The Ones She Stole From Trump? Kamala Harris Says Republicans 'Quietly' Agree With Some of Her Proposals

Kamala Harris is not an honest woman. She lies -- whether about her policy positions or, more recently, a phone call with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis -- as easily as some people breathe.

Advertisement

She does it because 1) the media let her get away with it and 2) telling the truth would end her campaign.

Here she is, lying again, about Republicans agreeing with her proposals:

Harris suggests Republicans ‘quietly’ agree with some of her proposals https://t.co/LiMVcSaKy9 — POLITICO (@politico) October 8, 2024

Yeah, if you exclude Liz Cheney and the Never Trump crowd, this is another lie. Her policies are so diametrically opposed to anything Republican or conservative there's no overlap.

But Politico says:

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, joined “60 Minutes” for a high-profile interview in the final sprint to Election Day, facing questions on their economic plans, foreign policy and political missteps. Harris was pressed repeatedly during the interview, which aired Monday, about how she would pay for a child care tax credit, assistance to first-time homebuyers and other measures intended to help people recover from the post-pandemic inflation. She said she would work with Congress for increased taxes on the wealthy and businesses. “You know, when you talk quietly with a lot of folks in Congress, they know exactly what I’m talking about because their constituents know exactly what I’m talking about; their constituents are those firefighters and teachers and nurses,” Harris told “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.

Why doesn't she name names? If her policies are so good and popular, those Republicans who 'quietly' agree with them should want Americans to know, right?

Does she mean the ones she stole from Trump? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) October 8, 2024

Ouch.

Those people are not Republicans. — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) October 8, 2024

They are not.

I can't wait to see Politico shuttered and thrown into the dustbin of history with every other shamelessly partisan rag. — Anen Igma (@Massanthrope) October 8, 2024

That'll be a glorious day.

How would she know?

She doesn’t talk to them. — OrbeaBradleyGuru (@sot1977) October 8, 2024

And she lies about trying to, like with Ron DeSantis.

This is actual cope. — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) October 8, 2024

Sure feels that way.

The mental gymnastics here…



40 days ago not a soul on the right “agreed” with her policies; quietly or otherwise.



Then, she magically finds policies that just so happen to be stated by Trump.



Even if we took her new positions seriously, nobody believes her… not even herself. https://t.co/ieKA3yy68X — Tandy (@dantypo) October 8, 2024

No one believes her.

Advertisement

And she knows she's lying.

She has been stealing a lot of his proposals because none of hers are even palpable to the average sane voter. https://t.co/EH98Pur5SP — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) October 8, 2024

Exactly. Price controls? Even the media scoffed at that proposal.

Especially the proposals she stole from Trump. https://t.co/MGWOwzEnUY — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 8, 2024

And she stole a few of them.

The voices in her head suggest that… https://t.co/XZYgpPqtZ7 — Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇱🏴‍☠️ (@DarthCalvin) October 8, 2024

This is probably more accurate than we care to know.