why? Because it will get people killed. People this writer loves, people you love. It's dangerous and deadly and should not be tolerated.

But the Left is going full steam ahead on making medicine woke, consequences be damned:

.@TorontoMet's medical school is reserving 75% of its spots for DEI admissions and is allowing DEI applicants to be considered even if they are below the required minimum GPA score.



DEI doctors… this won’t end well… pic.twitter.com/ztwWSvsumb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 7, 2024

Medicine requires smart people who can remember things -- like basic human anatomy or medication dosages -- and who can problem solve.

It is not a field where we want to lower the standards.

Not unless we want major problems down the road.

People are now going to wonder if their doctor is as competent as another. — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) October 7, 2024

It makes sense when you realize Canada WANTS people to be forced to commit suicide. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) October 7, 2024

Dead people don't need health care, so yeah.

Translating:



"Here's our new minimum GPA requirement, BUT if you're white here's the higher GPA you'll require -- if we even have room to consider you."



Sometimes rephrasing really helps expose the discrimination going on. — Sir Mike, Knight of the Kitchen Table (@MisterLousy) October 7, 2024

This is discrimination.

Like Canada's medical system isn't sh**ty enough already. — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) October 8, 2024

Holistic. No doubt Kamala Harris approves this program. — Danishova (@Danishova) October 7, 2024

'Holistic' is a code word for 'you might die, but at least your doc was diverse when they/them killed you.'

Leave it to Canada to know exactly how this turns out and go ahead with it anyway.



So that now the doctor they wait 6 months to see will also kill them accidentally.



Genius level stuff from the @JustinTrudeau admin.https://t.co/bjZgM5c1NR — mark (@rhapsodyboard) October 7, 2024

You can bet Trudeau and his loved ones won't be seeing a DEI doc.

Canada's medical system is already extremely bad. This will make it so much worse. Canadians already wait approximately 28 weeks for care. pic.twitter.com/zYsbXUCH3T — The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) October 7, 2024

Canada is a few years ahead of the United States in imposing what American wokes are working tirelessly to impose.



Many who would lived under a properly merit-based medical system will die. It will be hard to prove causation of these surplus deaths and attempts to do so will be… https://t.co/STL5l4331w — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 8, 2024

The post continues:

It will be hard to prove causation of these surplus deaths and attempts to do so will be stigmatized as racist if they are attempted at all and cited as further evidence of the threat of "white supremacy" and the need to intensify efforts on behalf of equity.

One of the dumbest ideas possible. https://t.co/kMXZv5Jz3E — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) October 8, 2024

Remember when Ryerson University convinced itself that its biggest problem was its *name* ? https://t.co/Ze1P41NvnL — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) October 8, 2024

Yikes. I know this is a classic DEI issue but how does this really help anyone? Including their target applicants, who everyone ends up suspecting they're not really up to it. Doesn't this increase racism? https://t.co/16BmKETuF8 — Clare Miller (@cfgmiller) October 8, 2024

Yep. People are naturally going to wonder if their doctor is there because she was good or if she was given a pass because of DEI.

The far-left is nuts. Imagine being so whacko that you think DEI is more important than ensuring we have the best and brightest doctors, regardless of their identity. But here we are.



DEI poisons and eventually destroys everything it touches. https://t.co/EOPVS1Rm83 — Phil 🇨🇦🇺🇸🍎🍏 (@Phil1863) October 8, 2024

It sure does. It ruins everything. Including lives.

And make no mistake -- it's DEI in med school admissions today. Tomorrow, it's DEI in the treatment of patients. In the name of 'equity' and 'fairness', of course.