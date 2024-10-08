MSNBC's SO DESPERATE to Help Kamala They've Resorted to Saying Trump's 'Frightened' of Her Youth, Beauty

The only reason -- the only reason -- Kamala Harris is still a thing is because the media are propping her up. She had one of the lowest approval ratings for a vice president and was rejected by the Democratic Party base in 2020 -- so soundly, she dropped out before Iowa having secured zero delegates.

Advertisement

But because the media hate Donald Trump there's no lengths to which they won't go in order to help Kamala win, even if it means blowing up the remaining shreds of their credibility and profession to do so.

Here's MSNBC going back to the 'Donald Trump is scared of Kamala' well again:

Egads.

If they were capable of feeling shame, they'd be embarrassed by this.

But they're not.

She's younger than Trump.

But they make it sound like she's young. She's not (she's not old, either).

There's MSNBC admitting they're carrying all the water for Kamala.

So keep that in mind.

It'd be very fun to dig into what MSNBC said about Sarah Palin and other female Republican candidates.

Just for giggles.

Young?? Attractive?? Maybe many years ago. No brains makes a woman unattractive when she opens her mouth. She is 75% Indian, JD Vance is married to an Indian woman, would MSNBC let her identify as Black? Who else is sick of this unimportant Fake News propaganda? #Trump2024Vance — Tudahl Family Kathleen& Duane *** (@tudahl55) October 8, 2024

The media forget Vance is married to a woman of Indian descent. In fact, they let Molly Jong-Fast go on MSNBC and say J.D. Vance only wants white kids in America, even though his children are mixed-race.

Kamala Harris will be 60 in a few days. Kamala Harris and Trump are both from the same generation - baby boomers. We also know what she really looks like, not the airbrushed image that the campaign uses. They're beyond desperate. pic.twitter.com/W6J2qnWyT1 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 8, 2024

Beyond desperate.

That made us chuckle.

Good thing a young, attractive black woman isn't running. Phew! https://t.co/ancgToenXw — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 8, 2024

Heh.

That's a weird way to say Killary is/was old and unattractive. https://t.co/8mO1ehqPDB — Devil's Advocate (@SuppressionAnti) October 8, 2024

OMG -- we hadn't thought of it that way, but now that you mention it.

Yeah, this is also really insulting to Hillary Clinton.

Really stretching the meaning of all those words, aren't you? https://t.co/DTj1nE0VrN — Meth Gator Trainer 🔮💙💎🧪 (@Agnosisparadig1) October 8, 2024

Stretching like Silly Putty.

Who else running. Did I miss something https://t.co/mpWAraXXKH — SAW70 (@Stacy17971954) October 8, 2024

Advertisement

We giggled.

These people are clowns 😂😂. Did they forget he took a bullet for us but yet he’s afraid of her 😂😂😂. They really think we’re stupid https://t.co/o9xGXWIamS — Jaye Borman (@BormanJaye) October 8, 2024

They really want us to forget this, too.

And yeah, they think we're stupid.

Again, it’s not about race except for MSDNC, it’s about policies. Don’t let them change the narrative. https://t.co/SqFWSGYIqu — Kevin 🇺🇸 (@livingpoolside) October 8, 2024

When she loses, prepare for months of 'voters are racist and sexist!' from MSNBC and others. It's all they've got.