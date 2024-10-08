MSNBC's SO DESPERATE to Help Kamala They've Resorted to Saying Trump's 'Frightened' of Her Youth, Beauty

BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 08, 2024
ImgFlip

The only reason -- the only reason -- Kamala Harris is still a thing is because the media are propping her up. She had one of the lowest approval ratings for a vice president and was rejected by the Democratic Party base in 2020 -- so soundly, she dropped out before Iowa having secured zero delegates.

But because the media hate Donald Trump there's no lengths to which they won't go in order to help Kamala win, even if it means blowing up the remaining shreds of their credibility and profession to do so.

Here's MSNBC going back to the 'Donald Trump is scared of Kamala' well again:

Egads.

If they were capable of feeling shame, they'd be embarrassed by this.

But they're not.

She's younger than Trump.

But they make it sound like she's young. She's not (she's not old, either).

There's MSNBC admitting they're carrying all the water for Kamala.

So keep that in mind.

It'd be very fun to dig into what MSNBC said about Sarah Palin and other female Republican candidates.

Just for giggles.

The media forget Vance is married to a woman of Indian descent. In fact, they let Molly Jong-Fast go on MSNBC and say J.D. Vance only wants white kids in America, even though his children are mixed-race.

BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern
Grateful Calvin
Beyond desperate.

That made us chuckle.

Heh.

OMG -- we hadn't thought of it that way, but now that you mention it.

Yeah, this is also really insulting to Hillary Clinton.

Stretching like Silly Putty.

We giggled.

They really want us to forget this, too.

And yeah, they think we're stupid.

When she loses, prepare for months of 'voters are racist and sexist!' from MSNBC and others. It's all they've got.

