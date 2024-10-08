THIS IS FINE: China Apparently HACKED Verizon, AT&T and Maybe U.S. Wiretap Systems

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Toronto Med School Wants 75 Percent of Admissions...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 08, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We're sure this is totally fine and that China is totally not up to anything nefarious. Right?

They're not hacking our telecommunication companies to do bad things to us or anything like that.

Here's more from Arstechnica:

Chinese government hackers penetrated the networks of several large US-based Internet service providers and may have gained access to systems used for court-authorized wiretaps of communications networks, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday. "People familiar with the matter" told the WSJ that hackers breached the networks of companies including Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen (also known as CenturyLink).

"A cyberattack tied to the Chinese government penetrated the networks of a swath of US broadband providers, potentially accessing information from systems the federal government uses for court-authorized network wiretapping requests," the WSJ wrote. "For months or longer, the hackers might have held access to network infrastructure used to cooperate with lawful US requests for communications data, according to people familiar with the matter."

These "attackers also had access to other tranches of more generic Internet traffic," according to the WSJ's sources. The attack is being attributed to a Chinese hacking group called Salt Typhoon.

Yeah, nothing bad could come of this. Surely.

Depends on the day you ask him, apparently.

Heh.

They sure will.

Oof.

Ha!

Make sure some of them show Xi as Winnie the Pooh. The ChiComs hate that, apparently.

Nope, nothing to see here. Move along.

We sure do.

Peachy.

Not a peep.

They sure are.

