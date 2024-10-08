THIS IS FINE: China Apparently HACKED Verizon, AT&T and Maybe U.S. Wiretap Systems

We're sure this is totally fine and that China is totally not up to anything nefarious. Right?

They're not hacking our telecommunication companies to do bad things to us or anything like that.

Advertisement

ALERT: China hacked Verizon and AT&T, may have accessed US wiretap systems - Arstechnica, WSJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 7, 2024

Here's more from Arstechnica:

Chinese government hackers penetrated the networks of several large US-based Internet service providers and may have gained access to systems used for court-authorized wiretaps of communications networks, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday. "People familiar with the matter" told the WSJ that hackers breached the networks of companies including Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen (also known as CenturyLink). "A cyberattack tied to the Chinese government penetrated the networks of a swath of US broadband providers, potentially accessing information from systems the federal government uses for court-authorized network wiretapping requests," the WSJ wrote. "For months or longer, the hackers might have held access to network infrastructure used to cooperate with lawful US requests for communications data, according to people familiar with the matter." These "attackers also had access to other tranches of more generic Internet traffic," according to the WSJ's sources. The attack is being attributed to a Chinese hacking group called Salt Typhoon.

Yeah, nothing bad could come of this. Surely.

But other than that, nothing to see here. Isn't Tim Walz connected to China? — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) October 7, 2024

Depends on the day you ask him, apparently.

Just have Tim Walz give his buddies a call. Have them straighten it all out. — 🦝DAMNITJEREMY🦝 (@ITSDAMNITJEREMY) October 7, 2024

Heh.

If there's a backdoor built in, adversaries will find it and exploit it. — Jeff Schvey (@jeff_schvey) October 7, 2024

They sure will.

Jokes on them



I don't have any friends to communicate with, so they won't get any new information from me — Pat the Irishman (@Dad2Earthlings) October 7, 2024

Oof.

They gonna get mad when they see my anti CCP memes — idkLeo (@leo_arellano92) October 7, 2024

Ha!

Make sure some of them show Xi as Winnie the Pooh. The ChiComs hate that, apparently.

Ah nothing like seeing that your cell AND internet provider were hacked by China! https://t.co/fpHMu3gPtE — Paerbaer (@Paerbaer) October 8, 2024

Nope, nothing to see here. Move along.

So the largest water supplier in the country was just hacked, Verizon and AT&T were hacked last week, and Congress was just briefed that dozens of foreign nationals are trying to breach our military bases around the country?



Anyone else think we’ve got a serious problem? https://t.co/vki7jRB3x3 — Marcus Dellinger (@MDellinger13) October 8, 2024

Advertisement

We sure do.

Cool. So not only is the NSA and CIA listening to your communications, so is China https://t.co/0jcVJBaCvf — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) October 8, 2024

Peachy.

Reminder: When we were told that all of our Social Security numbers were hacked and stolen Congress said nothing about it.. https://t.co/NHIPfXRs0Y — Wendy patterson (@wendyp4445) October 8, 2024

Not a peep.

China taking full advantage of the situation. https://t.co/riGJfWBau3 — ToiletFarmer (@ToiletMarv) October 8, 2024

They sure are.