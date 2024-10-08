BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Toronto Med School Wants 75 Percent of Admissions to Be Subpar DEI Students

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Sigh.

This writer will keep beating the drum of DEI in health care being a very, very bad idea.

Why? Because it will get people killed. People this writer loves, people you love. It's dangerous and deadly and should not be tolerated.

But the Left is going full steam ahead on making medicine woke, consequences be damned:

Medicine requires smart people who can remember things -- like basic human anatomy or medication dosages -- and who can problem solve.

It is not a field where we want to lower the standards.

Not unless we want major problems down the road.

Yep.

Dead people don't need health care, so yeah.

This is discrimination.

They can always make it worse.

Brilliant (and accurate) acronym.

'Holistic' is a code word for 'you might die, but at least your doc was diverse when they/them killed you.'

You can bet Trudeau and his loved ones won't be seeing a DEI doc.

But at least it's 'free'!

Oh. Wait.

The post continues:

It will be hard to prove causation of these surplus deaths and attempts to do so will be stigmatized as racist if they are attempted at all and cited as further evidence of the threat of "white supremacy" and the need to intensify efforts on behalf of equity.

No lies detected.

It really is.

Good times.

Yep. People are naturally going to wonder if their doctor is there because she was good or if she was given a pass because of DEI.

It sure does. It ruins everything. Including lives.

And make no mistake -- it's DEI in med school admissions today. Tomorrow, it's DEI in the treatment of patients. In the name of 'equity' and 'fairness', of course.

