The Ones She Stole From Trump? Kamala Harris Says Republicans 'Quietly' Agree With Some of Her Proposals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 08, 2024
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

Kamala Harris is not an honest woman. She lies -- whether about her policy positions or, more recently, a phone call with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis -- as easily as some people breathe.

She does it because 1) the media let her get away with it and 2) telling the truth would end her campaign.

Here she is, lying again, about Republicans agreeing with her proposals:

Yeah, if you exclude Liz Cheney and the Never Trump crowd, this is another lie. Her policies are so diametrically opposed to anything Republican or conservative there's no overlap.

But Politico says:

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, joined “60 Minutes” for a high-profile interview in the final sprint to Election Day, facing questions on their economic plans, foreign policy and political missteps.

Harris was pressed repeatedly during the interview, which aired Monday, about how she would pay for a child care tax credit, assistance to first-time homebuyers and other measures intended to help people recover from the post-pandemic inflation. She said she would work with Congress for increased taxes on the wealthy and businesses.

“You know, when you talk quietly with a lot of folks in Congress, they know exactly what I’m talking about because their constituents know exactly what I’m talking about; their constituents are those firefighters and teachers and nurses,” Harris told “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.

Why doesn't she name names? If her policies are so good and popular, those Republicans who 'quietly' agree with them should want Americans to know, right?

Ouch.

They are not.

That'll be a glorious day.

And she lies about trying to, like with Ron DeSantis.

Sure feels that way.

No one believes her.

And she knows she's lying.

Exactly. Price controls? Even the media scoffed at that proposal.

And she stole a few of them.

This is probably more accurate than we care to know.

